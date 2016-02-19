Sol-Gel Technology for Thin Films, Fibers, Preforms, Electronics and Specialty Shapes
1st Edition
Editors: Lisa C Klein
Authors: Lisa C. Klein
eBook ISBN: 9780815519096
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511540
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1988
Page Count: 428
Description
Covers principles, developments, and applications of sol-gel technology for thin films, fibers, preforms, electronics, and specialty shapes.
Readership
Electronics and materials engineers in the automotive, medical, semiconductors, space, plastics, and military industries.
Table of Contents
Part I. Chemistry and Phase Transformations
- Multicomponent Glasses from the Sol-Gel Process
- Simulation of the Sol-Gel Process
- Phase Transformation in Gels: A Comparison of the Phase Transformation Behavior of Gel-Derived and Ordinary Na2O-SiO2 Glasses Part II. Coatings, Thin Films and Surface Treatment
- Thin Films from the Sol-Gel Process
- Antireflective Films from the Sol-Gel Process
- Oxynitride Thin Films from the Sol-Gel Process Part III. Continuous, Discontinuous and Woven Fibers
- Fibers from the Sol-Gel Process
- Alumina-Boria-Silica Ceramic Fibers from the Sol-Gel Process
- Continuous Filament Fibers by the Sol-Gel Process Part IV. Monoliths, Shapes and Preforms 10.Monolith Formation from the Sol-Gel Process
- Thermal Insulation Materials from the Sol-Gel Process
- Ultrapure Glasses from Sol-Gel Processes
- Particulate Silica Gels and Glasses from the Sol-Gel Process Part V. Special Applications
- Electronic Ceramics Made by the Sol-Gel Process
- Superionic Conductors from the Sol-Gel Process
- Hollow Glass Microspheres by Sol-Gel Technology
- Filters and Membranes by the Sol-Gel Process Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1988
- Published:
- 31st December 1988
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519096
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815511540
About the Editor
Lisa C Klein
About the Author
Lisa C. Klein
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Electronic Materials, Thin Films, and Nanomaterials, Rutgers University, NJ, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.