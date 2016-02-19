Solar Energy Conversion II
1st Edition
Selected Lectures from the 1980 International Symposium on Solar Energy Utilization, London, Ontario, Canada August 10-24, 1980
Description
Solar Energy Conversion II presents the proceedings of the 1980 International Symposium on Solar Energy Utilization, held in Ontario, Canada on August 10-24, 1980. This book provides information on the utilization of solar energy and on the difficulties encountered in its implementation.
Organized into 42 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the important parameter in solar radiation measurement. This text then examines the use of solar radiation measurement, the solar radiation scales, the solar radiation units, and the types of solar radiation. Other chapters consider the general problems linked with building up data banks of observed solar radiation data. This book discusses as well the fundamental modes of heat transfer. The final chapter deals with the necessity to incorporate energy education into other disciplines like space geometry.
This book is a valuable resource for politicians, government officials, engineers, scientists, and research workers. Technologists working on solar energy will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Solar Radiation
1. Characteristics of Solar Radiation
2. Radiation Measurements
3. Radiation Data
Poster Sessions
Active Systems and Storage
4. Liquid Heating Solar Flat Plate Collectors
5. Building a Flat Plate Collector
6. Air Heating Flat Plate Solar Collectors
7. Testing and Standards for Thermal Solar Collectors
8. Active Solar Systems
9. Spectrally Selective Surfaces
10. Phase Change Material Heat Storage
11. Rock Bed Thermal Storage
12. Modelling and Simulation of Active Systems
Poster Sessions
Architecture and Community Planning
13. Heating and Cooling of Buildings Through Landscape Design
14. Passive Heating and Cooling Aspects of Building Design
15. Panel Discussion: Community Planning
Direct and Bio-Conversion
16. Photovoltaic Energy Conversion
17. Photobiology and Solar Energy
18. Photobiological Production of Hydrogen and Electricity
19. Nitrogen Fixation by Solar Energy
Poster Sessions
Control Systems
20. Applications of Microcomputers for Solar Energy
21. Monitoring and Instrumentation of a Domestic Solar Water Heating System
Agricultural Applications
22. Agricultural Applications of Solar Energy
23. Biomass
24. Solar Crop Drying
25. Solar Agricultural Dryer
26. Greenhouses
Poster Sessions
General Topics
27. Salt-Gradient Solar Ponds: Design, Construction and Power Production
28. The Optimal Design of Wind Power Systems
29. Heat Pumps
30. Active Solar Cooling
31. Solar Still
Poster Sessions
Solar Economics and Commercialization
32. Principles of Economics for Solar Energy Investments
33. Panel Discussion: Solar Energy and the Utilities
34. Panel Discussion: Commercialization
35. Solar Energy Innovation
Solar Energy and Society
36. Legal Aspects of Solar Energy
37. Energy Conservation: Public Policy Perspectives
38. Panel Discussion: Development of Government Policies
39. Panel Discussion: How to Influence Governments
40. An Energy Conservation Environment
41. Panel Discussion: Solar Energy Internationally
42. Panel Discussion: Education
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 660
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155906