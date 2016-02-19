Solar Energy Applications in Houses: Performance and Economics in Europe provides information on the state of development of solar space and water heating technology and on the influence of climatic and economic factors on the attractiveness of solar systems. The book discusses the aspects of climate relevant to solar system and house designs; the impacts of the different European climates on the thermal design and heating requirements of individual houses; and the passive solar energy use in buildings. The text also describes the components of active solar energy systems; the performance of active solar energy systems; and the economics of solar space and water heating. The supporting activities for solar energy systems and other energy-saving technologies implemented by governments, companies, energy supply utilities, solar societies and the Commission of the European Communities are also considered. The book will be invaluable to potential buyers or owners of systems who need practical information on the technical and economic possibilities of domestic solar energy use in the various countries of the European Communities. The information is also important for those people in government, administration, industry and research institutions who are involved in assessing solar energy applications, in planning for the future energy supply, in developing support measures for the introduction of energy-saving methods and in marketing solar hardware.