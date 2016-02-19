Soil Organic Matter
2nd Edition
Its Nature, Its Role in Soil Formation and in Soil Fertility
Soil Organic Matter: Its Nature, Its Role in Soil Formation and in Soil Fertility focuses on the contributions of soil organic matter in soil formation and fertility, including weathering, decomposition, and synthesis of humus substances.
The publication first elaborates on the main stages in the history of soil humus study and ideas on the composition of soil organic matter and nature of humus substances. Discussions focus on organic substances of individual nature, strictly humus substances in soil organic matter, and humus substances as a complex of high molecular- weight compounds. The text then examines the biochemistry of humus formation, including the role of physical, chemical, and biological factors, origin of humus substances, possible participation of lignin in the formation of humus substances, and the role of oxidizing enzymes in the synthesis of humus substances.
The manuscript takes a look at the importance of organic matter in soil formation and soil fertility and the natural factors of humus formation. Topics include the role of organic matter in the weathering and decomposition of soil minerals; role of organic matter in the formation of soil structure; effect of organic matter on the growth and development of plants; and influence of chemical and physicochemical soil properties on humus formation.
The publication is a dependable source material for readers interested in the influence of soil organic matter in soil formation and fertility.
Preface to the Second English Edition
Chapter 1. The Main Stages in the History of Soil Humus Study
The Initial Period of Investigation
The First Half of the 19th Century
The Second Half of the 19th Century
The First Two Decades of the 20th Century
Further Investigations During the 20th Century
The Present Stage in Soil Humus Study
Chapter 2. Contemporary Ideas on the Composition of Soil Organic Matter and the Nature of Humus Substances
Organic Substances of Individual Nature
Strictly Humus Substances in Soil Organic Matter
Methods of Isolating Humus Substances from the Soil
Humic Acids of Soil Humus
Humins of Soil Humus
Fulvic (Crenic and Apocrenic) Acids
Hymatomelanic Acids
Humus Substances as a Complex of High-Molecular-Weight Compounds
General Ideas on High-Molecular-Weight Compounds
Humus Substances of Different Soils as a System of Polymers
Humus Substances of a Single Soil as a System of Polymers
Conclusions
Chapter 3. The Biochemistry of Humus Formation
The Role of Physical, Chemical and Biological Factors
The Origin of Humus Substances
The Possible Participation of Lignin in the Formation of Humus Substances
The Possible Participation of Tannins in the Formation of Humus Substances
The Possible Participation of Cellulose and Other Carbohydrates in the Formation of Humus Substances
The Role of Oxidizing Enzymes in the Synthesis of Humus Substances
The Formation of Humus Substances of Melanoidin Type
The Decomposition of Humus Substances by Micro-Organisms
Humus Formation in Plant Tissue
Experimental Procedure
Nature of the Changes in Plant Residues During Humification
Changes in the Chemical Composition of Plant Residues During Humification
Changes in the Anatomical Structure of Plant Residues During Humification
Nature of Newly-Formed Humus Substances
Changes in Humified Plant Residues Associated with the Activities of Animals
Conclusions
Chapter 4. The Importance of Organic Matter in Soil Formation and Soil Fertility
The Role of Organic Matter in the Weathering and Decomposition of Soil Minerals
The Role of Organic Matter in the Formation of Soil Profiles; Forms of Linkage Between Soil Organic Matter and the Mineral Part of the Soil
The Role of Organic Matter in the Formation of Soil Structure
Soil Organic Matter as a Source of Carbon, Nitrogen and Mineral Plant Nutrients
The Effect of Organic Matter on the Growth and Development of Plants
Vitamins, Auxins and Antibiotics in the Organic Part of the Soil
Physiological Properties of Strictly Humus Substances
Conclusions
Chapter 5. The Natural Factors of Humus Formation
The Role of the Plant Cover in Humus Formation
The Role of Micro-Organisms in Soil Humus Formation
The Influence of Hydrothermal Conditions on Humus Formation
The Influence of Chemical and Physico-Chemical Soil Properties on Humus Formation
Conclusions
Chapter 6. Characteristics of the Organic Matter in the Main Soil Types of the USSR
Main Principles Governing Humus Formation
Humus and Nitrogen Reserves: C:N Ratio
The Composition of Humus in Soils
Forms of Linkage of Humus Substances in Different Soils
Humus of Tundra Soils
Humus of Strongly Podzolic Soils
Humus of Sod-Podzolic Soils
Humus of Gray Forest Soils
Humus of Chernozems
Humus of Chestnut Soils and Solonetses in the Dry Steppe Zone
Humus of Brown Desert-Steppe Soils and Takyrs
Humus of Serozems
Humus of Krasnozems and Lateritic Soils
Humus of Mountain Soils
Conclusions
Chapter 7. Changes in Soil Organic Matter Under Different Soil Management
The Decomposition of Organic Matter Resulting from Ploughing-Up Virgin Soils and Long-Term Cultivation of Annual Crops
Sod-Podzolic Soils
Chernozem Soils in Zones of Moderate and Variable Moisture
Chernozem and Chestnut Soils in Zones of Inadequate Moisture
Irrigated Serozems
Conclusions
Farmyard Manure as a Source of Humus in the Soil
Sod-Podzolic Soils
Chernozem Soils
Typical Serozem
Conclusions
The Accumulation of Organic Matter Under Natural Fallow
The Change of Soil Organic Matter in Rotations with Perennial Herbage
The Accumulation of Root Residues Under Perennial Herbage
The Role of Perennial Herbage in the Formation of Soil Structure
The Dynamics of Humus Substances in Rotations with Perennial Herbage in Different Soil-Climatic Zones
Conclusions
Inhibiting Effect of Fresh Plant Residues on Plant Growth
Changes in Organic Matter Resulting from Complex Systems of Soil Improvement
Chapter 8. Methods of Investigating Soil Organic Matter
A. Methods of Determining the Total Content and Composition of Humus in Mineral Soils
The Determination of Total Organic Carbon in Soils and Solutions by Tyurin's Method
The Determination of the Composition of Humus in Mineral Soils by Tyurin's Method
Rapid Method of Determining the Composition of Humus in Mineral Soils
The Determination of the Optical Density of Humus Substances
The Determination of the Coagulation (Precipitation) Threshold of Humic Acids
B. Methods of Studying the Nature of Humus Substances
Isolation of Humus Substances from the Soil and their Preparation for Investigation
Rapid Methods of Determining Functional Groups in Humus Substances
Methods of Fractionating Humus Substances
The Use of Infra-Red Spectroscopy in Studying the Nature of Soil Humus
C. Methods of Studying the Dynamics of Organic Matter in the Soil
Estimation of the Aerial Mass and Roots of Plants
Biochemical Analysis Applied to the Study of Plant Residues in the Soil
The Dynamics of Humus and Nitrogen in Soils
Methods of Studying the Composition of Organic Matter in Soil Solutions (Aleksandrova, 1960)
A Short Survey of the Main Soil Types in the USSR
The Zone of Tundra Soils
The Zone of Podzolic and Frozen-Taiga Soils
The Zone of Chernozem and Gray Forest Soils
The Zone of Chestnut Soils
The Zone of Semi-Desert and Desert Soils
The Soils of Moist Sub-Tropical Regions
The Soils of Mountain Regions of the USSR
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185682