Soil Properties and Behaviour
1st Edition
Soil Properties and Behavior defines the structure of the soil-water system. This book provides the background of the nature of mineral particles and the existing forces between the particles in the soil system. It also examines the structure and fabric of soil, as well as their relationship with water. Furthermore, the book explores water movement and soil performance, which are related to the physics of soil-water movement and volume changes.
This book illustrates the common clay minerals in soils and discusses the methods for their identification. It also reviews the theory of one-dimensional consolidation and discusses the soil structure in consolidation and compression. The book also presents the concepts of yield and failure in soils, yield criteria, and failure theories. It also focuses on granular and cohesive soil strength, including friction properties, the intrinsic friction angle, the volumetric strain, and pore-water pressure. The last part of the book discusses soil freezing and permafrost.
Chapter 1. Nature of soils
1.1 Introduction
Soil from a physical viewpoint
Importance of physical properties
1.2 Origin of soil
1.3 Soil classification
1.4 Procedure for the mineralogical analysis of soils
1.5 Particle-size composition of soils
Measurement of particle-size distribution
Principles of sedimentation analysis
Interpretation of accumulation curves
1.6 Basic soil properties
Weight, and volume
Consistency limits
1.7 Summary
Chapter 2. Clay minerals in soils
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Nature of clay minerals
Definition
Structure
2.3 Clay minerals common in soils
Kaolinite
Chlorite
Clay mica (illite)
Montmorillonite
Vermiculite
Interstratified minerals
Allophane
Attapulgite
Clay-mineral mixtures
Weathering of clay minerals
Occurrence of clay minerals in soils
2.4 Identification of clay minerals
X-ray diffraction
Differential thermal analysis
Infrared spectroscopy
Electron microscopy
2.5 Surface area of clays
2.6 Water and ion adsorption at clay surfaces
Hydration of clays
Electric charge
Exchangeable cations
Diffuse ion-layers
2.7 Interaction of clay particles
Repulsion
Attraction
Particle arrangement
Flocculation and dispersion
2.8 Plasticity
Liquid and plastic limits
Interpretation of plastic limit and liquid limit
2.9 Rheotropy
Rest-hardening and structure
2.10 Summary
Chapter 3. Soil fabric and structure
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Structure and fabric
3.3 Granular soil packing
3.4 Clay soil fabric
Fabric classification
Particle arrangement in fabric units
First- and second-order fabric characterization
3.5 Pore spaces and fabric
3.6 Techniques for direct, fabric viewing
3.7 Quantification of fabric
3.8 Fabric characteristics from sedimentation
Fresh-water deposition
Deposition in salt water
3.9 Fabric alteration by compaction and compression
3.10 Summary
Chapter 4. Soil water
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Water content and its measurement
Definitions
Indirect measurement of water content
4.3 The concept of soil-water potential
Buckingham's capillary potential
Component potentials
Formulation from reversible thermodynamics
Formulation from irreversible thermodynamics
Geometric concepts and soil-water potential
Terminology and units
4.4 Water retention in soils
Retention curves for different soils
Forces of water retention in soils
Hysteresis
4.5 Measurement of soil-water potential
Measurement of water content at applied potentials
Measurement of potential in situ
Indirect measurements of potential
4.6 Secondary effects on water retention
Entrapped air
Temperature
Effect of drying
Rate of potential change
Overburden load effects
Fabric effects
4.7 Use of the potential concept
General
Predicting water under covered areas or in swelling soils
Use of soil-water potential for clay soils
4.8 Summary
Chapter 5. Water movement in soils
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Saturated flow
Darcy's equation
Kozeny-Carmen relationship
Layered soils
Factors affecting saturated flow
Saturated flow in clays
Steady-state flow
5.3 Unsaturated flow
General considerations
Unsaturated flow equations for no volume change
Unsaturated flow equations for volume-change cases
A generalized unsaturated flow equation
5.4 Moisture profiles and wetting front advance
Diffusivity functions
5.5 Measurement of unsaturated hydraulic conductivity, k or D
Steady state, k
Steady state, D
Outflow method for k
Infiltration method for D
Field measurement of k
Calculation of k from void-size distribution
5.6 Unsaturated flow mechanisms and behaviour
Interaction of salt and clay
Swelling in unsaturated flow
Flow in allophane clays
Flow due to thermal gradients
Effect of solute gradients
5.7 Infiltration into soils in the field
Distribution of water during infiltration
Infiltration equations
Factors affecting infiltration into soils
Field capacity
5.8 Summary
Chapter 6. Volume changes in clay soils
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Shrinking
Soil characteristics affecting shrinkage
Crack formation during shrinking
Measurement of shrinkage for samples
6.3 Swelling
Soil characteristics affecting swelling
Swelling pressure of soils
Mechanism of swelling
Summary of swelling
6.4 Volume changes in the field
Prediction of heave from soil properties
6.5 Summary
Chapter 7. Consolidation and compression
7.1 Introduction
Compressibility, consolidation and creep
Effective stresses
7.2 Consolidation of clay
Review of the theory for one-dimensional consolidation
7.3 Laboratory consolidation test
Estimation of total compression
7.4 Time and load-deformation curves
Load-increment ratio
7.5 Soil structure in consolidation and compression
Fabric changes in compression
Temperature effect
Structure and creep
7.6 Summary
Chapter 8. Yield and failure
8.1 Introduction
The concepts of yield and failure in soils
Principal stress space
8.2 Yield criteria
The maximum-stress theory
The maximum elastic-strain theory
The constant elastic-strain energy theory
The maximum shear-stress theory
The constant elastic strain-energy-of-distortion theory
8.3 Failure theories
8.4 Laboratory triaxial test techniques for strength measurement
Axisymmetric triaxial test
8.5 Principal stress space and admissible yield or failure criteria
The plastic potential
8.6 Summary
Chapter 9. Granular soil strength
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Friction properties
Apparent friction parameter, ϕ
Sliding and interlocking friction
9.3 Laboratory measurement of granular soil strength
Measurement of friction angle, ϕ
Stress and strain
9.4 The intrinsic friction angle
9.5 Volumetric strain
9.6 Summary
Chapter 10. Cohesive soil strength
10.1 Introduction
Analytical and physical strength parameters
10.2 Pore-water pressure
Components of pore-water pressure — fully saturated soil
Pore pressures in a partly saturated clay
Practical considerations in pore-water measurements
Pore-pressure coefficients
Laboratory determination of pore-pressure coefficients
10.3 Analytical shear strength parameters (from Mohr-Coulomb failure theory)
10.4 Mechanisms for development of shear strength
Physical and physico-chemical components of friction and cohesion
Fabric units and bonding in shear strength
Shear strength interpreted from interparticle forces
10.5 Strength and soil structure
Fabric and soil-water potential
Interpretation of fabric change from Mohr-Coulomb diagram
Anisotropic effects
10.6 Some methods and mechanisms for laboratory evaluation of strength parameters
Separation of shear strength into cohesion and friction parameters
Reaction rates and rate process
10.7 Yield and failure
Plasticity analysis
Yielding of bonded and unbonded clays
Failure
10.8 Summary
Chapter 11. Soil freezing and permafrost
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Geothermal profile
11.3 Freezing index
11.4 Frost penetration
Diffusion
Estimation of depth of frost penetration
11.5 Freezing in coarse-grained soils
11.6 Freezing in fine-grained soils
11.7 Heave and frost heaving pressures
Calculation of frost heaving pressures
Constraints and heaving pressures
11.8 Unfrozen water in frozen soils
Soil-water potential and unfrozen water
Water movement in frozen soils
11.9 Field frost heaving
11.10 Thermal erosion
11.11 Summary
Appendix 1. Intermolecular attraction, the hydrogen bond and the structure of water
Appendix 2A. Theoretical distribution of exchangeable ions around a single clay particle
Appendix 2B. Theoretical distribution of cations between two charged plates
Appendix 3. Soil flux and volume change in unsaturated-flow equations
References
Author index
Subject index
