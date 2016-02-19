Solar Houses in Europe: How they have Worked? is a seven-chapter text that presents monitored data from houses in various C.E.C. countries and climates, highlighting the performance of typical solar heating systems.

The opening chapter introduces solar heating systems, solar collectors, heat storage, and the concept of circulation and control in solar heating systems. The succeeding chapters deal with the factors that influence the heating system's daily, monthly, and annual performance. A chapter focuses on the design requirements for solar collectors, primary circuit, heat storage, and system controls. These topics are followed by statistical summaries and a discussion of the importance of system monitoring. The concluding chapter discusses various solar heating project results.

This book is of value to building engineers, architects, solar energy experts, and solar house owners.