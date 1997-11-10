Soil Quality for Crop Production and Ecosystem Health, Volume 25
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter headings and selected papers: Preface. Introduction. Concepts of soil quality and their significance (M.R. Carter et al.). Soil Quality Attributes. Physical attributes of soil quality (G.C. Topp et al.). Chemical attributes and processes affecting soil quality (D. Heil, G. Sposito). Biological attributes of soil quality (E.G. Gregorich et al.). An ecosystem perspective of soil quality (B.H. Ellert et al.). Soil quality indicators: pedological aspects (R.J. MacEwan). Effects of soil redistribution on soil quality: pedon, landscape, and regional scales (D.J. Pennock). Evaluating Soil Quality. Standardisation for soil quality attributes (S. Nortcliff). Soil quality control (F.J. Pierce, D.C. Gilliland). Pedotransfer functions to evaluate soil quality (J.H.M. Wösten). Statistical approaches to the analysis of soil quality data (O. Wendroth et al.). Soil organic matter dynamics and their relationship to soil quality (H.H. Janzen et al.). Practical Applications for Soil Quality Assessment. Socio-economics in soil conserving agriculture systems: implications for soil quality (M. Boehm, S. Burton). Toward a framework for soil quality assessment and prediction (K.J. Greer, J.J. Schoenau). Establishing a benchmark system for monitoring soil quality in Canada (C. Wang et al.). Case study of soil quality in south-eastern Australia: management of structure for roots in duplex soils (B. Cockroft, K.A. Olsson). Case studies of soil quality in the Canadian prairies: long-term field experiments (C.A. Campbell et al.). Soil organic matter and soil quality—lessons learned from long-term experiments at Askov and Rothamsted (B.T. Christensen, A.E. Johnston).
Description
Soil is a complex body that exists as many types, each with diverse properties that may vary widely across time and space as a function of many factors. This complexity makes the evaluation of soil quality much more challenging than that of water or air quality. Evaluation of soil quality now considers environmental implications as well as economic productivity, seeking to be more holistic in its approach.
Thus, soil quality research draws from a wide range of disciplines, blending the approaches of biologists, physicists, chemists, ecologists, economists and agronomists, among others.
This book presents a broad perspective of soil quality that includes these various perspectives and gives a strong theoretical basis for the assessment of soil quality.
A short glossary provides definitions for terms used throughout the book.
Readership
For researchers, scientists, graduate and undergraduate students in: soil science, agronomy, ecology, geography, natural resource science, environmental science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 447
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- Published:
- 10th November 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541402
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444816610
Reviews
@from:D. L. Rimmer @qu:...In my view this comprehensive, generally thoughtful and well-presented book does achieve its aim of providing an up-to-date synthesis of research on soil quality. It will be a valuable source of information for the next 5-10 years as this important aspect of soil science develops. @source:European Journal of Soil Science
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
E.G. Gregorich Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Research Centre, Central Experimental Farm, Ottawa, Ontario K1A 0C6, Canada
M.R. Carter Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Research Centre, P.O. Box 1210 Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, C1A 7M8, Canada