Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Lifetime and Reliability
1st Edition
Critical Challenges in Fuel Cells
Description
Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Lifetime and Reliability: Critical Challenges in Fuel Cells presents in one volume the most recent research that aims at solving key issues for the deployment of SOFC at a commercial scale and for a wider range of applications. To achieve that, authors from different regions and backgrounds address topics such as electrolytes, contaminants, redox cycling, gas-tight seals, and electrode microstructure. Lifetime issues for particular elements of the fuel cells, like cathodes, interconnects, and fuel processors, are covered as well as new materials. They also examine the balance of SOFC plants, correlations between structure and electrochemical performance, methods for analysis of performance and degradation assessment, and computational and statistical approaches to quantify degradation.
For its holistic approach, this book can be used both as an introduction to these issues and a reference resource for all involved in research and application of solid oxide fuel cells, especially those developing understanding in industrial applications of the lifetime issues. This includes researchers in academia and industrial R&D, graduate students and professionals in energy engineering, electrochemistry, and materials sciences for energy applications. It might also be of particular interest to analysts who are looking into integrating SOFCs into energy systems.
Key Features
- Brings together in a single volume leading research and expert thinking around the broad topic of SOFC lifetime and durability
- Explores issues that affect solid oxide fuel cells elements, materials, and systems with a holistic approach
- Provides a practical reference for overcoming some of the common failure mechanisms of SOFCs
- Features coverage of integrating SOFCs into energy systems
Readership
Researchers in academia and industrial R&D, graduate students and professionals in energy engineering, electrochemistry and materials sciences involved in research and application of solid oxide fuel cells, especially those developing understanding in industrial applications of the lifetime issues and SOFC integration into energy systems
Table of Contents
1. An Introduction to Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Materials, Technology and Applications
2. Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Electrolytes—Factors Influencing Lifetime
3. The Impact of Fuels on Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Anode Lifetime: The Relationship Between Fuel Composition, Fuel Impurities, and Anode Lifetime and Reliability
4. The Impact of Redox Cycling on Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Lifetime
5. Microstructural Degradation: Mechanisms, Quantification, Modeling and Design Strategies to Enhance the Durability of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Electrodes
6. Cathode Degradation From Airborne Contaminants in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells: A Review
7. Lifetime Issues for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Interconnects
8. Fuel Processor Lifetime and Reliability in Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
9. Life and Reliability of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell-Based Products: A Review
10. New Materials for Improved Durability and Robustness in Solid Oxide Fuel Cell
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 25th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128097243
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081011027
About the Author
Nigel Brandon
Nigel Brandon is a Professor of Sustainable Development in Energy at the Department of Earth Science & Engineering of Imperial College London, United Kingdom. Professor Brandon's research is focused on electrochemical power sources for fuel cell and energy storage applications. He collaborates extensively with industry in this field, as well with other research centres and universities around the world, and he is Director of the RC Energy programme funded Hydrogen and Fuel Cells SUPERGEN Hub. He was the founding Director of the Energy Futures Lab at Imperial College, and a founder of Ceres Power, an AIM listed fuel cell company spun out from Imperial College. In 2014 he was appointed to the BG Chair in Sustainable Gas and as Director of the Sustainable Gas Institute at Imperial College.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Earth Science and Engineering, Imperial College London, UK