Soilless Culture: Theory and Practice
2nd Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Soilless Culture: Theory and Practice, Second Edition, is the first authoritative reference book on both the theoretical and practical aspects of growing plants without the use of soil. It is the go-to source for those involved in this practice, focusing on hydroponics and advancements in technologies and methodologies. The book builds on the thorough presentation of both physical and chemical properties of various soilless growing media, also addressing how these properties affect plant performance in basic horticultural operations, such as irrigation and fertilization. In addition, the book describes the latest technical advancements and methodologies, including run-to-waste, re-circulation and closed systems.
Key Features
- Provides a fully revised and updated edition with key insights on all current media types for plant production
- Explains the latest information on water and nutrient availability
- Includes rootstock/scion relationships in substrates
- Contains a chapter focusing specifically on hydroponics
Readership
Crop and Plant researchers, agronomists, horticulturalists, greenhouse and nursery managers, extension specialists and those involved with soilless crop production
Table of Contents
1. Significance of Soilless Culture in Agriculture
2. Functions of the Root System
3. Physical Characteristics of Soilless Media
4. Irrigation in Soilless Production
5. Technical Equipment in Soilless Production Systems
6. Chemical Characteristics of Soilless Media
7. Analytical Methods Used in Soilless Cultivation
8. Nutrition of Substrate=Grown Plants
9. Fertigation Management and Crops Response to Solution Recycling in Semi-Closed Greenhouses
10. Pathogen Detection and Management Strategies in Soilless Plant Growing Systems
11. Organic Soilless Media Components
12. Inorganic and Synthetic Organic Componenets of Soilless Culture and Potting Mixes
13. Growing Plants in Soilless Culture: Operational Conclusions
14. Hypdroponics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 2nd April 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444636973
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444636966
About the Editor
Michael Raviv
Newe Ya'ar Research Center, ARO, Department of Environmental Horticulture, Israel
Affiliations and Expertise
J. Heinrich Lieth
Department of Plant Sciences, University of California - Davis, U.S.A.
Affiliations and Expertise
Asher Bar-Tal
Institute of Soil, Water and Environmental Sciences, ARO, The Volcani Center, Israel
Affiliations and Expertise
