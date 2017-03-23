Soil Reinforcement for Anchor Plates and Uplift Response
1st Edition
Description
Soil Reinforcement for Anchor Plates and Uplift Response presents a comprehensive and rigorous review of the current knowledge in soil improvement for anchor plates, and is based on original research that includes experimental data on how to enhance uplift response of soil anchor plates by using several soil reinforcement methods.
Divided into 6 chapters, the author makes an introduction to both Ancho Plates and Soil Reinforcement in chapter one, then providing a comprehensive literature review on the topic in chapter 2. Chapter 3 presents how the experiment was set up, the different types of geotextiles used, and the types of soil tested. Chapter 4 presents experimental data, along with data provided by simulation softwares, including Plaxis. Chapter 5 compares the experimental results to the numerical simulation data, providing researchers and geotechnical engineers with tools they can apply to their own projects.
In chapter 6, the author presents his conclusions and recommendations on the usage of soil reinforcement to maximize uplift response to anchor plates. Researchers in geotechnical engineering can use the methods and experimental data presented in the book on their own projects, and practicing engineers will benefit from the comparisons between experimental and simulation data provided to make appropriate selection of soil reinforcement techniques that can be applied to their projects.
Key Features
- Presents techniques for improving uplift response by 40% or more
- Discusses the uplift capacity of symmetrical anchor plates in several scenarios
- Provides a complete review of soil reinforcement for anchor plates
- Includes numerical analyses methods for validating experimental test results
Readership
Geotechnical Engineers, Consultants, Academic Researchers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
Chapter 2. Literature Review
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Review of Previous Experimental Works
- 2.3 Review of Previous Numerical Works
- References
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Methods
- 3.3 Test Equipment in the Soil Laboratory
- 3.4 Uplift test
- 3.5 Test Procedure
- 3.6 Summary of Experimental and Numerical Steps
- 3.7 Soil Properties
- 3.8 Anchor Plate Specifications
- 3.9 Failure Mechanism
- 3.10 Determination of Test Parameters
- 3.11 Finite Element Method
- Reference
Chapter 4. Experimental and Numerical Results
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Uplift Test: Overview
- 4.3 Discussion on Uplift Capacity of Symmetrical Anchor Plates in Non-reinforced Sand
- 4.4 Discussion on Uplift Capacity of Symmetrical Anchor Plates in Reinforced Sand
- 4.5 Discussion on Uplift Capacity of Symmetrical Anchor Plates in GFR-Reinforced Sand
- 4.6 Discussion on Uplift Capacity of Symmetrical Anchor Plates Using the Finite Element Method in PLAXIS
- 4.7 Overview of Soil Failure Mechanism Studies
- 4.8 Empirical Relationship of Uplift Response in Sand
- 4.9 Summary of Results
- References
Chapter 5. Comparison Between Existing Theories and Experimental Works
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Comparison of the Breakout Factor Between Current Results and Experimental and Predicted Values
- 5.3 Conclusion
- References
Chapter 6. Conclusions and Recommendations
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Shortcomings of the Research
- 6.3 Recommendations for Future Research
- References
Appendix A. Grid Fixed Reinforcement Design in ANSYS
- Units
- Model
- Static Structural
Appendix B. Data and Results
Appendix C. Variation of Breakout Factor With Embedment Ratio Based on the Author’s Empirical Formula
Appendix D. Variation of Breakout Factor With Embedment Ratio Based on Balla’s Theory (1961) in Loose Sand
Appendix E. Variation of Breakout Factor With Embedment Ratio Based on Balla’s Theory (1961) in Dense Sand
Appendix F. Variation of Breakout Factor With Embedment Ratio Based on the Meyerhof and Adams Theory (1968) in Loose Sand
Appendix G. Variation of Breakout Factor With Embedment Ratio Based on the Meyerhof and Adams Theory (1968) in Dense Sand
Appendix H. Variation of Breakout Factor With Embedment Ratio Based on Vesic’s Theory (1971) in Loose Sand
Appendix I. Variation of Breakout Factor With Embedment Ratio Based on Vesic’s Theory (1971) in Dense Sand
Appendix J. Variation of Breakout Factor With Embedment Ratio Based on the Rowe and Davis Theory (1982) in Loose Sand
Appendix K. Variation of Breakout Factor With Embedment Ratio Based on the Rowe and Davis Theory (1982) in Dense Sand
Appendix L. Variation of Breakout Factor With Embedment Ratio Based on the Murray and Geddes Theory (1987) in Loose Sand
Appendix M. Variation of Breakout Factor With Embedment Ratio Based on the Murray and Geddes Theory (1987) in Dense Sand
Appendix N. Variation of Breakout Factor With Embedment Ratio Based on the Dickin and Laman Findings (2007) in Loose Sand
Appendix O. Variation of Breakout Factor With Embedment Ratio Based on the Dickin and Laman Findings (2007) in Dense Sand
Appendix P. Regression and Analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 23rd March 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128095645
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095584
About the Author
Hamed Niroumand
Dr Hamed Niroumand is an assistant professor at Department of Civil Engineering, Buein Zahra Technical University. He is currently the Vice-Chancellor for the Research and Academic, Buein Zahra Technical University. His main fields of research are geotechnical engineering, earth anchors, deep foundation, numerical analysis, sustainable development, and nano-materials. He is a project manager and professional engineer in various geotechnical and earth buildings projects. In the year 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015, he got various awards such as four medals and international awards for his inventions and researches and the 1st rank of research section at the national Iranian young inventor and researcher festival 2012 and the 1st rank of research section at the national Iranian youth festival 2012 and 2013. He got the best researcher award in Ministry of Road and Urban Development (MRUD) in 2016. He was the chairman and head director of the international/national conferences of civil engineering near to 20 cases that held in various countries. He chaired sessions in several international/national conferences and festivals in various countries. He presented various research papers in many conferences around the world. He published around 200 papers in journals and conferences. He is editorial team and reviewer in scientific journals. He has invented around 15 inventions that are patent/patent pending at this moment. He received many awards for his researches.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia