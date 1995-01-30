Solar Energy Conversion - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444898180, 9780080541426

Solar Energy Conversion

2nd Edition

The Solar Cell

Authors: R.C. Neville
eBook ISBN: 9780080541426
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444898180
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th January 1995
Page Count: 426
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
26200.00
22270.00
317.27
269.68
295.00
250.75
180.00
153.00
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
205.00
174.25
270.00
229.50
165.00
140.25
270.00
229.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A large number of solar cell and solar cell systems are described in this volume. The theory of their operation, their design and the levels of their performance is discussed. Originally the book appeared in 1978 but extensive change over the intervening years in the fields of energy generation and consumption, solar energy and solar cells, has necessitated the publication of an updated version.

The text initially surveys the requirements of humanity, the subsequent need for solar cells, the nature of sunlight and the properties of semiconductors. Concrete examples, extensive references and theoretical arguments are then used to present a comparison of options available in the design and operation of solar cells and solar cell systems. The cells - constructed from single, crystal, polycrystalline and amorphous semiconductors - and the systems - have varying designs and differing levels of solar energy for input and produce electricity or electrical and thermal energies. Solar cell production, economics and environmental effects are considered throughout the publication.

Table of Contents

Preface. Energy Needs - Energy Sources. Introduction. Consumption. Conventional Sources of Energy. Alternative Energy Sources. Nuclear fusion. Solar energy. Temperature differences. Thermodynamics. Ocean temperature-difference generators. Solar-thermal. Solar-electric. References. The Sun and Sunlight. Introduction. Sunlight. Geometrical Effects. Weather. Light Collection. Lens systems. Mirrors. Optical materials. Maximum optical concentration. References. Semiconductors. Introduction. Crystal Structure. Quantum Mechanics and Energy Bands. Electrons and Holes. Currents. Recombination and Carrier Lifetime. Junctions. References. Light-Semiconductor Interaction. Introduction. Reflection. Light Interaction. Preliminary Material Selection. Absorption. Reflection and Absorption. References. Basic Theoretical Performance. Introduction. Local Electric Fields. PN Junction Electrical Characteristics. Heterojunction Electrical Characteristics. Electrical Characteristics of Schottky Junctions. Open Circuit Voltage and Short Circuit Current. Optimum Power Conditions. References. Solar Cell Configuration and Performance. Introduction. Optical Orientation. Device Design - Minority Carrier Collection. Device Design - Saturation Current. Device Design - Series Resistance. Solar Cell Performance - Discussion. References. Advanced Approaches. Introduction. Temperature Effects. Heat Flow within a Solar Cell. Optical Concentration - Photocurrent. Performance under Concentration. References. Advanced Approaches - II. Introduction. Second Stage Solar Power Systems. Third Generation Solar Cell Systems. Miscellaneous Approaches. References. Polycrystalline and Amorphous Solar Cells. Introduction. Polycrystalline Solar Cells. Cadmium Sulfide/Copper Sulfide. Copper Indium Selenide (CIS). Polycrystalline Silicon. Thin film Cadmium Telluride. Other possibilities for polycrystalline solar cells. Final comments on polycrystalline solar cells. Amorphous Material Based Solar Cells. Amorphous Silicon. Concluding Remarks. References. Concluding Thoughts. Introduction. Economics. Electrical Energy Storage. The System. Final Words. References. Appendices. Conversion Factors. Selected Properties of Semiconductors with Solar Cell Potential. The Saturation Current in PN Junction Solar Cells. Some Useful Physical Constants. Symbols. Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
426
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080541426
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444898180

About the Author

R.C. Neville

Affiliations and Expertise

Northern Arizona University, College of Engineering & Technology, Flagstaff, AZ, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.