Solid/Liquid Separation: Equipment Selection and Process Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856174213, 9780080467177

Solid/Liquid Separation: Equipment Selection and Process Design

1st Edition

Authors: Steve Tarleton Richard Wakeman
eBook ISBN: 9780080467177
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856174213
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd October 2006
Page Count: 464
Description

In this volume, the third in a set specifically written for the industrial process and chemical engineer, the authors provide the detailed information on filtration equipment and media which allows the reader to then consider the pre-treatment of suspensions, selection of the most appropriate equipment for the task, data analysis and the subsequent design of the processes involved for particular separations.

The result is a comprehensive book which is designed to be used frequently and referred to regularly in order to achieve better industrial separations.

Successful industrial-scale separation of solids from liquids requires not only a thorough understanding of the principles involved, but also an appreciation of which equipment to use for best effect, and a start-to-finish plan for the various processes involved in the operation. If these factors are all correct, then successful separations should result.

Key Features

  • Part of 3-volume set
  • Unique approach to industrial separations
  • Internationally-known authors

Readership

Project, design and equipment engineers: plant, production and process engineers; contractors; consultants; operations managers; chemical engineers and academics in chemical engineering

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter 1: Solid/liquid separation equipment
    • Publisher Summary
    • 1.1 Gravity thickeners and clarifiers
    • 1.2 Hydrocyclones
    • 1.3 Centrifuges
    • 1.4 Filters
    • 1.5 Classifiers
    • 1.6 Membrane filters
    • 1.7 Other equipment
    • 1.8 Force field assisted separations
    • 1.9 Conclusions
  • Chapter 2: Filter media
    • Publisher Summary
    • 2.1 Properties of filter media
    • 2.2 Textile media
    • 2.3 Filter papers and sheets
    • 2.4 Membranes
    • 2.5 Screens and meshes
    • 2.6 Porous sheets and tubes
    • 2.7 Cartridges
    • 2.8 Precoats and body aids (filter aids)
    • 2.9 Conclusions
  • Chapter 3: Pretreatment of suspensions
    • Publisher Summary
    • 3.1 Basic concepts
    • 3.2 Coagulation principles and mechanisms
    • 3.3 Flocculation principles and mechanisms
    • 3.4 Types of pretreatment chemicals
    • 3.5 Effectiveness and selection of chemical pretreatments
    • 3.6 Other methods of pretreatment
    • 3.7 Conclusions
  • Chapter 4: Data acquisition, analysis and scale-up
    • Publisher Summary
    • 4.1 Filtration (cake formation)
    • 4.2 Gas deliquoring
    • 4.3 Cake washing
    • 4.4 Jar sedimentation
    • 4.5 Expression (cake formation/consolidation)
    • 4.6 State-of-the-art apparatus
    • 4.7 Evaluation of scale-up coefficients
    • 4.8 Conclusions
  • Chapter 5: Selection, data analysis and simulation by computer software
    • Publisher Summary
    • 5.1 Equipment selection
    • 5.2 Implementation of computer software
    • 5.3 Descriptions of FDS
    • 5.4 Examples of FDS use
    • 5.5 Shortlisting equipment for pilot scale testing and/or simulation
    • 5.6 Conclusions
  • Chapter 6: Process design for batch separations
    • Publisher Summary
    • 6.1 Batch filter cycle configurations
    • 6.2 Design equations for batch filter cycles
    • 6.3 Design equations for centrifugal filter cycles
    • 6.4 Examples of batch filter cycle calculations
    • 6.5 Example of computer simulation – diaphragm filter press
    • 6.6 Conclusions
  • Chapter 7: Process design for continuous separations
    • Publisher Summary
    • 7.1 Continuous filter cycle configurations
    • 7.2 Design equations for continuous filter cycles
    • 7.3 Examples of continuous filter cycle calculations
    • 7.4 Example of computer simulation – belt filter
    • 7.5 Conclusions
  • Nomenclature
  • Bibliography
  • Appendix A: Variable ranges for filter cycle calculations
  • Appendix B: Correlations for cake washing and gas deliquoring
  • Appendix C: Definitions and conversions for concentration
  • Appendix D: Troubleshooting filter operation
  • Appendix E: Comparisons between experimental data and design equation predictions
  • Index

About the Author

Steve Tarleton

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, Loughborough University, Leics, UK

Richard Wakeman

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemical Engineering, Loughborough University, Leics, UK

