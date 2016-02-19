Solar Energy Applications in Houses
1st Edition
Performance and Economics in Europe
Solar Energy Applications in Houses: Performance and Economics in Europe provides information on the state of development of solar space and water heating technology and on the influence of climatic and economic factors on the attractiveness of solar systems. The book discusses the aspects of climate relevant to solar system and house designs; the impacts of the different European climates on the thermal design and heating requirements of individual houses; and the passive solar energy use in buildings. The text also describes the components of active solar energy systems; the performance of active solar energy systems; and the economics of solar space and water heating. The supporting activities for solar energy systems and other energy-saving technologies implemented by governments, companies, energy supply utilities, solar societies and the Commission of the European Communities are also considered. The book will be invaluable to potential buyers or owners of systems who need practical information on the technical and economic possibilities of domestic solar energy use in the various countries of the European Communities. The information is also important for those people in government, administration, industry and research institutions who are involved in assessing solar energy applications, in planning for the future energy supply, in developing support measures for the introduction of energy-saving methods and in marketing solar hardware.
Table of Contents
Contributors
1 Introduction
1.1 Outline of the book
1.2 An introduction to solar energy use in buildings
1.3 The energy situation of the EC countries
1.4 Why consider solar energy when other sources of supply exist?
2 Aspects of climate relevant to solar system and house designs
2.1 General climate characteristics of the EC region
2.2 Solar radiation in the EC region
2.3 Radiation on inclined surfaces
2.4 Temperature distribution
2.5 Effects of wind, snow, hail and rain
2.6 Climate of towns
3 Space heating requirements in the various EC climates
3.1 Heat losses of a building
3.2 Heat requirement of a building
3.3 Building practices in the EC countries
3.4 Measures to reduce heating requirements
4 Passive solar energy use in buildings
4.1 The direct-gain approach
4.2 Thermal storage wall systems
4.3 The attached sunspace
4.4 The thermal storage roof
4.5 Convective loop systems
5 Components of active solar energy systems
5.1 The solar heat collector
5.2 The heat store
5.3 Heat pumps
6 Performance of active solar energy systems
6.1 Domestic water heating
6.2 Solar swimming pool heating
6.3 Solar space heating
6.4 Solar space cooling
7 Economics of solar space and water heating
7.1 Costs of solar systems
7.2 Evaluation method
7.3 Amortisation periods for solar energy systems
8 Promotion of solar energy use
8.1 Energy policies and R&D programmes in the EC countries
8.2 Legal and financial support by governments
8.3 Support through information
9 Concluding remarks
References
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155302