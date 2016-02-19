Solid–Liquid Separation
1st Edition
Chemical Engineering Series
Description
Solid–Liquid Separation compiles a compact and coherent structure of contributions regarding solid-liquid separation. This book comprises chapters on basic fundamentals, principles and equipment, as well as on various important aspects of solid-liquid separation such as filter aids, washing, and flocculation. Other topics include characterization of particles suspended in liquids; efficiency of separation of particles from fluids; separation by centrifugal sedimentation; pressure filtration; cake dewatering; and selection of solid-liquid separation equipment. This publication is useful to chemical engineers and process engineers, particularly those in plant operation, plant design or equipment testing and commissioning. This selection can also be used as a textbook for teaching in undergraduate, postgraduate, and post-experience courses.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Solid-Liquid Separation
1.1. Solid-Liquid Separation Processes
2. Characterization of Particles Suspended in Liquids
2.1. Introduction, the Reasons for Particle Characterization
2.2. Definitions of Particle Size
2.3. Types of Particle Size Distribution
2.4. Measures of Central Tendency
2.5. Presentation of Data
2.6. Sampling
2.7. Laboratory Measurement of Particle Size
2.8. On-Line Measurement Techniques
References
3. Efficiency of Separation of Particles from Fluids
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Basic Definitions and Mass Balance Equations
3.3. Basic Relationships Between ET, G(X) and the Particle Size Distributions of the Products
3.4. Modifications of Efficiency Definitions for Applications with an Appreciable Underflow-to-Throughput Ratio
Appendix 3.1. Errors in the Measurement of the Total Efficiency
Appendix 3.2. Errors in the Measurement of the Grade Efficiency
References
4. Coagulation and Flocculation
4.1. Introduction
4.2. The Colloidal Model
4.3. Electrokinetic Phenomena and the Zeta Potential
4.4 Practical Applications of the Zeta Potential
4.5 Flocculation by Polyelectrolytes
4.6. Other Considerations
References
5. Gravity Thickening
Nomenclature
5.1. Introduction
5.2. The Sedimentation Concept
5.3. Factors Affecting Sedimentation
5.4. Thickeners as Unit Processes
Appendix 5.1
References
6. Hydrocyclones
6.1. Introduction and Description
6.2. Liquid Flow Patterns
6.3. Motion of Suspended Particles
6.4. Prediction of Hydrocyclone Efficiency
6.5. Pressure Drop
6.6. Design Variables Affecting Performance
6.7. Design of a Hydrocyclone Installation
6.8. Multiple Hydrocyclone Arrangements Available
6.9. Applications of Hydrocyclones
Appendix 6.1
References
7. Separation by Centrifugal Sedimentation
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Theoretical Performance Predictions
7.3. Equipment
7.4. Factors Affecting the Choice of Centrifugal Equipment
References
8. Screening
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Screen Design
8.3. Screen Function
8.4. Screen Types
8.5. Screen Deck Materials
8.6 Screen Efficiency
Appendix 8.1. Dewatering Screen Applications
Appendix 8.2. Proof of Rectangular-Hole-Screen Efficiency Formula
Bibliography
9. Filtration Fundamentals
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Flow Rate-Pressure Drop Relations
9.3. Filtration Operations—Basic Equations, Incompressible Cakes
9.4. Filtration Operations—Basic Equations, Compressible Cakes
9.5. Relationship between Specific Cake Resistance, Porosity and Specific Surface
9.6. Cake Moisture Correction—Mass Balance
References
10. Filter Aids
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Commercially Available Filter Aid Powders
10.3. Applications of Filter Aids
11. Deep Bed Filtration
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Theory
11.3. Problems of Design and Operation
11.4. Future Developments
References
12. Pressure Filtration
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Pressure Filters
12.3. Optimum Cycle Times
References
13. Vacuum Filtration
Nomenclature
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Vacuum Filtration Equipment
13.3. Research into Filter Performance
Appendix 13.1
References
14. Centrifugal Filtration
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Flow through the Cake of a Filter Centrifuge
14.3. The Filtration Period in a Centrifugal Field
14.4. Measurement of the Intrinsic Permeability of a Filter Cake in a Centrifugal Field
14.5. Bypass Filtration Processes in Centrifugal Fields
14.6. Design and Operating Characteristics of Filter Centrifuges
14.7. Peculiarities of Pusher Centrifuges
Appendix 14.1. Compilation of Important Definitions
References
15. Cake Washing
Nomenclature
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Washing by Displacement
15.3. Reslurry Washing
References
16. Cake Dewatering
Nomenclature
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Definitions
16.3. Two-Phase Flow in Filter Cakes
16.4. Residual Saturation
16.5. Kinetics of Dewatering
16.6. Compression Dewatering
16.7. Cake Cracking
References
17. Filter Media
17.1. Introduction
17.2. Criteria for Filter Media for Specific Groups of Filters
17.3. Filter Media Materials
17.4. Stability and Strength of Filter Media
18. The Selection of Solid-Liquid Separation Equipment
18.1. Introduction
18.2. Sedimentation or Filtration?
18.3. Sedimentation Equipment
18.4. Filtration Equipment
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 345
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162850
About the Editor
Ladislav Svarovsky
Consultant and Head of Fine Particle Software Institute. Professor of Chemical Engineering at University of Pardubice, Czech Republic. Fellow of Institution of Chemical Engineers. Member of the Sub-Committee ISM/65/2 of British Standards Institution (until 1997)
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Pardubice, Czech Republic