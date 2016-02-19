Soil Organic Matter, Volume 8
1st Edition
Editors: M. Schnitzer S.U. Khan
eBook ISBN: 9780080869759
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 318
@qu:An excellent treatise on soil organic matter... an important text and reference for those working in soil, plant, and water sciences. @source: Choice
