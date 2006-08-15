Soil Respiration and the Environment
1st Edition
Description
The global environment is constantly changing and our planet is getting warmer at an unprecedented rate. The study of the carbon cycle, and soil respiration, is a very active area of research internationally because of its relationship to climate change. It is crucial for our understanding of ecosystem functions from plot levels to global scales. Although a great deal of literature on soil respiration has been accumulated in the past several years, the material has not yet been synthesized into one place until now. This book synthesizes the already published research findings and presents the fundamentals of this subject. Including information on global carbon cycling, climate changes, ecosystem productivity, crop production, and soil fertility, this book will be of interest to scientists, researchers, and students across many disciplines.
Key Features
- A key reference for the scientific community on global climate change, ecosystem studies, and soil ecology
- Describes the myriad ways that soils respire and how this activity influences the environment
- Covers a breadth of topics ranging from methodology to comparative analyses of different ecosystem types
- The first existing "treatise" on the subject
Readership
Graduate and undergraduate students, professors and researchers in areas of ecology, soil science, earth system science, atmosphere, climate molders, biogeochemistry, agronomy, horticulture, and global change biology.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part I: Context
- Chapter 1: Introduction and Overview
- Publisher Summary
- 1.1 DEFINITION AND INTRODUCTION
- 1.2 HISTORY OF RESEARCH
- 1.3 OVERVIEW OF THE BOOK
- Chapter 2: Importance and Roles of Soil Respiration
- Publisher Summary
- 2.1 SOIL RESPIRATION AND ECOSYSTEM CARBON BALANCE
- 2.2 SOIL RESPIRATION AND NUTRIENT CYCLING
- 2.3 SOIL RESPIRATION AND REGIONAL AND GLOBAL CARBON CYCLING
- 2.4 SOIL RESPIRATION AND CLIMATE CHANGE
- 2.5 SOIL RESPIRATION AND CARBON STORAGE AND TRADING
- Chapter 1: Introduction and Overview
- Part II: Mechanisms
- Chapter 3: Processes of CO2 Production in Soil
- Publisher Summary
- 3.1 BIOCHEMISTRY OF CO2 PRODUCTION PROCESSES
- 3.2 ROOT RESPIRATION
- 3.3 RHIZOSPHERE RESPIRATION WITH LABILE CARBON SUPPLY
- 3.4 LITTER DECOMPOSITION AND SOIL ORGANISMS
- 3.5 OXIDATION OF SOIL ORGANIC MATTER (SOM)
- Chapter 4: Processes of CO2 Transport from Soil to the Atmosphere
- Publisher Summary
- 4.1 CO2 TRANSPORT WITHIN SOIL
- 4.2 CO2 RELEASE AT THE SOIL SURFACE
- 4.3 CO2 TRANSFER IN PLANT CANOPY
- 4.4 CO2 TRANSPORT IN THE PLANETARY BOUNDARY LAYER
- Chapter 3: Processes of CO2 Production in Soil
- Part III: Regulation
- Chapter 5: Controlling Factors
- Publisher Summary
- 5.1 SUBSTRATE SUPPLY AND ECOSYSTEM PRODUCTIVITY
- 5.2 TEMPERATURE
- 5.3 SOIL MOISTURE
- 5.4 SOIL OXYGEN
- 5.5 NITROGEN
- 5.6 SOIL TEXTURE
- 5.7 SOIL PH
- 5.8 INTERACTIONS OF MULTIPLE FACTORS
- Chapter 6: Temporal and Spatial Variations in Soil Respiration
- Publisher Summary
- 6.1 TEMPORAL VARIATION
- 6.2 SPATIAL PATTERNS
- 6.3 VARIATION ALONG GRADIENTS
- Chapter 7: Responses to Disturbances
- Publisher Summary
- 7.1 ELEVATED CO2 CONCENTRATION
- 7.2 CLIMATIC WARMING
- 7.3 CHANGES IN PRECIPITATION FREQUENCY AND INTENSITY
- 7.4 DISTURBANCES AND MANIPULATIONS OF SUBSTRATE SUPPLY
- 7.5 NITROGEN DEPOSITION AND FERTILIZATION
- 7.6 AGRICULTURAL CULTIVATION
- 7.7 INTERACTIVE AND RELATIVE EFFECTS OF MULTIPLE FACTORS
- Chapter 5: Controlling Factors
- Part IV: Approaches
- Chapter 8: Methods of Measurements and Estimations
- Publisher Summary
- 8.1 METHODOLOGICAL CHALLENGES AND CLASSIFICATION OF MEASUREMENT METHODS
- 8.2 CLOSED DYNAMIC CHAMBER (CDC) METHOD
- 8.3 OPEN DYNAMIC CHAMBER (ODC) METHOD
- 8.4 CLOSED STATIC CHAMBER (CSC) METHODS
- 8.5 GAS CHROMATOGRAPH (GC)
- 8.6 CHAMBER DESIGN AND DEPLOYMENT
- 8.7 GAS-WELL (GW) METHOD
- 8.8 MISCELLANEOUS INDIRECT METHODS
- 8.9 METHOD COMPARISON
- Chapter 9: Separation of Source Components of Soil Respiration
- Publisher Summary
- 9.1 EXPERIMENTAL MANIPULATION METHODS
- 9.2 ISOTOPE METHODS
- 9.3 INFERENCE AND MODELING METHODS
- 9.4 ESTIMATED RELATIVE CONTRIBUTIONS OF DIFFERENT SOURCE COMPONENTS
- Chapter 10: Modeling Synthesis and Analysis
- Publisher Summary
- 10.1 EMPIRICAL MODELS
- 10.2 CO2 PRODUCTION MODELS
- 10.3 CO2 PRODUCTION-TRANSPORT MODELS
- 10.4 MODELING SOIL RESPIRATION AT DIFFERENT SCALES
- 10.5 MODEL DEVELOPMENT AND EVALUATION
- Chapter 8: Methods of Measurements and Estimations
- APPENDIX: Commercial Systems and Homemade Chambers of Soil Respiration Measurement
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 15th August 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080463971
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120887828
About the Author
Luo Yiqi
Affiliations and Expertise
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, Massachusetts, U.S.A. University of Oklahoma, Norman, U.S.A.
Xuhui Zhou
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Oklahoma, Norman, U.S.A.
Reviews
"As effective communication is paramount to advancing scientific understanding, and having a broad understanding of a scientific field is wise before embarking on specific research, there is certainly a need for such a book...The authors have written this book to fill a void and stimulate broad interests in this subject among students, scientists, environmental managers, and policy makers from different disciplines. The authors have successfully achieved this role...they have done a good job breaking the subject into discrete units even though many of the processes that control the rate at which carbon is released from the soil are interrelated and often confound our interpretation of the underlying mechanisms...an excellent text. I would not be surprised to see this book become the standard textbook on soil respiration." - James Irvine, Oregon State University, in ECOLOGY "Overall we highly recommend this book as an excellent referece on soil respiration science. It is valuable to anyone who studies in areas of ecology, soil science, biogeochemistry, earth system science, atmosphere, climate molders, microbiology, agronomy, plant physiology, global change biology, and enviornmental sciences. Viewed as a whole, this book exceeds its goal achieving a nice balance of scaling basic fundamental concepts, methodology and application. The authors address a long-felt need in the community. Its reading ease is one of the many attractive aspects of this book." -Natchaya Pingintha, The University of Georgia, in AGRICULTURAL AND FOREST METEOROLOGY