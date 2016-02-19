Sol-Gel Technology for Thin Films, Fibers, Preforms, Electronics and Specialty Shapes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511540, 9780815519096

Sol-Gel Technology for Thin Films, Fibers, Preforms, Electronics and Specialty Shapes

1st Edition

Editors: Lisa C Klein
Authors: Lisa C. Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780815519096
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511540
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1988
Page Count: 428
Description

Covers principles, developments, and applications of sol-gel technology for thin films, fibers, preforms, electronics, and specialty shapes.

Readership

Electronics and materials engineers in the automotive, medical, semiconductors, space, plastics, and military industries.

Table of Contents

Part I. Chemistry and Phase Transformations

  1. Multicomponent Glasses from the Sol-Gel Process
  2. Simulation of the Sol-Gel Process
  3. Phase Transformation in Gels: A Comparison of the Phase Transformation Behavior of Gel-Derived and Ordinary Na2O-SiO2 Glasses Part II. Coatings, Thin Films and Surface Treatment
  4. Thin Films from the Sol-Gel Process
  5. Antireflective Films from the Sol-Gel Process
  6. Oxynitride Thin Films from the Sol-Gel Process Part III. Continuous, Discontinuous and Woven Fibers
  7. Fibers from the Sol-Gel Process
  8. Alumina-Boria-Silica Ceramic Fibers from the Sol-Gel Process
  9. Continuous Filament Fibers by the Sol-Gel Process Part IV. Monoliths, Shapes and Preforms 10.Monolith Formation from the Sol-Gel Process
  10. Thermal Insulation Materials from the Sol-Gel Process
  11. Ultrapure Glasses from Sol-Gel Processes
  12. Particulate Silica Gels and Glasses from the Sol-Gel Process Part V. Special Applications
  13. Electronic Ceramics Made by the Sol-Gel Process
  14. Superionic Conductors from the Sol-Gel Process
  15. Hollow Glass Microspheres by Sol-Gel Technology
  16. Filters and Membranes by the Sol-Gel Process Index

Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1988
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815519096
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815511540

About the Editor

Lisa C Klein

About the Author

Lisa C. Klein

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Electronic Materials, Thin Films, and Nanomaterials, Rutgers University, NJ, USA

Ratings and Reviews

