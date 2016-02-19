Solid-Liquid Separation
3rd Edition
Description
Solid-Liquid Separation, Third Edition reviews the equipment and principles involved in the separation of solids and liquids from a suspension. Some important aspects of solid-liquid separation such as washing, flotation, membrane separation, and magnetic separation are discussed. This book is comprised of 23 chapters and begins with an overview of solid-liquid separation processes and the principles involved, including flotation, gravity sedimentation, cake filtration, and deep bed filtration. The following chapters focus on the characterization of particles suspended in liquids; the efficiency of separation of particles from fluids; coagulation and flocculation; gravity thickening; and the operating characteristics, optimum design criteria, and applications of hydrocyclones. The reader is also introduced to various solid-liquid separation processes such as centrifugal sedimentation, screening, and filtration, along with the use of filter aids. Countercurrent washing of solids and problems associated with fine particle recycling are also considered. The final chapter is devoted to the thermodynamics of particle-fluid interaction. This monograph will be useful to chemical engineers and process engineers, particularly those in plant operation, plant design, or equipment testing and commissioning. It can also be used as a textbook for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Solid-Liquid Separation
1.1. Solid-liquid Separation Processes
1.2. The Spectrum of Particle Size
2. Characterization of Particles Suspended in Liquids
2.1. Introduction, the Reasons for Particle Characterization
2.2. Definitions of Particle Size
2.3. Types of Particle Size Distribution
2.4. Measures of Central Tendency
2.5. Presentation of Data
2.6. Sampling
2.7. Laboratory Measurement of Particle Size
2.8. On-line Measurement Techniques
2.9. Statistical Measurement Control
Appendix 2.1
Appendix 2.2
References
3. Efficiency of Separation of Particles from Fluids
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Basic Definitions and Mass Balance Equations
3.3. Basic Relationships between ET, G(x) and the Particle Size Distributions of the Products
3.4. Modifications of Efficiency Definitions for Applications with an Appreciable Underflow-to-throughput Ratio
3.5. The Use of Separators in Series and in Multiple Pass Systems
References
4. Coagulation and Flocculation Part I
4.1. Introduction
4.2. The Colloidal Model
4.3. Electro-kinetic Phenomena and the Zeta Potential
4.4. Practical Applications of the Zeta Potential
4.5. Flocculation by Polyelectrolytes
4.6. Other Considerations
References
Bibliography
Orthokinetic Flocculation Part II
Nomenclature
4.7. Introduction
4.8. Theory
4.9. Laboratory Testing
4.10. Practical Flocculators
4.11. Current Developments
References
5. Gravity Thickening
Nomenclature
5.1. Introduction
5.2. The Sedimentation Concept
5.3. Factors Affecting Sedimentation
5.4. Thickener Design
5.5. Thickener Types
5.6. High Capacity Thickening Systems
5.7. Clarifier Types
5.8. Flocculation Feed Systems for Thickeners and Cones
5.9. Control Systems
5.10. Process Modeling
References
6. Hydrocyclones
Nomenclature
6.1. Introduction and Description
6.2. Liquid Flow Patterns
6.3. Motion of Suspended Particles
6.4. Pressure Distribution within the Flow, Static Pressure Drop
6.5. Hydrocyclone Function, Design and Merits
6.6. Theories of Separation
6.7. Hydrocyclone Selection and Scale-up
6.8. Design Variations, other Design Features
6.9. Applications
6.10. Conclusions
References
7. Separation by Centrifugal Sedimentation
Nomenclature
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Theoretical Performance Predictions
7.3. Equipment
7.4. Factors Affecting the Choice of Centrifugal Equipment
7.5. Recent Developments
References
8. Screening
Nomenclature
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Screen Design Considerations
8.3. Screen Types
8.4. Screen Deck Materials
8.5. Screen Performance
8.6. Cost of Screening Equipment
References
9. Filtration Fundamentals
Nomenclature
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Flow Rate-Pressure Drop Relationships
9.3. Filtration Operations—Basic Equations, Incompressible Cakes
9.4. Filtration Operations—Basic Equations, Compressible Cakes
9.5. Relationship between Specific Cake Resistance, Porosity and Specific Surface
9.6. Cake Moisture Correction—Mass Balance
9.7. Further Development of Filtration Theory
9.8. The Benefits of Pre-thickening
References
10. Filter Aids
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Areas of Use
10.3. Filter Aid Characteristics
10.4. Types of Filter Aid
10.5. Filter Aid Filtration
10.6. The Pre-coat Body-Feed (Pressure) Filtration System
10.7. Rotary Drum Pre-coat Filter
References
Bibliography
11. Deep Bed Filtration
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Theory
11.3. Problems of Design and Operation
11.4. Current Developments
References
12. Pressure Filtration
Part I-Batch Pressure Filtration
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Batch Pressure Filtration
Part II-Continuous Pressure Filtration
12.3. Continuous Pressure Filtration
References
13. Vacuum Filtration
Part I
Nomenclature
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Vacuum Filtration Equipment
13.3. Filter Selection
13.4. Filtration Theory for Continuous Filters
13.5. Vacuum Filter Performance and Prediction
References
Part II-Horizontal Vacuum Belt Filters
13.6. Introduction
13.7. Cake Forming
13.8. Advantages of Belt Filter over Rotary Drum Filter
13.9. Is the Belt Filter Universal
13.10. Floor Areas
14. Centrifugal Filtration
14.1 Introduction
14.2. Flow through the Cake of a Filter Centrifuge
14.3. The Filtration Period in a Centrifugal Field
14.4. Measurement of the Intrinsic Permeability of a Filter Cake in a Centrifugal Field
14.5. Centrifugal Drainage
14.6. Filter Centrifuges
14.7. Practical Aspects of Centrifugal Filtration
References
15. Counter-Current Washing of Solids
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Mass Balance Calculations
15.3. Washing Train Design Recommendations
15.4. Applications
15.5. Conclusions
References
16. Problems with Fine Particle Recycling
Nomenclature
16.1. Introduction
16.2. The Separation Characteristics of Sedimentation Processes
16.3. Unlimited Fines Build-up due to Overflow Recycling
16.4. Measures against Fines Build-up
References
17. Filter Media, Filter Rating
17.1. Introduction
17.2. Filter Media—General
17.3. Cartridge Filters
17.4. Rigid Porous Media
17.5. Non-woven Media
17.6. Woven Wire
17.7. Woven Fabrics
17.8. Material Selection
17.9. Filter Rating
17.10. Summary
Bibliography
18. Methods for Limiting Cake Growth
18.1. Introduction
18.2. Removal of Cake by Mass Forces
18.3. Mechanical Cake Removal
18.4. Dislodging of Cake by Reverse Flow
18.5. Prevention of Cake Deposition by Vibration
18.6. Cross-flow Filtration
References
19. Flotation
Nomenclature
19.1. Introduction
19.2. Hydrophobicity and Flotation
19.3. Bubble Generation in Flotation Systems
19.4. Particle Size and Floatability
19.5. Bubble-Particle Aggregation
19.6. Macro-Kinetic Model of Flotation
19.7. Factors in Plant Design
19.8. Recent Developments
References
20. The Selection of Solid-Liquid Separation Equipment
20.1. Introduction
20.2. Sedimentation or Filtration
20.3. Sedimentation Equipment
20.4. Filtration Equipment
21. Membrane Separation
Nomenclature
21.1. Membrane Separation Processes
21.2. Pressure-Driven Membrane Separations
21.3. Reverse Osmosis
21.4. Fluid Management
21.5. Membrane Morphology and Production
21.6. Equipment
21.7. Ultra-filtration
21.8. Cross-flow Micro-filtration
21.9. Flux Stability and Decay
21.10. Conclusions
References
22. High Gradient Magnetic Separation
22.1. Introduction
22.2. Theory of High Gradient Magnetic Separation
22.3. The Magnetic Processing of a Typical Ceramic Clay
22.4. Bio-magnetic Separation Processes for Heavy Metal Ions from Solution
22.5. Superconducting Magnetic Separators
References
23. Particle-fluid Interaction, Thermodynamics of Solid-Liquid Separation
Part I-Particle-fluid Interaction
Nomenclature
23.1. Introduction
23.2. Motion of Particles in Fluids
23.3. Flow Through Packed Beds
References
Part II-Thermodynamics of Solid-Liquid Separation
Nomenclature
23.4. Introduction
23.5. Some Notes on Entropy
23.6. Entropy Index
23.7. Criterion of Separation
23.8. Estimates of Sediment Porosity
23.9. Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 730
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- Published:
- 1st February 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162805
About the Editor
Ladislav Svarovsky
Consultant and Head of Fine Particle Software Institute. Professor of Chemical Engineering at University of Pardubice, Czech Republic. Fellow of Institution of Chemical Engineers. Member of the Sub-Committee ISM/65/2 of British Standards Institution (until 1997)
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Pardubice, Czech Republic