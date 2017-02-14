Solar Energy Desalination Technology
1st Edition
Description
Solar Energy Desalination Technology explains how to obtain clean water from sea water using solar energy. Special methods and types used in solar desalination are introduced, providing new thoughts, concepts, and feasible solutions in the desalination field, along with the thermal and economic efficiency relating to current technology.
Many places in the world are suffering from fresh water shortage. However, those places are often rich with solar resources, sea water, and/or brackish water resources that could dramatically benefit from solar energy as a viable solution for the production of fresh water.
Key Features
- Explains the principles of solar thermal energy usage to produce clean water from sea water
- Introduces and explains new kinds of solar desalination systems, including their technical level and working principle
- Provides fundamental knowledge on water treatment and solar collection
Readership
Students, chemical engineers, and researchers working in the field of solar desalination of seawater
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. General Problems in Seawater Desalination
- 1.1. Fresh Water Resource Shortage and Its Solutions
- 1.2. Composition and Properties of Seawater
- 1.3. Summary of General Seawater Desalination Methods
- 1.4. The Historical Evolution of the Solar Energy Seawater Desalination
- 1.5. The Classification and Development of Solar Desalination Technology
- 1.6. Facing Problems and Development Direction of Solar Desalination
Chapter 2. Solar Energy Utilization and Its Collection Devices
- 2.1. Solar Radiation Energy
- 2.2. Catalog of Solar Collectors and Their Fundamental Technologies
- 2.3. Flat-Plate Solar Collector
- 2.4. Vacuum Tube Solar Collector
- 2.5. Solar Pond
- 2.6. Concentrating Solar Collector and Its Characteristics
- 2.7. Nonimagining Concentrator
- 2.8. Paraboloid Solar Concentrator
- 2.9. Array Fresnel Lens Reflective Concentration System
- 2.10. Transmission-Type Line-Focus Fresnel Solar Concentrator
- 2.11. Tower Solar Concentration System
- 2.12. Compound Solar Concentrator With Multiple Surfaces and Multiple Elements
Chapter 3. Fundamental Relationships of Heat and Mass Transfer in Solar Seawater Desalination Systems
- 3.1. Physical Properties and State Parameters of Moist Air
- 3.2. Psychrometric Chart and the Basic Thermodynamic Process of Moist Air
- 3.3. Heat and Moisture Transfer in Direct Contact Between Air and Water
- 3.4. Water Vapor Generation Under Constant Pressure
- 3.5. Liquid Boiling Under Constant Pressure
- 3.6. Condensation of Water Vapor Under Constant Pressure
- 3.7. Falling Film Evaporation of Water Under Constant Pressure
- 3.8. Enhancement of Falling Film Evaporation and Condensation
- 3.9. Heat Transfer on Plate and Tube Wall in Convective Boundary Layer
- 3.10. Heat Exchangers and Heat Transfer Rate Calculations
- 3.11. Theoretical Power Consumption in Desalination and Minimum Heat Consumption in Distillation
- 3.12. The Perfect Distillation Process Driven by Solar Collector
- 3.13. The Performance Evaluation of Solar Desalination System
Chapter 4. Traditional Solar Desalination Units
- 4.1. Operating Principle of Basin Type Solar Stills
- 4.2. Performance Analysis of Basin Type Solar Stills
- 4.3. Performance Coefficient of Solar Still
- 4.4. Determination of the Natural Convection Coefficient hc in the Still
- 4.5. Operation of Basin Type Solar Stills Under Actual Weather Conditions
- 4.6. Multistage Basin Type Solar Stills
- 4.7. Basin Type Solar Stills With Outer Condenser
- 4.8. Basin Type Solar Stills With Porous Absorbent Material
- 4.9. Concentrating Type Passive Solar Stills
- 4.10. Inclined Type Solar Still
- 4.11. Other Shaped Passive Solar Stills
- 4.12. The Main Shortages and Improvement Direction of Basin Type Solar Stills
Chapter 5. Active Solar Distiller
- 5.1. The Basin-Type Solar Still Driven by Flat-Plate Solar Collectors
- 5.2. The Active Basin-Type Solar Still With Glass Cover Cooling
- 5.3. The Active Basin-Type Solar Still With Thermal Energy Storage Tank
- 5.4. The Basin-Type Solar Still With Active Outer Condenser
- 5.5. The Basin-Type Solar Still With Actively Recovering Latent Heat Outer Condenser
- 5.6. Multieffect Basin-Type Solar Still Combined With Solar Collectors
- 5.7. Multieffect Basin-Type Solar Still Heated Actively by Solar Collectors
- 5.8. Multistage Stacked Tray Solar Still With Enhanced Condensing Faces
- 5.9. Multistage Stacked Tray Solar Still Driven by Double Heat Sources
- 5.10. Tubular Solar Desalination Device
- 5.11. Multieffect Concentric Vertical Tube Solar Still
- 5.12. The Solar Distiller With Single-Stage Falling Film Evaporation and Condensation
- 5.13. The Solar Distiller With Multiple-Stages Falling Film Evaporation and Condensation
- 5.14. The Solar Distiller Enhanced by Power
- 5.15. A Multieffect Thermal Regeneration Solar Desalination Unit With Horizontal Tube Falling Film Evaporation and Closed Circulation
- 5.16. A Self-Storing Water Vertical Plate Solar Distiller
- 5.17. Solar Water Desalination Using an Air Bubble Column Humidifier
- 5.18. Theoretical Analysis of a Vertical Multiple-Effect Diffusion Solar Still Coupled With a Tilted Wick Still
Chapter 6. Humidification–Dehumidification Solar Desalination Systems
- 6.1. The Principle and Category of Humidification–Dehumidification Solar Desalination Systems
- 6.2. Process Description of Humidification–Dehumidification (HDH) Desalination
- 6.3. Performance Optimization by Pinch Technology
- 6.4. The Minimum Work Required for a Solar HDD Process
- 6.5. Heating Water Type Solar HDD System
- 6.6. Heating Air Type Solar HDD Systems
- 6.7. Solar Water and Air Heating Compound HDD System
- 6.8. Multieffect Humidification–Dehumidification Solar Desalination System
- 6.9. A Closed Circulation Solar Still With Enhanced Falling Film Evaporation and AirFlow Absorption
- 6.10. Tandem Multieffect Isothermal Heating Solar Desalination System Based on the Humidification–Dehumidification Processes
- 6.11. Other Typical Air Humidification–Dehumidification Solar Desalination Systems
Chapter 7. Solar Desalination System Combined With Conventional Technologies
- 7.1. Multistage Flash Solar Desalination System
- 7.2. Multieffect Solar Distillation System
- 7.3. Solar Vapor Compression Desalination System
- 7.4. Desalination Using the Partial Pressure Difference Between Freshwater and Seawater
- 7.5. Horizontal Tube Falling Film Evaporation and Multieffect Recover Solar Desalination System
- 7.6. Low-Temperature Multieffect Desalination System Together With Solar Pond
- 7.7. Reverse Osmosis Desalination System Driven by Solar Photovoltaic Panel
- 7.8. Reverse Osmosis Desalination System Driven by Solar PV/T Device
- 7.9. Reverse Osmosis Desalination System Driven by Solar Power Cycle System
- 7.10. Large-Scale Solar Desalination by Combination With Concentrated Solar Power: Concept and Analysis
Chapter 8. Absorption and Adsorption Solar Desalination System
- 8.1. Features and Performance of Absorption and Adsorption Working Substance
- 8.2. Solar Absorption Desalination System
- 8.3. The Solar Absorption System Integrated With Industrial Seawater Desalination
- 8.4. Practical Test and Evaluation of a Multiple-Effect Solar Absorption Seawater Desalination System
- 8.5. Adsorption Solar Seawater Desalination System
- 8.6. Solar Absorption System Combined With Industrial Seawater Desalination Technology
Chapter 9. Solar Concentrating Directly to Drive Desalination Technologies
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Concentrated Light-Driven Solar Desalination System
- 9.3. Floating Solar Desalination Film
- 9.4. The Enhanced Methods of Concentrating Direct Heating Seawater for Evaporation
Chapter 10. The Benefit Evaluation and Material Selecting
- 10.1. The Economic Feasibility of Solar Desalination System
- 10.2. The Economic Evaluation Method of Solar Desalination System
- 10.3. The Material Selecting of Solar Desalination System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 14th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128094228
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128054116
About the Author
Hongfei Zheng
Professor Hongfei Zheng has been carrying out research in the area of renewable Energy and Energy Efficient Systems in the past twenty years. He has a wide range of experience in solar energy applications including hot water, desalination, air conditioning, solar concentration and daylighting. He began his research interest in solar energy applications since he was a lecturer at Guangxi University in 1980s. Professor Zheng started his PhD study at the University of Science and Technology of China in 1996. Since completion of PhD in 1999, he had worked in Xian Jiaotong University for two years as a postdoctoral researcher and associate professor. During that time he completed independently a research project funded by the Postdoctoral Management Committee of China, in 2002, Professor Zheng has been working at Bejing Institute of Technology. His research has mainly been focused on 1) solar desalination, 2) solar concentration and 3) solar daylight guiding. Professor Zheng has published more than 180 peer refereed papers and 5 monographs. He has obtained 20 patents. He worked in Nottingham University in UK as a visiting professor in 2012 and 2013. During this period he completed the European Commission for a Marie Curie Fellowship grant (PIIF-GA-2010-275038). He is the principal investigator for 5 important research projects respectively funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (Nos. 50576004, 51076016, and U1261119) and National “863”Hi-Tech Development Program of China (Nos. 2007AA05Z433, and 2013AA102407-2).
Affiliations and Expertise
Beijing Institute of Technology, Beijing, China