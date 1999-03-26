Soldering in Electronics Assembly - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750635455, 9780080517346

Soldering in Electronics Assembly

2nd Edition

Authors: MIKE JUDD Keith Brindley
eBook ISBN: 9780080517346
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750635455
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 26th March 1999
Page Count: 369
Description

Managers, engineers and technicians will use this book during industrial construction of electronics assemblies, whilst students can use the book to get a grasp of the variety of methods available, together with a discussion of technical concerns. It includes over 200 illustrations, including a photographic guide to defects, and contains many line drawings, tables and flow charts to illustrate the subject of electronics assembly.

Soldering in Electronics Assembly looks theoretically at everything needed in a detailed study, but in a practical manner. It examines the soldering processes in the light of electronic assembly type; solder; flux; and cleaning requirements. It has information on every available process, from the most basic hand soldering through to latest innovatory ones such as inert atmosphere wave soldering and zoned forced convection infra-red machines. The book provides a detailed analysis of solder and soldering action; purpose of flux and relevant flux types for any application; classification of assembly variants; assessment and maintenance of solderability. There is also a detailed analysis of soldering process defects and causes. In addition, Soldering in Electronics Assembly contains a new chapter on Ball Grid Array (BGA) technology.

  • A practical guide for the industry covering all the main soldering processes currently in use
  • Cleaning, faults, troubleshooting and standards are all major topics
  • Considers safety and solder process quality assessment

Electronics engineers, manufacturers; production and process engineers, technicians; secondary students, academics in electronics, manufacturing

Table of Contents

Soldering process; Electronics assemblies; Solder; Flux; CS soldering processes; SC soldering processes; BGA technology; Cleaning of soldered assemblies; Avoiding problems - soldering quality; Standards and specifications; Glossary; References; Worldwide addresses; Appendices: Why not blame the machine?, Problems and solutions, Soldering safety, Comparing soldering processes and machines; Index

No. of pages:
369
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080517346
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750635455

MIKE JUDD

MD of Mike Judd Marketing and former MD of Electrovert UK, Director of Marketing Europe for Electrovert, part of the Cookson Group, and Director of OEM, Speedline

Keith Brindley

Keith Brindley is a technical author with a wealth of experience of all aspects of electronics technology.

Electronics and computing writer, Leicestershire, UK

"This excellent book clearly explains soldering processes, solder, flux, cleaning and quality control, as they apply to printed circuit board assembly. The book deserves a place on the desk or bench of everyone involved in the practical business of modern machine soldering in electronics." --ITRI Journal

