This book identifies test procedures used within sectors of the solid/liquid separation equipment industry, providing practical explanations for test data and their uses when faced with a new application to assess. With a strong practical emphasis, this book is ideal for use as a reference text for engineers concerned with applications evaluation of equipment or its scale-up.

This book forms part of a five-volume set on all aspects of filtration and separation processes. One other volume is currently available from the set: Wakeman & Tarleton: Solid/Liquid Separation: Principles of Industrial Filtration.

This book...

•Provides guidance on how to tackle practical solid/liquid separation problems in an industrial setting

•Shows how to plan, conduct and interpret experiments

•Details test procedures, types of tests and how to interpret results when assessing a new application

•Strong emphasis on current industrial practice

•Provides a practical account which will help lead to the best use of appropriate equipment yielding optimal results