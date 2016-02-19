Solar Energy Conversion
1st Edition
An Introductory Course
Description
Solar Energy Conversion: An Introductory Course is a collection of papers that deals with the technical, mechanical, and operation concerns in converting solar energy. The title first details solar radiation, and then proceeds to discussing solar collectors. Next, the selection covers selective surfaces and the thermal regulation of buildings. The text also talks about planning of solar architectures. The next part tackles topics about the direct conversion of solar energy. Part VII discusses the control and measurement of collected solar energy, while Part VIII covers bioconversion and biomass. The book will be of great use to engineering and science students. Professionals involved in the research and development of solar technology will also benefit from the text.
Table of Contents
Chapter
Solar Radiation
1. Basics of Solar Energy
2. Characteristics of Solar Radiation
3. Methods for the Estimation of Solar Energy on Vertical and Inclined Surfaces
Solar Collectors
4. The Technology of Flat Plate Collectors
5. Free Convection in Solar Collectors
6. Advanced Non-Concentrating Solar Collectors
7. Solar Ponds (Non-Convective)
8. Concentrating Collectors
Selective Surfaces
9. Selective Surfaces
10. Spectrally Selective Surfaces and Their Impact on Photothermal Solar Energy Conversion
Heating and Cooling of Buildings
11. Solar Air Systems
12. Solar Energy for Heating and Cooling
13. Cooling of Buildings
14. A Completely Instrumented Solar Building: The Shenandoah Solar Recreational Center
15. Solar Heating and Ventilating by Natural Means
16. Passive Cooling Systems in Hot Arid Regions
Architecture and Planning
17. Fundamentals of Solar Architecture
18. Prospects for Energy Responsive Urban Planning and Design
19. Regional Planning Strategies for Hybrid Energy Optimization
20. Systematic Techniques of Design for Solar Houses in High Latitudes
21. Conceptual Development of a Solar Town in Iran
22. The Potential of Renewable Energies in Planning the Development of Rural Areas
Direct Conversion
23. Review of Solid State Physics
Silicon Solar Cells
24. Basics
25. Practical Aspects
26. Polycrystalline Solar Cells
MIS and SIS Solar Cells
27. Basic Principles
28. Performance Characteristics
29. Basic Electrochemistry
Photoelectrochemistry
30. Photoelectrolysis
31. The Photogalvanic Cell
Control and Measurement
Short Course in Microprocessors for Solar Energy Applications
32. Microprocessors, Microcomputers, and Single Chip Computers
33. Sensors: Measurement of Solar Energy
34. Control: I Solar Battery Charging Network
II Stepping Motors
35. Systems: I 16 Channel Data Logger
II Serial Data Link
36. The Microcomputer Family
Bioconversion and Biomass
37. Bioconversion of Solar Energy
38. Pyrolytic Gasification of Renewable Biomass Resources
39. Compaction and Densification of Fuels from Biomass
General Topics
40. Solar Thermal Power Stations
41. Solar Power
42. Solar Hydrogen Production at High Temperature
43. Greenhouses in Hot Climate
44. Solar Greenhouse Design Considerations for Cold Climates
45. Solar Water Pumping
46. Solar Powered Refrigeration
47. Wind Power
48. Solar Energy at the PEI Ark
49. Component Cost of Solar Energy Systems
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189284