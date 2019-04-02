Soilless Culture: Theory and Practice - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444636966, 9780444636973

Soilless Culture: Theory and Practice

2nd Edition

Theory and Practice

Editors: Michael Raviv J. Heinrich Lieth Asher Bar-Tal
eBook ISBN: 9780444636973
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444636966
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd April 2019
Page Count: 712
Description

Soilless Culture: Theory and Practice, Second Edition, is the first authoritative reference book on both the theoretical and practical aspects of growing plants without the use of soil. It is the go-to source for those involved in this practice, focusing on hydroponics and advancements in technologies and methodologies. The book builds on the thorough presentation of both physical and chemical properties of various soilless growing media, also addressing how these properties affect plant performance in basic horticultural operations, such as irrigation and fertilization. In addition, the book describes the latest technical advancements and methodologies, including run-to-waste, re-circulation and closed systems.

Key Features

  • Provides a fully revised and updated edition with key insights on all current media types for plant production
  • Explains the latest information on water and nutrient availability
  • Includes rootstock/scion relationships in substrates
  • Contains a chapter focusing specifically on hydroponics

Readership

Crop and Plant researchers, agronomists, horticulturalists, greenhouse and nursery managers, extension specialists and those involved with soilless crop production

Table of Contents

1. Significance of Soilless Culture in Agriculture
2. Functions of the Root System
3. Physical Characteristics of Soilless Media
4. Irrigation in Soilless Production
5. Technical Equipment in Soilless Production Systems
6. Chemical Characteristics of Soilless Media
7. Analytical Methods Used in Soilless Cultivation
8. Nutrition of Substrate=Grown Plants
9. Fertigation Management and Crops Response to Solution Recycling in Semi-Closed Greenhouses
10. Pathogen Detection and Management Strategies in Soilless Plant Growing Systems
11. Organic Soilless Media Components
12. Inorganic and Synthetic Organic Componenets of Soilless Culture and Potting Mixes
13. Growing Plants in Soilless Culture: Operational Conclusions
14. Hypdroponics

Details

No. of pages:
712
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780444636973
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444636966

About the Editor

Michael Raviv

Newe Ya'ar Research Center, ARO, Department of Environmental Horticulture, Israel

J. Heinrich Lieth

Department of Plant Sciences, University of California - Davis, U.S.A.

Asher Bar-Tal

Institute of Soil, Water and Environmental Sciences, ARO, The Volcani Center, Israel

