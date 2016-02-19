Solar Energy Conversion II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080253886, 9781483155906

Solar Energy Conversion II

1st Edition

Selected Lectures from the 1980 International Symposium on Solar Energy Utilization, London, Ontario, Canada August 10-24, 1980

Editors: A. F. Janzen R. K. Swartman
eBook ISBN: 9781483155906
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 660
Description

Solar Energy Conversion II presents the proceedings of the 1980 International Symposium on Solar Energy Utilization, held in Ontario, Canada on August 10-24, 1980. This book provides information on the utilization of solar energy and on the difficulties encountered in its implementation.

Organized into 42 chapters, this compilation of papers begins with an overview of the important parameter in solar radiation measurement. This text then examines the use of solar radiation measurement, the solar radiation scales, the solar radiation units, and the types of solar radiation. Other chapters consider the general problems linked with building up data banks of observed solar radiation data. This book discusses as well the fundamental modes of heat transfer. The final chapter deals with the necessity to incorporate energy education into other disciplines like space geometry.

This book is a valuable resource for politicians, government officials, engineers, scientists, and research workers. Technologists working on solar energy will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Solar Radiation

1. Characteristics of Solar Radiation

2. Radiation Measurements

3. Radiation Data

Poster Sessions

Active Systems and Storage

4. Liquid Heating Solar Flat Plate Collectors

5. Building a Flat Plate Collector

6. Air Heating Flat Plate Solar Collectors

7. Testing and Standards for Thermal Solar Collectors

8. Active Solar Systems

9. Spectrally Selective Surfaces

10. Phase Change Material Heat Storage

11. Rock Bed Thermal Storage

12. Modelling and Simulation of Active Systems

Poster Sessions

Architecture and Community Planning

13. Heating and Cooling of Buildings Through Landscape Design

14. Passive Heating and Cooling Aspects of Building Design

15. Panel Discussion: Community Planning

Direct and Bio-Conversion

16. Photovoltaic Energy Conversion

17. Photobiology and Solar Energy

18. Photobiological Production of Hydrogen and Electricity

19. Nitrogen Fixation by Solar Energy

Poster Sessions

Control Systems

20. Applications of Microcomputers for Solar Energy

21. Monitoring and Instrumentation of a Domestic Solar Water Heating System

Agricultural Applications

22. Agricultural Applications of Solar Energy

23. Biomass

24. Solar Crop Drying

25. Solar Agricultural Dryer

26. Greenhouses

Poster Sessions

General Topics

27. Salt-Gradient Solar Ponds: Design, Construction and Power Production

28. The Optimal Design of Wind Power Systems

29. Heat Pumps

30. Active Solar Cooling

31. Solar Still

Poster Sessions

Solar Economics and Commercialization

32. Principles of Economics for Solar Energy Investments

33. Panel Discussion: Solar Energy and the Utilities

34. Panel Discussion: Commercialization

35. Solar Energy Innovation

Solar Energy and Society

36. Legal Aspects of Solar Energy

37. Energy Conservation: Public Policy Perspectives

38. Panel Discussion: Development of Government Policies

39. Panel Discussion: How to Influence Governments

40. An Energy Conservation Environment

41. Panel Discussion: Solar Energy Internationally

42. Panel Discussion: Education

Index

About the Editor

A. F. Janzen

R. K. Swartman

