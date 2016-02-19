Solar Houses in Europe
1st Edition
How They Have Worked
Description
Solar Houses in Europe: How they have Worked? is a seven-chapter text that presents monitored data from houses in various C.E.C. countries and climates, highlighting the performance of typical solar heating systems.
The opening chapter introduces solar heating systems, solar collectors, heat storage, and the concept of circulation and control in solar heating systems. The succeeding chapters deal with the factors that influence the heating system's daily, monthly, and annual performance. A chapter focuses on the design requirements for solar collectors, primary circuit, heat storage, and system controls. These topics are followed by statistical summaries and a discussion of the importance of system monitoring. The concluding chapter discusses various solar heating project results.
This book is of value to building engineers, architects, solar energy experts, and solar house owners.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction:
Climate
Solar Heating Systems
Demand
Collectors
Circulation and Control
Chapter 2 How the Buildings have Performed:
Annual Performance
Monthly Performance
Daily Performance
Chapter 3 Lessons from the Survey:
Climate
Building
Occupants
Controls
Component and System Design
Collectors
Heat Storage
Chapter 4 Recommendations for Design:
Collectors
Primary Circuit
Heat Storage
System Controls
Chapter 5 Statistical Summaries:
Climate
Building Parameters
System Parameters
Auxiliary Heat
Annual Performance
Annual Solar Contribution
Chapter 6 Monitoring:
Design
Instrumentation
Data Acquisition Systems
Proposal for a low-cost Acquisition System
Glossary
Chapter 7 Reports on 31 Projects
List of Projects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147345