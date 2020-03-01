Solar Activity, Events, and Galactic Cosmic Radiation: Effects on the Earth's Atmospheres, An Introduction give students and researchers in Atmospheric Science, Solar Physics and Climatology a more concise perspective on the Earth’s atmospheres and how they are affected by solar emissions. It reviews a wide range of topics relating to the effects from solar activity on the Earth’s climate, including impacts on the energy budget, the effect of emissions on tides and dynamics, how solar emissions change on different time scales, and the ramifications of modeling paleoclimates.

By providing greater insight on how solar emissions change as they travel through the atmosphere, this book guides the reader on how to present these emissions, along with observations and indices.