Solar Houses in Europe - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080267432, 9781483147345

Solar Houses in Europe

1st Edition

How They Have Worked

Editors: W. Palz T. C. Steemers
eBook ISBN: 9781483147345
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 312
Description

Solar Houses in Europe: How they have Worked? is a seven-chapter text that presents monitored data from houses in various C.E.C. countries and climates, highlighting the performance of typical solar heating systems.

The opening chapter introduces solar heating systems, solar collectors, heat storage, and the concept of circulation and control in solar heating systems. The succeeding chapters deal with the factors that influence the heating system's daily, monthly, and annual performance. A chapter focuses on the design requirements for solar collectors, primary circuit, heat storage, and system controls. These topics are followed by statistical summaries and a discussion of the importance of system monitoring. The concluding chapter discusses various solar heating project results.

This book is of value to building engineers, architects, solar energy experts, and solar house owners.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Introduction:

Climate

Solar Heating Systems

Demand

Collectors

Circulation and Control

Chapter 2 How the Buildings have Performed:

Annual Performance

Monthly Performance

Daily Performance

Chapter 3 Lessons from the Survey:

Climate

Building

Occupants

Controls

Component and System Design

Collectors

Heat Storage

Chapter 4 Recommendations for Design:

Collectors

Primary Circuit

Heat Storage

System Controls

Chapter 5 Statistical Summaries:

Climate

Building Parameters

System Parameters

Auxiliary Heat

Annual Performance

Annual Solar Contribution

Chapter 6 Monitoring:

Design

Instrumentation

Data Acquisition Systems

Proposal for a low-cost Acquisition System

Glossary

Chapter 7 Reports on 31 Projects

List of Projects


Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483147345

About the Editor

W. Palz

T. C. Steemers

