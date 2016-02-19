Solar Energy Index - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080238883, 9781483145631

Solar Energy Index

1st Edition

The Arizona State University Solar Energy Collection

Authors: George Machovec
eBook ISBN: 9781483145631
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 1008
Description

Solar Energy Index is an index of resources dealing with solar energy, including archival materials from the International Solar Energy Society collection; references to articles in major solar journals; patents and pamphlets; National Technical Information Service reports; unbound conference proceedings; and other assorted reports. Both theoretical and ""how-to-do-it"" publications are well represented. This book places particular emphasis on terrestrial solar thermal and photovoltaic applications of solar energy. Subjects are classified according to physics, terrestrial wind, collectors, space heating and cooling, economics, materials, distillation, thermal-electric power systems, photoelectricity, solar furnaces, cooking, biological applications, water heaters, photochemistry, energy storage, mechanical devices, evaporation, sea power, space flight applications, and industrial applications. Topics covered range from wind energy and bioconversion to ocean thermal energy conversion, heliohydroelectric power plants, solar cells, turbine generation systems, thermionic converters, batteries and fuel cells, and pumps and engines. This monograph will be of interest to government officials and policymakers concerned with solar energy.

Table of Contents


Preface

Abbreviations & Locations

Descriptors

Subject Classification

Solar Energy Index

A

B

C

D

E

F

G

H

I

J

K

L

M

N

O

P

Q

R

S

T

U

V

W

X

Y

Z

Details

No. of pages:
1008
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145631

About the Author

