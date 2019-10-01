Solar Cells and Light Management
1st Edition
Materials, Strategies and Sustainability
Description
Solar Cells and Light Management: Materials, Strategies and Sustainability provides an extensive review on the latest advances in PV materials, along with light management strategies for better exploiting the solar spectrum. Following a brief review of the current status of solar cells, the book discusses different concepts, principles and technologies for solar devices, starting with standard silicon cells and then covering organic-hybrid, DSSC, perovskite, quantum dots and nanostructured oxide solar cells. Other sections focus on light manipulation and spectral modification, materials for spectral conversion, and environmental and sustainably considerations.
An emergy analysis, which is an extension of the Life Cycle Assessment methodology, is applied to the study of solar PV systems, thus allowing for effective integrated indicators.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive picture of light management strategies
- Features the most recent advances in the field, including novel materials and advanced solar cell technologies
- Presents a resource that is applicable to both new or experienced researchers in the field
- Contains a section on environmental and sustainability issues
Readership
R&D managers; Physicists; Chemists; Materials Scientists; Engineers working on solar technologies
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Review of the status of solar cells’ evolution and perspectives
Section 1: Solar cells: principles and technologies
2. Silicon solar cells
3. Organic solar cells
4. Natural pigments for dssc
5. Perovskite solar cells
6. Quantum dots solar cells
7. Nanostructured oxides for solar cells
Section 2: Light manipulation and scattering
8. Surface texturing strategies to enhance light capture
9. Light trapping by plasmonic nanostructures
10. Light management: a theoretical approach
Section 3: Materials for spectral conversion
11. Spectral conversion in solar cells
12. Glass-ceramics for quantum cutting
13. Rare earth complexes for down-shifting
14. Rare-earth doped materials for up-conversion
15. Organic upconverting materials for solar cells
Section 3: Environmental and sustainability considerations
16. The balance for solar exploitment: An "emergetic" analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081027622
About the Editor
Francesco Enrichi
Francesco Enrichi is Vinnmer Marie Curie Fellow at Luleå University of Technology (Luleå, Sweden), and Research Fellow at Centro Studi e Ricerche Enrico Fermi (Rome, Italy). Previously, he has been the Head of the Optics and Characterization Technology Unit and Director of the Optical Laboratory in Veneto Nanotech, the Italian Cluster for Nanotechnologies. His research covers the synthesis, characterization and applications of luminescent materials, from nanophosphors to glass-ceramic coatings, with applications in biosensors, lighting, photovoltaics, anticounterfeiting and cultural heritage. His main fundamental interest is related to the energy transfer process between metal or semiconductor nanostructures and rare earth ions for broadband and efficient excitation, with the possibility to develop novel downshifting materials for solar cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vinnmer Marie Curie Fellow, Division of Materials Science, Department of Engineering Science and Mathematics, Luleå University of Technology, Sweden
Giancarlo Righini
Dr. Giancarlo C. Righini is a Physicist who has worked almost 40 years at CNR, the National Research Council of Italy, in Florence and Rome. He was the research director at the Nello Carrara Institute of Applied Physics (IFAC CNR, Florence); and then director of the National Department on Materials and Devices (DMD CNR, Rome). After his retirement at CNR, in 2010, he was director of the Enrico Fermi Centre in Rome until 2016. He is now an associate to both the institutions. His research interests have concerned optical holography, fiber and integrated optics, glass materials, microresonators, solar cells, always mainly from an experimental point of view. He was Vice-President of IUPAP and of ICO; co-founder and president of the Italian Society of Optics and Photonics (SIOF); co-founder and secretary of EOS; member of the Board of Directors of SPIE. He is chair of the technical committee TC20 of the International Commission on Glass. He is Fellow of EOS, OSA, SIOF, SPIE, and Meritorious Member of SIF.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Research Director, Museo Storico della Fisica e Centro Studi e Ricerche Enrico Fermi, Italy