Solar Energy, Photovoltaics, and Domestic Hot Water provides a fundamental understanding of heat and energy conversions and of both solar domestic hot water system types with associated components and photovoltaic/inverter system combinations. It provides the information needed to determine and understand the proper siting requirements, the amount of energy needed (based upon usage), the amount of solar energy available, the methods of comparing collectors for both hot water and photovoltaic situations, and the number of collectors necessary for either hot water or electricity. Solar Energy, Photovoltaics, and Domestic Hot Water also details the investment and cost savings advantages of using solar energy through a unique compilation of information and explanations not available in other publications or on the internet. This includes comprehensive financial explanations with examples using basic engineering management analysis methods. These examples include present and future worth relative to break-even costs and cash flow analysis and actual quoted systems and worksheets for typical electrical solar PV and DHW demand scenarios allowing you to calculate your own cost estimates and to evaluate your own projects relative to investment payback. Solar Energy, Photovoltaics, and Domestic Hot Water will enable readers make informed decisions about the economic practicality of solar generation sources for residential or commercial use based upon location, energy demands, associated conventional fuel costs, solar energy system costs, and tax incentives.