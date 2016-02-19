Solar Energy Conversion II presents the proceedings of the 1980 International Symposium on Solar Energy Utilization, held in Ontario, Canada on August 10-24, 1980. This book provides information on the utilization of solar energy and on the difficulties encountered in its implementation.

Organized into 42 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the important parameter in solar radiation measurement. This text then examines the use of solar radiation measurement, the solar radiation scales, the solar radiation units, and the types of solar radiation. Other chapters consider the general problems linked with building up data banks of observed solar radiation data. This book discusses as well the fundamental modes of heat transfer. The final chapter deals with the necessity to incorporate energy education into other disciplines like space geometry.

This book is a valuable resource for politicians, government officials, engineers, scientists, and research workers. Technologists working on solar energy will also find this book useful.