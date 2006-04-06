Solid Fuels and Heavy Hydrocarbon Liquids: Thermal Characterization and Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080444864, 9780080463605

Solid Fuels and Heavy Hydrocarbon Liquids: Thermal Characterization and Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: Rafael Kandiyoti Alan Herod Keith Bartle
eBook ISBN: 9780080463605
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080444864
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th April 2006
Page Count: 364
Description

The first strand involves a critical overview of the design of experimental methods used for examining the thermal behaviour of solid fuels [pyrolysis, liquefaction and gasification], while the second will emphasise chemical structures and molecular mass distributions of coal derived tars, extracts and pitches, petroleum-derived asphaltenes, and biomass derived heavy hydrocarbon liquids.
Two major, interdependent strands in the study of fossil and renewable fuel utilisation are focused on within this text:
(i) Thermal characterisation of solid fuels including various ranks of coals, biomass and waste, and, (ii) The analytical characterisation of heavy hydrocarbon liquids, covering coal, petroleum and biomass derived heavy fractions.

Key Features

Readership

Primary: Energy scientists & researchers, environmental scientists, researchers involved in fossil fuels and petroleum. Secondary: Materials scientists

Table of Contents

Preface Chapter 1. Coal and Biomass: The Study of Solid Fuels and their Utilisation Chapter 2. Fossil Fuels: Origins and Characterisation Methods Chapter 3. Pyrolysis: Thermal Breakdown of Solid Fuels in a Gaseous Environment Chapter 4. High-Pressure Reactor Design and Applications: Pyrolysis, Hydropyrolysis and Gasification Chapter 5. Liquefaction: Thermal Breakdown in the Liquid Phase Chapter 6. Thermal Breakdown in Coals: Comparing Structural Changes in Pyrolysis and Liquefaction Chapter 7. Analytical Techniques for Low Mass Materials: Method Development Chapter 8. Analytical Techniques for High Mass Materials: Method Development Chapter 9. Concluding Remarks: Where to With Solid Fuels?

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080463605
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080444864

About the Author

Rafael Kandiyoti

Dr. Kandiyoti received his BS degree in Chemical Engineering from Columbia University (New York) (1965) and his PhD degree from Imperial College London (1969). He has served in the Chemical Engineering Departments of the Middle East Technical University (Ankara, Turkey, 1969-72) and Boğaziçi University (Istanbul, Turkey, 1974-80). He joined Imperial College London (1980), where he served as Professor of Chemical Engineering and co-ordinator of the Energy Engineering Group. On retirement (2008), he was appointed as “Distinguished Research Fellow” in the same department.

He has over 350 publications on (i) experimental reactor design for pyrolysis, gasification, and liquefaction and the thermochemical characterization of fossil fuels, biomass and waste, (ii) the chemical characterization of heavy hydrocarbon liquids and (iii) environmental aspects of power generation. He has also written on the geopolitics of transnational oil and gas transmission.

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Research Fellow, Department of Chemical Engineering, Imperial College of London, Science and Technology and Medicine

Alan Herod

Dr. Herod has published one book and 262 papers in peer-reviewed journals, conference proceedings, book chapters between 1964 and 2013.

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Research Fellow, Dept of Chemical Engineering, Imperial College London (Retired)

Keith Bartle

