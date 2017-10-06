Soil Pollution

Prof. Armando C. Duarte (http://www.cesam.ua.pt/aduarte) graduated in Chemical Engineering (1977) at the University of Oporto (Portugal) and obtained a PhD in Public Health Engineering (1981) at the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne (United Kingdom). In 2006, The Portuguese Science Foundation (www.fct.pt) awarded him a prize for Scientific Excellence and in 2013 he became a Member of the FCT Scientific Council for Natural and Environmental Sciences. He is a Professor of Environmental & Analytical Chemistry at the University of Aveiro (Portugal) since 1995, leader of a research group on the same subject, lecturer on Anaytical Quality Control subjects, and either supervising or co-supervising many PhD students, some of whom became members of staff, both as lecturers and researchers. His highly-interdisciplinary research spans areas of comprehensive environmental and analytical chemistry, qualimetrics and analytical quality assurance, but also includes the assessment of the relevance of new concepts and integration of different ideas into widely accepted frameworks, especially when applied to sustainability. He co-authored more than 450 peer-reviewed publications leading to an h-factor of 38.