Solar Versus Nuclear
1st Edition
Choosing Energy Futures
Solar Versus Nuclear: Choosing Energy Futures study is an eight-chapter text that studies the long-term implications of Sweden's decisions to explore nuclear energy and other alternative development options. Sweden's high standards of living, energy intensive industries, advanced technology in many fields, strong tradition of electrification and a competent utility organization, abundant reserves of (admittedly low grade) uranium, low population density and a large number of suitable reactor sites, make nuclear energy seemed ideal. Chapter I deals with some different ways of describing and viewing energy, while Chapter 2 analyzes the earlier changes of energy sources in an attempt to describe the relations between the development of society and energy consumption. Chapter 3 is concerned with the durability and other essential characteristics of these energy sources. Chapter 4 discusses two distinct developments, one leads to a Nuclear Sweden with its energy supply based chiefly on uranium and the other to a Solar Sweden based on renewable energy sources. This chapter compares the characteristics and costs of the two alternatives and discusses the possibilities of combining them. Chapter 5 covers the possible developmental tendencies built into the present energy policy, and Chapter 6 looks into the proposals for a conceivable transitional solution for the 1980's, which could reduce the dependence on oil while preserving both the solar and nuclear option as possible alternatives. Chapter 7 discusses the organizational changes in energy conservation and energy production. Lastly, Chapter 8 considers some questions regarding the effect of the energy systems on the long-term development of society.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Summary Of Contents
1 Energy - Some Viewpoints And General Approaches
1.1. Energy - On The Market And In Nature
1.2. Energy In Society
1.3. Energy In The Economy
1.4. Energy In The Society Of The Future
Introduction
Future Energy Needs?
Environment And Safety
An Ecological Approach?
1.5. What Is The Real Problem?
2 Energy And Societal Development In Interaction
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Change Of Energy Sources - Technology And Organization
2.3. The Swedish Electricity System
2.4. Some Observations
2.5. The Development Of Energy Consumption
2.6. Energy In Politics
2.7. Conclusions
3 Sweden's Energy Supply From An International Perspective
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Energy Consumption
3.3. Energy Supplies - In Industrialised And Developing Countries
3.4. Oil
3.5. Natural Gas
3.6. Coal
3.7. Nuclear Power
3.8. Renewable Energy Sources
3.9. Other Energy Sources
3.10. Sweden In The Future Energy Market
4 Two Energy Futures
4.1 Nuclear Sweden
Production Plant
Fuel
Fuel Cycle
Siting, Distribution And Load Management
Safety
What Would Nuclear Sweden Cost?
Some Uncertainties And Obscurities Concerning Nuclear Sweden
4.2 Solar Sweden
The Energy Supply Of Solar Sweden
Construction Of The Energy System
Electricity System
Load Management
Short-Term Regulation (Day-Week)
Seasonal Storage
Rates Of Introduction
Costs Of Solar Sweden
Uncertainties
4.3 Similarities And Dissimilarities Between Nuclear And Solar Sweden
Technological Characteristics
Resource Requirements
Energy In The National Economy
4.4 Variants Of Nuclear Sweden And Solar Sweden
5 Where Are We Going?
5.1 Introduction
5.2 The Energy Enterprises And The System Of Rules And Regulations - A Consideration Of Principles
5.3 Technological Change - The Need For A Driving Force
5.4 Research, Development, Plans And Expectations
5.5. Tariffs And Financing As Conditions For Competition
5.6 Piecemeal Decision-Making - An Intellectual Experiment
6 The Transitional Period - On Energy Supply In The 80's
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Energy Sources During A Transitional Period
6.3 Energy Utilisation During The Transitional Period
Transportation
Industrial Processing Heat
Heating Of Buildings
Electricity
7 Organization Of Energy Policy
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Who Can Take The Responsibility
7.3 Local Government Energy Planning
7.4 The Strategic Aims Of The State
7.5 The Financing Of Energy Management
7.6 The Organization Of The Electricity Sector
8 Choosing A Future - Uncertainties And Values
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Technology And Societal Structure
8.3 Faith In The Social System
8.4 Energy And Everyday Life
8.5 The Society Of The Future And The Alternatives
Bibliography And Notes
The Secretariat For Futures Studies - Organization
Index
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279039