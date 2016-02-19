Soil–Plant–Nitrogen Relationships - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125184021, 9781483273235

Soil–Plant–Nitrogen Relationships

1st Edition

Editors: Donald R. Nielsen J. G. MacDonald
eBook ISBN: 9781483273235
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 542
Description

Nitrogen in the Environment, Volume 2: Soil-Plant-Nitrogen Relationships is the second of a two-volume treatise based on manuscripts presented at the international conference on ""Nitrogen in the Environment,"" held at the University of California Conference Center, Lake Arrowhead, in February, 1977. All original manuscripts were revised in accordance with discussions at the conference. The chapters published in these volumes are those revised manuscripts, with provisions in each chapter to preserve the major suggestions for their improvement. These two volumes—Nitrogen Behavior in Field Soil and Soil-Plant-Nitrogen Relationships—should be of value in bringing into perspective current knowledge on selected aspects of nitrogen in the environment. The book contains 22 chapters and opens with a study on the factors influencing nitrate acquisition by plants; assimilation and fate of reduced nitrogen. Separate chapters follow on topics such as absorption and utilization of ammonium nitrogen by plants; potential nitrate levels in edible plant parts; control of biological nitrogen fixation; and methods for analysis of denitrification in soils.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Volume 1

Factors Influencing Nitrate Acquisition by Plants; Assimilation and Fate of Reduced Nitrogen

Critique

Critique

Critique

Absorption and Utilization of Ammonium Nitrogen by Plants

Critique

Critique

Potential Nitrate Levels in Edible Plant Parts

Critique

Critique

Nitrogen Nutrition as a Regulator of Biosynthesis of Storage Protein in Maize (Zea mays L.) Grain

Critique

Relationships among Microbial Populations and Rates of Nitrification and Denitrification in a Hanford Soil

Critique

Critique

Control of Biological Nitrogen Fixation

Critique

Critique

Methods for Analysis of Denitrification in Soils

Critique

Critique

Index

Details

No. of pages:
542
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483273235

About the Editor

Donald R. Nielsen

J. G. MacDonald

