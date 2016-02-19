Solar Energy in the 80s - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080261232, 9781483145273

Solar Energy in the 80s

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Conference on Solar Energy Held in London, 14-15 January 1980

Editors: Costis Stambolis
eBook ISBN: 9781483145273
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 246
Description

Solar Energy in the 80s covers the proceedings of the Conference on Solar Energy held in London. The book presents papers that discuss issues concerning the decision-making aspect of solar energy technology. The text outlines the technological options of various solar energy technologies, such as the system, equipment level of investment, sales policy, operational conditions service, legal and social aspects, and economic subsidies. The book will be of great interest to individuals who require a good overview of different technology that utilizes solar energy.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Past, Present and Future Developments in Solar Energy - A Personal View

Energy From Biomass - Solar Energy Through Biology

Solar Prospects for the UK and the EEC

The Role of Solar Energy and Energy Conservation

The Low Energy Adaptable Dwelling (Lead) Project

Every Man's Solar Energy

Considerations for Establishing the Durability of Solar Absorber Surface Coatings

State Police Barracks at Bagnols-Sur-Ceze with Solar Hot Water and Solar Space Heating Systems

An Overview of Work Carried out by Solar Energy Developments

Establishing a Community of Solar Heated Homes

Solar Architecture in Colorado on the Threshold of the 80's

Solar Energy Applications in Greece

Some Solar Energy Projects in India

Solar Passive Houses in Ladakh (N. India)

Solar Powered Systems: Short Review of Solar Powered Facilities and Components Developed by Dornier System

Solar Power Generation by Solar Ponds

Photovoltaic Conversion of Solar Energy in the 80's

The Department of Energy's Solar Energy Research and Development Program

US International Commercialization Programs for Solar Energy

UNESCO's Solar Energy Activities in Developing Countries

Power to the People

Solar Energy Utilization and Its Implications for Trade Unions

Index of Contributors

No. of pages:
246
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145273

About the Editor

Costis Stambolis

