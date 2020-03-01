Solar Activity, Events, and Galactic Cosmic Radiation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128195918

Solar Activity, Events, and Galactic Cosmic Radiation

1st Edition

Effects on the Earth’s Atmosphere: An Introduction

Authors: Kira Shonkwiler
Paperback ISBN: 9780128195918
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 220
Description

Solar Activity, Events, and Galactic Cosmic Radiation: Effects on the Earth's Atmospheres, An Introduction give students and researchers in Atmospheric Science, Solar Physics and Climatology a more concise perspective on the Earth’s atmospheres and how they are affected by solar emissions. It reviews a wide range of topics relating to the effects from solar activity on the Earth’s climate, including impacts on the energy budget, the effect of emissions on tides and dynamics, how solar emissions change on different time scales, and the ramifications of modeling paleoclimates.

By providing greater insight on how solar emissions change as they travel through the atmosphere, this book guides the reader on how to present these emissions, along with observations and indices.

Key Features

  • Thoroughly reviews the impacts of solar activity and radiation on the Earth’s Atmosphere and Climate, including effects on the energy budget, tides and dynamics and modelling paleoclimates
  • Breaks topics down by atmospheric level for greater understanding
  • Covers the Global Electric Circuit and the indirect impacts of solar emissions

Readership

Graduate students and researchers interested in the impacts of solar emissions on the atmosphere and long term climatic changes, solar physics or atmospheric physics

Table of Contents

  1. Magnetosphere/Plasmasphere
    2. Exosphere
    3. Thermosphere
    4. Ionosphere
    5. Mesosphere
    6. Stratosphere
    7. Troposphere
    8. The Global Electric Circuit

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128195918

About the Author

Kira Shonkwiler

Kira Shonkwiler is a micrometeorologist who enjoys learning and educating. Her love of outdoors was fostered while growing up in beautiful Ames, Iowa where she started her career at 18 working in agricultural and air quality research. She has a B.S. in Meteorology from Iowa State University, M.S. in Agronomy from Kansas State University, and Ph.D. in Atmospheric Science from Colorado State University. Dr Shonkwiler’s 17+ years in academia brought many field research adventures and experiences relating to emissions measurements.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emissions Inventory Specialist, Air Pollution Control Division, Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment, Colorado, USA

Ratings and Reviews

