Solar Air Conditioning and Refrigeration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080407500, 9780080983790

Solar Air Conditioning and Refrigeration

1st Edition

Editors: J.C. McVeigh A. A. M. Sayigh
eBook ISBN: 9780080983790
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 26th May 1992
Table of Contents

Solar energy cooling in buildings, A. A. M. Sayigh. Principles of absorption systems machines, J. C. V. Chinnappa. Solar absorption cooling, K.-I. Kimura. Desiccant cooling, H. I. Robinson. Desiccant systems, G. O. G. Lof. Radiative cooling I: the sky radiation, X. Berger & B. Cubizoloes. Radiative cooling II: appropriate systems, X. Berger & M. Schneider. Nocturnal cooling, P. Boom-Long. Ice-making for rural applications, R. H. B. Excell. Use of passive cooling in buildings, B. Adamson. Photovoltaic refrigeration, B. McNelis.

Description

Solar cooling is most effective where it is most needed - in the tropics. Most developing countries lie in the hotter climatic regions, where cooling facilities are essential to promote the well-being, productivity and comfort of the population. Paradoxically, solar air-conditioning can contribute significantly to the alleviation of the problem. This book includes fully detailed treatment of the theory and applications of the techniques involved: vapour absorption systems, solar absorption systems, solar absorption cooling, radiative cooling and desiccant cooling. Particular applications stressed include the use of passive cooling in buildings and the provision of efficient refrigeration facilities, the latter being essential for the storage of vaccines in health-care programmes for the eradication of infectious diseases throughout the developing world.

Readership

For engineers working in areas where solar power should be considered as a solution to energy problems.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080983790

About the Editors

J.C. McVeigh Editor

Consultant, Brighton, UK

A. A. M. Sayigh Editor

Department of Engineering, University of Reading, UK

