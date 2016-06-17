Solar Power Generation
1st Edition
Description
Solar Power Generation is a concise, up-to-date, and readable guide providing an introduction to the leading renewable power generation technology. It includes detailed descriptions of solar photovoltaic and solar thermal generation systems, and demystifies the relevant solar energy technology functions in practice while also exploring economic and environmental risk factors. Engineers, managers, policymakers, and those involved in planning and delivering energy resources will find this reference a valuable guide to help establish a reliable power supply to address social and economic objectives.
Key Features
- Focuses on the evolution and developments in solar energy generation
- Evaluates the economic and environmental viability of the systems with concise diagrams and accessible explanations
- Demystifies the relevant solar energy technology functions in practice
- Explores economic and environmental risk factors
Readership
Power generation planners, electrical engineers, students and lecturers of Electrical Engineering and Energy, researchers, academics and the technical community involved in the development and implementation of power generation technologies, and power related engineering disciplines.
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1. An Introduction to Solar Power
- The History of Solar Power
- Global Solar Power Generating Capacity
- Chapter 2. The Solar Resource
- Intermittency
- Distribution of Solar Energy
- Chapter 3. Solar Thermal Power Generation
- Global Solar Thermal Potential
- Solar Thermal Technologies
- Unconventional Solar Thermal Technologies
- Solar Collectors
- Energy Storage
- Energy Conversion and Heat Engines
- Electricity Transportation
- Chapter 4. Parabolic Trough and Fresnel Reflector Solar Power Plants
- Line Focusing Origins
- Parabolic Trough Technology
- Fresnel Reflectors
- Power Generation
- Energy Storage
- Commercial Solar Trough Power Plants
- Hybrid Solar Thermal Power Plants
- Chapter 5. Solar Towers
- Solar Tower Technology
- Power Generation
- Air-Driven Systems
- Chapter 6. Solar Dishes
- Solar Dish Technology
- Power Generation in Solar Dish Systems
- Commercial Solar Dish Projects
- Chapter 7. Other Solar Thermal Technologies
- The Solar Chimney
- The Solar Pond
- Solar Pond Schemes
- Chapter 8. Solar Photovoltaic Technologies
- Origins
- Solar Photovoltaic Basics
- Chapter 9. Types of Solar Cells
- Silicon Solar Cells
- Thin Film Solar Cells
- Multilayer Solar Cells
- Enhanced Light Absorption Techniques
- Concentrating Solar Cells
- Third-Generation Solar Cells
- Chapter 10. Modules, Inverters, and Solar Photovoltaic Systems
- Cell and Module Outputs
- Inverters
- Maximum Power Point Tracking
- Grid Interfacing
- Solar Photovoltaic Installations
- Chapter 11. Solar Integration and the Environmental Impact of Solar Power
- The Environmental Impact of Solar Power
- Life Cycle Cost
- Solar Integration
- Chapter 12. The Cost of Solar Power
- Levelized Cost of Energy Model
- The Capital Cost of Solar Power Plants
- The Levelized Cost of Solar Power
Details
- No. of pages:
- 100
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 17th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128040546
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128040041
About the Author
Paul Breeze
Paul Breeze is a journalist and freelance science and technology writer and consultant in the United Kingdom. He has specialised in power generation technology for the past 30 years. In addition to writing Power Generation Technologies, Second Edition, he has contributed to journals and newspapers such as The Financial Times and The Economist and has written a range of technical management reports covering all the aspects of power generation, transmission and distribution.
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance Science and Technology Writer/Consultant, UK