Solar and Galactic Cosmic Rays
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 12th European Cosmic Ray Symposium, Nottingham, England, 15-21 July 1990
Editors: P. R. Blake W. F. Nash
eBook ISBN: 9781483278032
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1991
Page Count: 237
Details
- No. of pages:
- 237
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1991
- Published:
- 1st January 1991
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278032
About the Editor
P. R. Blake
W. F. Nash
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.