Soil Water Measurement, Plant Responses, and Breeding for Drought Resistance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124241541, 9780323152273

Soil Water Measurement, Plant Responses, and Breeding for Drought Resistance

1st Edition

Editors: T.T. Kozlowski
eBook ISBN: 9780323152273
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1976
Page Count: 398
Description

Water Deficits and Plant Growth, Volume IV: Soil Water Measurement, Plant Responses, and Breeding for Drought Resistance explores the physiological effects of water deficits on plants and their implications on crop yield, water use, and drought resistance. This book also considers drought-resistance measurements and their application to breeding programs. This volume is organized into eight chapters and begins with an overview of measurement of soil water content and the state of water in soils. Particular emphasis is placed on methods developed from technological advances. The next two chapters focus on the structure and functioning of stomata and stomatal conductance in control of gas exchange. The discussion then shifts to the effects of water supply on photosynthesis, leaf shedding, flow of latex, and nitrogen-fixing root nodules. The final chapter is a comprehensive treatment of plant breeding for drought resistance, emphasizing breeding and testing methods as well as parameters and application to breeding programs of drought resistance. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and investigators in fields such as botany, agronomy, forestry, agriculture, and biology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Measurement of Water Content and the State of Water in Soils

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Measuring Soil-Water Content

III. Methods of Measuring Soil-Water Potential and Its Components

References

2. Structure and Functioning of Stomata

I. Introduction

II. Comparative Morphology and Fine Structure

III. Functioning

IV. Toward the Future—Models of Stomatal Functioning

References

3. Stomatal Conductance in the Control of Gas Exchange

I. Introduction

II. Measurement of Stomatal and Leaf Conductance

III. Relationships with Changes in the External Environment

IV. Relationships with Internal Factors

V. Significance of Stomata in Controlling Gas Exchange

References

4. Water Deficits and Photosynthesis

I. Inhibition of Photosynthetic Activity

II. Control of Stomatal Aperture, Chloroplast Activity, and Respiration

III. Inhibition of Leaf Growth

IV. Significance of Inhibition of Photosynthesis for Grain Production

V. Summary

References

5. Water Supply and Leaf Shedding

I. Introduction

II. Summer Drought and Leaf Shedding

III. Winter Desiccation and Leaf Shedding

IV. Flooding and Leaf Shedding

V. Disease-Induced Water Deficits and Leaf Shedding

VI. Chemically Induced Leaf Shedding

References

6. Water Deficits and Flow of Latex

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence and Composition of Latex

III. Tapping

IV. Mechanisms Involved in the Cessation of Latex Flow

V. Methods of Increasing Latex Flow

References

7. Water Deficits and Nitrogen-Fixing Root Nodules

I. Introduction

II. Effects on Nodule Formation, Morphology, and Structure

III. Physiological Effects on Nodules

IV. Field Studies

References

8. Plant Breeding for Drought Resistance

I. Breeding and Testing Methods

II. Parameters of Drought Resistance in a Breeding Program

III. Application of Drought-Resistance Measurements in Breeding Programs

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

T.T. Kozlowski

