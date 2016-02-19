Solid Lubricants and Self-Lubricating Solids
1st Edition
Description
Solid Lubricants and Self-Lubricating Solids provides a concise treatment of solid lubricants and self-lubricating solids and their applications. These solid lubricants include graphite, molybdenum disulfide, plastics and thermoplastics, nylon, soft metals, fluorocarbons, and phenolics. Low-friction inorganic solids as well as miscellaneous inorganic compounds such as dichalcogenides and fluorides are also discussed. This book is comprised of 11 chapters and begins with an overview of some basic facts about friction and lubrication. The reader is then introduced to inorganic solid lubricants, their their crystal structure, advantages and disadvantages, and the forms in which they are most commonly used. The following chapters focus on the lubricating qualities of graphite, molybdenum disulfide, plastics and thermoplastics, nylon, soft metals, and fluorocarbons. Miscellaneous inorganic compounds with special applications involving friction and wear are also considered. The final chapter is devoted to phenolic laminates, their properties, and their mechanical applications such as gears and bearings. This monograph will be a useful resource for designers and operating engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Friction and Lubrication
A. Friction
B. Mechanisms of Friction
C. Lubrication
References
2. Low-Friction Inorganic Solids
A. Advantages and Disadvantages
B. Useful Forms
C. Crystal Structure
D. Effects of Temperature and Atmosphere
E. Bonded Films
F. Testing
References
3. Graphite
A. Occurrence and Production
B. Crystal Structure
C. Lubricity and Lubrication Mechanism
D. Graphite Dispersions
E. Bonded Films
F. Carbon-Graphite Bodies
G. Impregnated Carbon-Graphite
H. Metal-Graphite Composites
I. Carbon Brushes for Electrical Applications
References
4. Molybdenum Disulfide
A. Occurrence and Properties
B. Crystal Structure
C. Lubrication Properties
D. Dry Powders and Dispersions
E. Bonded Films
F. Films from Chemical Formation in Situ
G. Solids Impregnated with MoS2
H. Oils and Greases with MoS2 as an Additive
References
5. Miscellaneous Inorganic Compounds
A. Dichalcogenides
B. Lead Compounds
C. Fluorides
D. Boron Nitride
References
6. Soft Metals
A. General Characteristics
B. Thin Films of Soft Metals
References
7. Plastics: General
A. Advantages
B. Disadvantages
C. General Comparison
D. Bearing Design
8. Nylon
A. Unmodified Nylon
B. Filled Molded Nylon
C. Sintered Nylon
Reference
9. Fluorocarbons
A. Properties and Characteristics of Fluorocarbons
B. Filled or Reinforced Fluorocarbons
C. Sheet, Tape, and Laminates
D. Fluorocarbon Coatings
E. Woven Products
F. Powders
G. Porous Compacts Impregnated with Fluorocarbons
H. Greases
I. Applications
References
10. Miscellaneous Thermoplastics
A. Polyimides
B. Acetals
C. Polycarbonates
D. Ultrahigh Molecular Weight Polyethylene
11. Phenolics
Reference
Index
