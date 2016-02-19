Solid Lubricants and Self-Lubricating Solids provides a concise treatment of solid lubricants and self-lubricating solids and their applications. These solid lubricants include graphite, molybdenum disulfide, plastics and thermoplastics, nylon, soft metals, fluorocarbons, and phenolics. Low-friction inorganic solids as well as miscellaneous inorganic compounds such as dichalcogenides and fluorides are also discussed. This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with an overview of some basic facts about friction and lubrication. The reader is then introduced to inorganic solid lubricants, their their crystal structure, advantages and disadvantages, and the forms in which they are most commonly used. The following chapters focus on the lubricating qualities of graphite, molybdenum disulfide, plastics and thermoplastics, nylon, soft metals, and fluorocarbons. Miscellaneous inorganic compounds with special applications involving friction and wear are also considered. The final chapter is devoted to phenolic laminates, their properties, and their mechanical applications such as gears and bearings. This monograph will be a useful resource for designers and operating engineers.