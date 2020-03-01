Solar Activity, Events, and Galactic Cosmic Radiation
1st Edition
Effects on the Earth’s Atmosphere: An Introduction
Description
Solar Activity, Events, and Galactic Cosmic Radiation: Effects on the Earth's Atmospheres, An Introduction give students and researchers in Atmospheric Science, Solar Physics and Climatology a more concise perspective on the Earth’s atmospheres and how they are affected by solar emissions. It reviews a wide range of topics relating to the effects from solar activity on the Earth’s climate, including impacts on the energy budget, the effect of emissions on tides and dynamics, how solar emissions change on different time scales, and the ramifications of modeling paleoclimates.
By providing greater insight on how solar emissions change as they travel through the atmosphere, this book guides the reader on how to present these emissions, along with observations and indices.
Key Features
- Thoroughly reviews the impacts of solar activity and radiation on the Earth’s Atmosphere and Climate, including effects on the energy budget, tides and dynamics and modelling paleoclimates
- Breaks topics down by atmospheric level for greater understanding
- Covers the Global Electric Circuit and the indirect impacts of solar emissions
Readership
Graduate students and researchers interested in the impacts of solar emissions on the atmosphere and long term climatic changes, solar physics or atmospheric physics
Table of Contents
- Magnetosphere/Plasmasphere
2. Exosphere
3. Thermosphere
4. Ionosphere
5. Mesosphere
6. Stratosphere
7. Troposphere
8. The Global Electric Circuit
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195918
About the Author
Kira Shonkwiler
Kira Shonkwiler is a micrometeorologist who enjoys learning and educating. Her love of outdoors was fostered while growing up in beautiful Ames, Iowa where she started her career at 18 working in agricultural and air quality research. She has a B.S. in Meteorology from Iowa State University, M.S. in Agronomy from Kansas State University, and Ph.D. in Atmospheric Science from Colorado State University. Dr Shonkwiler’s 17+ years in academia brought many field research adventures and experiences relating to emissions measurements.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emissions Inventory Specialist, Air Pollution Control Division, Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, Colorado, USA