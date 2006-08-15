Soil Respiration and the Environment

"As effective communication is paramount to advancing scientific understanding, and having a broad understanding of a scientific field is wise before embarking on specific research, there is certainly a need for such a book...The authors have written this book to fill a void and stimulate broad interests in this subject among students, scientists, environmental managers, and policy makers from different disciplines. The authors have successfully achieved this role...they have done a good job breaking the subject into discrete units even though many of the processes that control the rate at which carbon is released from the soil are interrelated and often confound our interpretation of the underlying mechanisms...an excellent text. I would not be surprised to see this book become the standard textbook on soil respiration." - James Irvine, Oregon State University, in ECOLOGY "Overall we highly recommend this book as an excellent referece on soil respiration science. It is valuable to anyone who studies in areas of ecology, soil science, biogeochemistry, earth system science, atmosphere, climate molders, microbiology, agronomy, plant physiology, global change biology, and enviornmental sciences. Viewed as a whole, this book exceeds its goal achieving a nice balance of scaling basic fundamental concepts, methodology and application. The authors address a long-felt need in the community. Its reading ease is one of the many attractive aspects of this book." -Natchaya Pingintha, The University of Georgia, in AGRICULTURAL AND FOREST METEOROLOGY