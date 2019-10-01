Solar Cells and Light Management

Dr. Giancarlo C. Righini is a Physicist who has worked almost 40 years at CNR, the National Research Council of Italy, in Florence and Rome. He was the research director at the Nello Carrara Institute of Applied Physics (IFAC CNR, Florence); and then director of the National Department on Materials and Devices (DMD CNR, Rome). After his retirement at CNR, in 2010, he was director of the Enrico Fermi Centre in Rome until 2016. He is now an associate to both the institutions. His research interests have concerned optical holography, fiber and integrated optics, glass materials, microresonators, solar cells, always mainly from an experimental point of view. He was Vice-President of IUPAP and of ICO; co-founder and president of the Italian Society of Optics and Photonics (SIOF); co-founder and secretary of EOS; member of the Board of Directors of SPIE. He is chair of the technical committee TC20 of the International Commission on Glass. He is Fellow of EOS, OSA, SIOF, SPIE, and Meritorious Member of SIF.