Solar Cell Device Physics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123747747, 9780080912271

Solar Cell Device Physics

2nd Edition

Authors: Stephen Fonash
eBook ISBN: 9780080912271
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747747
Paperback ISBN: 9781493301133
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th April 2010
Page Count: 381
Description

There has been an enormous infusion of new ideas in the field of solar cells over the last 15 years; discourse on energy transfer has gotten much richer, and nanostructures and nanomaterials have revolutionized the possibilities for new technological developments. However, solar energy cannot become ubiquitous in the world's power markets unless it can become economically competitive with legacy generation methods such as fossil fuels.

The new edition of Dr. Stephen Fonash's definitive text points the way toward greater efficiency and cheaper production by adding coverage of cutting-edge topics in plasmonics, multi-exiton generation processes, nanostructures and nanomaterials such as quantum dots. The book's new structure improves readability by shifting many detailed equations to appendices, and balances the first edition's semiconductor coverage with an emphasis on thin-films. Further, it now demonstrates physical principles with simulations in the well-known AMPS computer code developed by the author.

Key Features

*Classic text now updated with new advances in nanomaterials and thin films that point the way to cheaper, more efficient solar energy production

*Many of the detailed equations from the first edition have been shifted to appendices in order to improve readability

*Important theoretical points are now accompanied by concrete demonstrations via included simulations created with the well-known AMPS computer code

Readership

Engineering professionals, researchers and students developing & implementing solar technologies in government and private labs, leading universities, major corporations and small start-ups. Includes Civil, Environmental, Energy and Materials Engineers.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 Introduction
CHAPTER 2 Properties Basic to Photovoltaic Energy Conversion
CHAPTER 3 Solar Cell Materials and Structures
CHAPTER 4 Homojunction Solar Cells CHAPTER 5 Semiconductor-Semiconductor Heterojunction Cells CHAPTER 6 Surface-Barrier Solar Cells Index Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
381
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080912271
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123747747
Paperback ISBN:
9781493301133

About the Author

Stephen Fonash

Affiliations and Expertise

Kunkle Chair Professor of Engineering Sciences and Director of the Center for Nanotechnology Education & Utilization, The Pennsylvania State University

Reviews

“I’m a big fan of this book. It’s one of the best PV textbooks out there, and in particular it provides unparalleled discussion of the device physics of solar cells.” - Associate Professor Kylie Catchpole, Research School of Engineering, Australian National University

Ratings and Reviews

