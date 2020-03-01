Solar PV Power
1st Edition
Design, Manufacturing and Applications from Sand to Systems
Description
Solar PV Power: Design, Manufacturing and Applications from Sand to Systems details developments in the solar cell manufacturing process, with information from system design straight through to the entire value chain of Solar PV Manufacturing. In addition, the book includes aspects of ground mounted grid connected solar PV systems and optimization for solar PV plants, economic analyses, and the reliability & performance of the process. The advances and processes of Solar product technology and reliability, along with the performance of solar PV plants and operational & maintenance aspects with advance diagnostic techniques are also presented, making this an ideal resource.
With rapid change in the manufacturing process, it is crucial for solar cells and solar PV modules to adapt to new developments in solar products, especially with regard to reliability, financial aspects and performance.
Key Features
- Includes detailed solar panel module assembly and analysis
- Offers new concepts for solar PV system design that are presented alongside field related issues and examples
- Saves time and resources by collecting all pieces of information needed by engineers in the same text
Readership
Solar design engineers, Solar PV Researchers, Solar complete value chain manufacturing managers, procurement managers, financial experts of solar PV business, investors and developers of Solar PV Power systems. Specifically, Engineers, Managers, Operation & Maintenance Technicians
Table of Contents
- Quartz
Specification of Quartz - Requirement of Quartz
2. Making of Poly Silicon
Specifications of Poly Silicon- Present economics- Present silicon making capacity around the World
3. Making of Ingots and Casting of Ingots
Specification of Ingots- Process of making Cylindrical ingots - Who is using what methods- Trends and Present cost of Ingot
4. A. Wafer Slicing technology
Specification of Wafers - Who is using what methods- Trends and Present cost of wafer - Present Wafer making capacity around the World
5. Making of Solar Cells
Specification of Solar Cells- Equipment used for Solar cell making- Who is using what methods- Trends and Present cost/ price of solar cells- Present Solar Cell making capacity around the World
6 - Making of Solar PV Module - Specification of Solar PV Module- Process of Solar PV Module making - Equipment used for Solar Module making
- Present Solar PV Module making capacity around the World
7 - Solar PV Systems and Applications
Off-Grid Solar PV Systems- Roof top Solar PV Systems- Ground mounted, grid connected Solar PV Systems- Hybrid Solar PV Systems- Other Solar PV Applications- New Solar PV Applications
8 - Off-Grid Solar PV Systems
Off-Grid Solar PV Systems –What are they- System Components of Off-Grid Solar PV Systems- Typical Schematic diagram of Off-grid Solar pv systems- Costing of Off-Grid Solar PV Systems- Design of Off-grid Solar PV Systems- Field applications & examples of Off-Grid Solar PV System- System performance analysis and calculations –typical example- Reliability of Off-grid Solar PV System- Life Cycle cost analysis of Off-Grid Solar PV Systems
9 - Roof Top Solar PV Systems
Roof Top Solar PV Systems –What are they- System Components of Roof Top Solar PV Systems- Typical Schematic diagram of Roof top Solar PV systems- Costing of Roof Top Solar PV Systems- Design of Roof Top Solar PV Systems- Field applications & examples of Roof Top Solar PV System- System performance analysis and calculations –typical example- Reliability of Roof Top Solar PV System- Life Cycle cost analysis of Roof Top Solar PV Systems
10 - Grid Connected Solar PV Power Systems
Grid connected Solar PV Power Systems –What are they- System Components of Grid connected Solar PV Power Systems- Typical Schematic diagram of Grid connected Solar PV Power Systems- Costing of Grid connected Solar PV Power Systems- Design of Grid connected Solar PV Power Systems- Field applications examples of Grid connected Solar PV Power
Systems- System performance analysis and calculations –typical example- Reliability and O&M aspects of Grid connected Solar PV Power Systems- Life Cycle cost analysis of Grid connected Solar PV Power Systems
11 - Various other Solar PV Power Systems
Solar PV powered Home power System- Solar PV powered street lighting system- Solar powered water pumping system- Solar powered battery charging system
12 - New Solar PV Power Application
Floating Solar PV Power Systems- Solar charging of electric vehicles – (Li- ion and other advanced batteries) - Solar powered wheel chair- Solar PV powered drones- Other New Solar applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128176269
About the Author
Rabindra Satpathy
Rabindra Kumar Satpathy has professional experience of more than 33 years in the area of renewable energy, i.e. in the field of solar photovoltaic (PV) power systems, wind power generation and others. Currently, plays a key role in the development Large scale solar PV power plants (IPP) in India along with business development of large scale roof top solar PV system at Emami Power Limited, Kolkata as CEO- Renewable Power. He started his solar career 1984 at OREDA, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India from 1984 to 1990, installing first 25 Kwp solar pv diesel hybrid system, pv wind hybrid system, 1.1 MW wind Farm and many other solar pv application. He is currently the ExCo & Board Member of International Solar Energy Society (ISES) with HQ at Freiburg, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
ExCo and Board Member of International Solar Energy Society (ISES) with HQ, Freiburg, Germany
Venkateswarlu Pamuru
Worked in ISRO Satellite Centre, Govt. of India for 23 years as a Scientist in Solar Panels Division of Power Systems Group. Involved in the development of Space Solar Panel Technology with Si, GaAs and Multijunction solar cells. Worked as a project Manager for Solar Array for INSAT-2C &2D Satellites and fabrication incharge for manufacturing of solar modules for satellites. Established automatic solar module manufacturing lines and developed the fabrication process and produced the modules in Moserbaer Photovoltaics Ltd, and in Reliance Industries Ltd, India. Currently is involved with the development of non-imaging optics of concentrator system using Multi Junction solar cells and involved in Installation and operation of concentrating PV system and design engineering of 50 MW roof top and ground mounted solar PV power systems and monitored the performance aspects of solar PV plants.
Affiliations and Expertise
General Manager, Engineering, Quanta Power Solutions India Pvt ltd