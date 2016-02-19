Solar Energy in the 80s
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Conference on Solar Energy Held in London, 14-15 January 1980
Editors: Costis Stambolis
eBook ISBN: 9781483145273
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 246
Description
Solar Energy in the 80s covers the proceedings of the Conference on Solar Energy held in London. The book presents papers that discuss issues concerning the decision-making aspect of solar energy technology. The text outlines the technological options of various solar energy technologies, such as the system, equipment level of investment, sales policy, operational conditions service, legal and social aspects, and economic subsidies. The book will be of great interest to individuals who require a good overview of different technology that utilizes solar energy.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Past, Present and Future Developments in Solar Energy - A Personal View
Energy From Biomass - Solar Energy Through Biology
Solar Prospects for the UK and the EEC
The Role of Solar Energy and Energy Conservation
The Low Energy Adaptable Dwelling (Lead) Project
Every Man's Solar Energy
Considerations for Establishing the Durability of Solar Absorber Surface Coatings
State Police Barracks at Bagnols-Sur-Ceze with Solar Hot Water and Solar Space Heating Systems
An Overview of Work Carried out by Solar Energy Developments
Establishing a Community of Solar Heated Homes
Solar Architecture in Colorado on the Threshold of the 80's
Solar Energy Applications in Greece
Some Solar Energy Projects in India
Solar Passive Houses in Ladakh (N. India)
Solar Powered Systems: Short Review of Solar Powered Facilities and Components Developed by Dornier System
Solar Power Generation by Solar Ponds
Photovoltaic Conversion of Solar Energy in the 80's
The Department of Energy's Solar Energy Research and Development Program
US International Commercialization Programs for Solar Energy
UNESCO's Solar Energy Activities in Developing Countries
Power to the People
Solar Energy Utilization and Its Implications for Trade Unions
Index of Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483145273
About the Editor
Costis Stambolis
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.