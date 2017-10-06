Soil Pollution
1st Edition
From Monitoring to Remediation
Description
Soil Pollution: From Monitoring to Remediation provides comprehensive information on soil pollution, including causes, distribution, transport, the transformation and fate of pollutants in soil, and metabolite accumulation. The book covers organic, inorganic and nanoparticle pollutants and methodologies for their monitoring. Features a critical discussion on ecotoxicological and human effects of soil pollution, and strategies for soil protection and remediation. Meticulously organized, this is an ideal resource for students, researchers and professionals, providing up-to-date foundational content for those already familiar with the field. Chapters are highly accessible, offering an authoritative introduction for non-specialists and undergraduate students alike.
Key Features
- Highlights the relevance of soil pollution for a sustainable environment in chapters written by interdisciplinary expert academics and professionals from around the world
- Includes cases studies of techniques used to monitor soil pollution
- Includes a chapter on nanoparticles as soil pollutants
- Offers comprehensive coverage of soil pollution including types and causes
Readership
Professionals and graduate students in soil science, environmental science, analytical chemistry, organic chemistry, biochemistry, biology, toxicology
Table of Contents
1. Soil and pollution: an introduction to the main issues
2. Distribution, transport and fate of pollutants
3. Changes in ecosystem structure and soil functions due to soil pollution
4. Transformation of pollutants and metabolite accumulation in soils
5. Organic pollutants in soils
6. Inorganic pollutants in soils
7. Nanoparticles as soil pollutants
8. Ecotoxicological effects and risk assessment of pollutants
9. Human health risks and soil pollution
10. Strategies for soil protection and remediation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 6th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128498729
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128498736
About the Editor
Armando Duarte
Prof. Armando C. Duarte (http://www.cesam.ua.pt/aduarte) graduated in Chemical Engineering (1977) at the University of Oporto (Portugal) and obtained a PhD in Public Health Engineering (1981) at the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne (United Kingdom). In 2006, The Portuguese Science Foundation (www.fct.pt) awarded him a prize for Scientific Excellence and in 2013 he became a Member of the FCT Scientific Council for Natural and Environmental Sciences. He is a Professor of Environmental & Analytical Chemistry at the University of Aveiro (Portugal) since 1995, leader of a research group on the same subject, lecturer on Anaytical Quality Control subjects, and either supervising or co-supervising many PhD students, some of whom became members of staff, both as lecturers and researchers. His highly-interdisciplinary research spans areas of comprehensive environmental and analytical chemistry, qualimetrics and analytical quality assurance, but also includes the assessment of the relevance of new concepts and integration of different ideas into widely accepted frameworks, especially when applied to sustainability. He co-authored more than 450 peer-reviewed publications leading to an h-factor of 38.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Aveiro, Portugal
Anabela Cachada
Dr. Anabela Cachada is a researcher in the area of Risk Assessment and Environmental Chemistry at University of Aveiro and University of Porto (Portugal). She has a PhD in Chemistry and a background in Environmental Sciences and in Geochemistry. She has been working for several years on soil pollution, particularly with organic contaminants. She participated in several multidisciplinary research projects related to soil pollution monitoring and with the behavior of organic contaminants in different environmental compartments. She is particularly interested in the risk assessment of contaminated soils and in the evaluation of organic contaminants’ bioavailability and bioacessibility.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Risk Assessment and Environmental Chemistry, University of Aveiro and University of Porto, Portugal
Teresa Rocha-Santos
Dr. Teresa Rocha-Santos graduated in Analytical Chemistry (1996) and obtained a PhD in Chemistry (2000), both at the University of Aveiro, Portugal. In 2001 she was awarded with a prize for her PhD studies in the area of urban environment. Currently, she is a Principal Researcher at Centre for Environmental and Marine Studies (CESAM) at University of Aveiro. Her research concentrates on the development of new analytical methodologies fit for purpose. She published more than 110 peer-reviewed publications based on her research. Her work has been published, among others, in Trends in Analytical Chemistry, Science of the Total Environment, Journal of Hazardous Materials, and Talanta.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Aveiro, Portugal