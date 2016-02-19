Solar Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Solar energy cooling in buildings, A. A. M. Sayigh. Principles of absorption systems machines, J. C. V. Chinnappa. Solar absorption cooling, K.-I. Kimura. Desiccant cooling, H. I. Robinson. Desiccant systems, G. O. G. Lof. Radiative cooling I: the sky radiation, X. Berger & B. Cubizoloes. Radiative cooling II: appropriate systems, X. Berger & M. Schneider. Nocturnal cooling, P. Boom-Long. Ice-making for rural applications, R. H. B. Excell. Use of passive cooling in buildings, B. Adamson. Photovoltaic refrigeration, B. McNelis.
Description
Solar cooling is most effective where it is most needed - in the tropics. Most developing countries lie in the hotter climatic regions, where cooling facilities are essential to promote the well-being, productivity and comfort of the population. Paradoxically, solar air-conditioning can contribute significantly to the alleviation of the problem. This book includes fully detailed treatment of the theory and applications of the techniques involved: vapour absorption systems, solar absorption systems, solar absorption cooling, radiative cooling and desiccant cooling. Particular applications stressed include the use of passive cooling in buildings and the provision of efficient refrigeration facilities, the latter being essential for the storage of vaccines in health-care programmes for the eradication of infectious diseases throughout the developing world.
Readership
For engineers working in areas where solar power should be considered as a solution to energy problems.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1992
- Published:
- 26th May 1992
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983790
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J.C. McVeigh Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Brighton, UK
A. A. M. Sayigh Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Engineering, University of Reading, UK