Soil Water Measurement, Plant Responses, and Breeding for Drought Resistance
1st Edition
Description
Water Deficits and Plant Growth, Volume IV: Soil Water Measurement, Plant Responses, and Breeding for Drought Resistance explores the physiological effects of water deficits on plants and their implications on crop yield, water use, and drought resistance. This book also considers drought-resistance measurements and their application to breeding programs. This volume is organized into eight chapters and begins with an overview of measurement of soil water content and the state of water in soils. Particular emphasis is placed on methods developed from technological advances. The next two chapters focus on the structure and functioning of stomata and stomatal conductance in control of gas exchange. The discussion then shifts to the effects of water supply on photosynthesis, leaf shedding, flow of latex, and nitrogen-fixing root nodules. The final chapter is a comprehensive treatment of plant breeding for drought resistance, emphasizing breeding and testing methods as well as parameters and application to breeding programs of drought resistance. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and investigators in fields such as botany, agronomy, forestry, agriculture, and biology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. Measurement of Water Content and the State of Water in Soils
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Measuring Soil-Water Content
III. Methods of Measuring Soil-Water Potential and Its Components
References
2. Structure and Functioning of Stomata
I. Introduction
II. Comparative Morphology and Fine Structure
III. Functioning
IV. Toward the Future—Models of Stomatal Functioning
References
3. Stomatal Conductance in the Control of Gas Exchange
I. Introduction
II. Measurement of Stomatal and Leaf Conductance
III. Relationships with Changes in the External Environment
IV. Relationships with Internal Factors
V. Significance of Stomata in Controlling Gas Exchange
References
4. Water Deficits and Photosynthesis
I. Inhibition of Photosynthetic Activity
II. Control of Stomatal Aperture, Chloroplast Activity, and Respiration
III. Inhibition of Leaf Growth
IV. Significance of Inhibition of Photosynthesis for Grain Production
V. Summary
References
5. Water Supply and Leaf Shedding
I. Introduction
II. Summer Drought and Leaf Shedding
III. Winter Desiccation and Leaf Shedding
IV. Flooding and Leaf Shedding
V. Disease-Induced Water Deficits and Leaf Shedding
VI. Chemically Induced Leaf Shedding
References
6. Water Deficits and Flow of Latex
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence and Composition of Latex
III. Tapping
IV. Mechanisms Involved in the Cessation of Latex Flow
V. Methods of Increasing Latex Flow
References
7. Water Deficits and Nitrogen-Fixing Root Nodules
I. Introduction
II. Effects on Nodule Formation, Morphology, and Structure
III. Physiological Effects on Nodules
IV. Field Studies
References
8. Plant Breeding for Drought Resistance
I. Breeding and Testing Methods
II. Parameters of Drought Resistance in a Breeding Program
III. Application of Drought-Resistance Measurements in Breeding Programs
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th June 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152273