Solid/Liquid Separation: Equipment Selection and Process Design
1st Edition
Description
In this volume, the third in a set specifically written for the industrial process and chemical engineer, the authors provide the detailed information on filtration equipment and media which allows the reader to then consider the pre-treatment of suspensions, selection of the most appropriate equipment for the task, data analysis and the subsequent design of the processes involved for particular separations.
The result is a comprehensive book which is designed to be used frequently and referred to regularly in order to achieve better industrial separations.
Successful industrial-scale separation of solids from liquids requires not only a thorough understanding of the principles involved, but also an appreciation of which equipment to use for best effect, and a start-to-finish plan for the various processes involved in the operation. If these factors are all correct, then successful separations should result.
Key Features
- Part of 3-volume set
- Unique approach to industrial separations
- Internationally-known authors
Readership
Project, design and equipment engineers: plant, production and process engineers; contractors; consultants; operations managers; chemical engineers and academics in chemical engineering
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Solid/liquid separation equipment
- Publisher Summary
- 1.1 Gravity thickeners and clarifiers
- 1.2 Hydrocyclones
- 1.3 Centrifuges
- 1.4 Filters
- 1.5 Classifiers
- 1.6 Membrane filters
- 1.7 Other equipment
- 1.8 Force field assisted separations
- 1.9 Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Filter media
- Publisher Summary
- 2.1 Properties of filter media
- 2.2 Textile media
- 2.3 Filter papers and sheets
- 2.4 Membranes
- 2.5 Screens and meshes
- 2.6 Porous sheets and tubes
- 2.7 Cartridges
- 2.8 Precoats and body aids (filter aids)
- 2.9 Conclusions
- Chapter 3: Pretreatment of suspensions
- Publisher Summary
- 3.1 Basic concepts
- 3.2 Coagulation principles and mechanisms
- 3.3 Flocculation principles and mechanisms
- 3.4 Types of pretreatment chemicals
- 3.5 Effectiveness and selection of chemical pretreatments
- 3.6 Other methods of pretreatment
- 3.7 Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Data acquisition, analysis and scale-up
- Publisher Summary
- 4.1 Filtration (cake formation)
- 4.2 Gas deliquoring
- 4.3 Cake washing
- 4.4 Jar sedimentation
- 4.5 Expression (cake formation/consolidation)
- 4.6 State-of-the-art apparatus
- 4.7 Evaluation of scale-up coefficients
- 4.8 Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Selection, data analysis and simulation by computer software
- Publisher Summary
- 5.1 Equipment selection
- 5.2 Implementation of computer software
- 5.3 Descriptions of FDS
- 5.4 Examples of FDS use
- 5.5 Shortlisting equipment for pilot scale testing and/or simulation
- 5.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Process design for batch separations
- Publisher Summary
- 6.1 Batch filter cycle configurations
- 6.2 Design equations for batch filter cycles
- 6.3 Design equations for centrifugal filter cycles
- 6.4 Examples of batch filter cycle calculations
- 6.5 Example of computer simulation – diaphragm filter press
- 6.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Process design for continuous separations
- Publisher Summary
- 7.1 Continuous filter cycle configurations
- 7.2 Design equations for continuous filter cycles
- 7.3 Examples of continuous filter cycle calculations
- 7.4 Example of computer simulation – belt filter
- 7.5 Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Bibliography
- Appendix A: Variable ranges for filter cycle calculations
- Appendix B: Correlations for cake washing and gas deliquoring
- Appendix C: Definitions and conversions for concentration
- Appendix D: Troubleshooting filter operation
- Appendix E: Comparisons between experimental data and design equation predictions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 2nd October 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080467177
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856174213
About the Author
Steve Tarleton
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Loughborough University, Leics, UK
Richard Wakeman
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Loughborough University, Leics, UK