Solid/Liquid Separation
1st Edition
Scale-up of Industrial Equipment
Description
This book identifies test procedures used within sectors of the solid/liquid separation equipment industry, providing practical explanations for test data and their uses when faced with a new application to assess. With a strong practical emphasis, this book is ideal for use as a reference text for engineers concerned with applications evaluation of equipment or its scale-up.
This book forms part of a five-volume set on all aspects of filtration and separation processes. One other volume is currently available from the set: Wakeman & Tarleton: Solid/Liquid Separation: Principles of Industrial Filtration.
This book...
•Provides guidance on how to tackle practical solid/liquid separation problems in an industrial setting
•Shows how to plan, conduct and interpret experiments
•Details test procedures, types of tests and how to interpret results when assessing a new application
•Strong emphasis on current industrial practice
•Provides a practical account which will help lead to the best use of appropriate equipment yielding optimal results
Key Features
Readership
Plant and process engineers, project design and equipment engineers, contractors, consultants, operations managers, chemical engineers.
Table of Contents
Chemical Pretreatment (M. Pearse & D. Lilley); Deep Bed Filters (N. Graham & C. Fitzpatrick; Cartridge Filters (T. Towler); Batch (Pressure) Filters (I. Townsend & J. Palmer); Continuous (Vacuum) Filters (A. Walker); Sedimenting Centrifuges (W. Leung); Filtering Centrifuges (C. Grimwood); Micr- and Ultra- Filters (T. Lilley).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 6th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080551289
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856174206
About the Author
Stephen Tarleton
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Department of Chemical Engineering, Loughborough University, UK
Richard Wakeman
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Loughborough University, Leics, UK