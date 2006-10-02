Solid/Liquid Separation: Equipment Selection and Process Design

In this volume, the third in a set specifically written for the industrial process and chemical engineer, the authors provide the detailed information on filtration equipment and media which allows the reader to then consider the pre-treatment of suspensions, selection of the most appropriate equipment for the task, data analysis and the subsequent design of the processes involved for particular separations.

The result is a comprehensive book which is designed to be used frequently and referred to regularly in order to achieve better industrial separations.

Successful industrial-scale separation of solids from liquids requires not only a thorough understanding of the principles involved, but also an appreciation of which equipment to use for best effect, and a start-to-finish plan for the various processes involved in the operation. If these factors are all correct, then successful separations should result.