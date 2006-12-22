I BACKGROUND<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">1 Soil Microbiology, Ecology and Biochemistry in Perspective<BR id=""CRLF""> E.A. Paul<BR id=""CRLF""> I. General History and Scope<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Soil Microbiology<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Soil Ecology<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Soil Biochemistry<BR id=""CRLF""> V. In Perspective<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">2 The Soil Habitat<BR id=""CRLF""> R. P. Voroney <BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Soil Genesis and Formation of the Soil Habitat<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Soil Profile<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Physical Aspects of Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Soil Texture<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Soil Structure<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Soil Habitat Scale and Observation<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Scale of Soil Habitat<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Pore Space<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Soil Solution Chemistry<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Soil pH<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Soil Temperature<BR id=""CRLF""> F. Soil Water Content<BR id=""CRLF""> G. Environmental Factors, Temperature and Moisture Interactions<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">II SOIL BIOTA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">3 Physiological and Biochemical Methods for Studying Soil Biota and Their Function <BR id=""CRLF""> E. Kandeler<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Scale of Investigations and Collection of Samples<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Storage and Pre-treatment of Samples<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Microbial Biomass<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Chloroform Fumigation Incubation and Extraction Methods<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Substrate-Induced Respiration<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Isotopic Composition of Microbial Biomass<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Signature Molecules as a Measure of Microbial Biomass and Microbial Community Structure<BR id=""CRLF""> A. ATP as a Measure of Active Microbial Biomass<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Microbial Membrane Components and Fatty Acids<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Respiratory Quinones as a Measure of Structural Diversity<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Ergosterol as a Measure of Fungal Biomass<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Lipopolysaccharides, Glycoproteins and Cell Walls<BR id=""CRLF""> F. Growth Rates from Signature Molecules<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Physiological Analyses<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Culture-based Studies<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Isolation and Characterization of Specific Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Soil Organic Matter Decomposition and Respiration<BR id=""CRLF""> D. N Mineralization <BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Activities and Location of Enzymes <BR id=""CRLF""> A. Spectrophotometric Methods<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Fluorescence Methods<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Techniques for Imaging the Location of Enzymes<BR id=""CRLF""> VIII. Functional Diversity<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">4 Molecular Methods for Studying Soil Ecology<BR id=""CRLF""> J.E. Thies<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Types and Structures of Nucleic Acids<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Use of Nucleic Acid Analyses for Soil Ecology Studies<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Direct Molecular Analysis of Soil Biota<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Nucleic Acid Hybridization<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Confocal Microscopy<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Biosensors and Marker Gene Technologies<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Extraction of Nucleic Acids (DNA/RNA)<BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Choosing Between DNA and RNA for Soil Ecology Studies<BR id=""CRLF""> VIII. Analysis of Nucleic Acid Extracts<BR id=""CRLF""> A. DNA:DNA Re-association Kinetics<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Microarrays<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP) Analysis<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Cloning<BR id=""CRLF""> E. DNA Sequencing<BR id=""CRLF""> F. Stable Isotope Probing<BR id=""CRLF""> IX. Partial Community Analyses – PCR-Based Assays<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Electrophoresis of Nucleic Acids<BR id=""CRLF""> B. PCR Fingerprinting<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Similarity Analyses<BR id=""CRLF""> X. Level of Resolution<BR id=""CRLF""> XI. Other Factors That May Affect Molecular Analyses<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Sample Handling<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Soil Chemical Factors<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Sampling Scale<BR id=""CRLF""> XII. Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">5 The Prokaryotes<BR id=""CRLF""> K. Killham and J.I. Prosser<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Phylogeny<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Cultivated Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Uncultivated Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Phylogeny and Function<BR id=""CRLF""> III. General Features of Prokaryotes<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Cell Structure<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Unicellular Growth Forms<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Filamentous and Mycelial Growth<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Cell Walls<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Internal Structure<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Motility<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Metabolism and Physiology<BR id=""CRLF""> A. C and Energy Sources<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Oxygen Requirements<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Substrate Utilisation<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Autochthony and Zymogeny<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Oligotrophy, Copiotrophy and the r-K Continuum<BR id=""CRLF""> F. Facultativeness<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Biodegradation Capacity<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Cellulose<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Pollutants<BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Differentiation, Secondary Metabolism and Antibiotic Production<BR id=""CRLF""> VIII. Conclusion<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">6 Fungi and Eukaryotic Algae<BR id=""CRLF""> R. G. Thorn and M. D. J. Lynch<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Classification, Characteristics, and Ecological Roles in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Fungus-like Protists<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Fungi (Chytridiomycota, Glomeromycota, Zygomycota, Ascomycota and Basidiomycota)<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Eukaryotic Algae<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">7 Fauna: The Engine for Microbial Activity and Transport<BR id=""CRLF""> D. C. Coleman and D. H. Wall<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. The Microfauna<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Methods for Extracting and Counting Protozoa<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Impacts of Protozoa on Ecosystem Function<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Distribution of Protozoa in Soil Profiles<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Rotifera<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Nematoda<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Nematode Feeding Habits<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Zones of Nematode Activity in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Nematode Extraction Techniques<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Microarthropods<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Enchytraeids<BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Macrofauna<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Macroarthropods<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Importance of the macroarthropods<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Oligochaeta -- Earthworms<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Earthworm distribution and abundance<BR id=""CRLF"">2. Biology and ecology<BR id=""CRLF"">3. Influence on soil processes<BR id=""CRLF"">4. Earthworm effects on ecosystems<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Ants<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Termites<BR id=""CRLF""> VIII. Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF"">III CONCEPTS AND INTERACTIONS<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">8 The Ecology of Soil Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> S. J. Morris and C. Blackwood<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Mechanisms That Drive Community Structure<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Physiological Limits<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Intraspecific Competition<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Dispersal in Space and Time<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Predicting Population Growth<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Interspecific Competition<BR id=""CRLF""> F. Direct Effects of Exploitation<BR id=""CRLF""> G. Indirect Effects of Exploitation<BR id=""CRLF""> H. Mutualisms<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Abiotic Factors <BR id=""CRLF""> J. Changes in Community Structure through Time and Space<BR id=""CRLF""> K. Historical and Geographic Contingency<BR id=""CRLF""> L. Hierarchical Community Assembly Rules<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Ecosystem Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Energy Flow<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Carbon, Nutrient and Water Cycles <BR id=""CRLF""> C. Emergent Properties<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Conclusion <BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Readings<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">9 The Physiology and Biochemistry of Soil Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> W. B. Mcgill<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Metabolic Classifications Of Soil Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Electrons and ATP<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Substrate-Level Phosphorylation<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Electron Transport Phosphorylation<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Overview of mechanisms to generate ATP and reducing equivalents<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Examples of Soil Microbial Transformations<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Nitrogen Fixation<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Aerobic chemo-lithotrophic examples<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Oxidation of H2S with reduction of CO2<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. Oxidation of N with reduction of CO2<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Oxidation of Reduced C<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. How Can the Microbial Contributions Be Viewed in a Simplified and Unified Concept?<BR id=""CRLF""> A. A model of interconnected cycles of electrons<BR id=""CRLF""> B. The Anoxygenic Cycle<BR id=""CRLF""> C. The Oxygenic Cycle<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">10 The Ecology of Plant-Microbial Mutualisms<BR id=""CRLF""> J. Powell and J. Klironomos<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Roots as an Interface for Plant-Microbial Mutualisms<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Mycorrhizal Symbioses<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Symbioses Involving N-Fixing Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Interactions among Mutualists<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Interactions with Pathogens<BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Implications for Plant Populations and Communities <BR id=""CRLF""> VIII. Challenges in the Study of Interactions<BR id=""CRLF""> IX. Conclusions <BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">11 Spatial Distribution of Soil Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> S. D. Frey<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Geographical Differences in Soil Biota<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Association of Soil Organisms with Plants<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Spatial Heterogeneity of Soil Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Vertical Distribution within the Soil Profile<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Microscale Heterogeneity in Microbial Populations<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">IV BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOGEOCHEMISTRY<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">12 Carbon Cycling and Formation of Soil Organic Matter<BR id=""CRLF""> W. Horwath<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Long-Term Carbon Cycle<BR id=""CRLF""> III. The Short-Term C Cycle <BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Ecosystem C Cycling<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Composition and Turnover of C Inputs to Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Plant and Microbial Components and Their Decomposition<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Plant and Microbial Lipids<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. Starch<BR id=""CRLF""> 3. Hemicelluloses, Pectins and Cellulose<BR id=""CRLF""> 4. Lignin<BR id=""CRLF""> 5. Other Plant Cell Wall Carbohydrates and Proteins<BR id=""CRLF""> 6. Plant Secondary compounds<BR id=""CRLF""> 7. Roots and Root Exudates<BR id=""CRLF""> 8. Cell Walls of Microorganisms <BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Soil Organic Matter<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Soil Organic Matter Formation<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Classical Fractions of Soil Organic Matter<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Physical Analysis of Soil Organic matter Fractions<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Structure of Soil Organic Matter<BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Quantity and Distribution of Organic Matter in Soils <BR id=""CRLF""> VIII. Role of Methane in the C Cycle<BR id=""CRLF""> IX. Future Considerations<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">13 Nitrogen Transformations<BR id=""CRLF""> G.P. Robertson and P.M. Groffman<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Nitrogen Mineralization and Immobilization<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Environmental control of mineralization / immobilization<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Nitrification<BR id=""CRLF""> A. The Biochemistry of Autotrophic Nitrification<BR id=""CRLF""> B. The Diversity of Autotrophic Nitrifiers<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Heterotrophic Nitrification<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Environmental Controls of Nitrification<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Inhibition of Nitrification<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Denitrification<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Denitrifier Diversity<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Environmental Controls of Denitrification<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Other Nitrogen Transformations in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Nitrogen Movement in the Landscape<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">14 Biological N Inputs<BR id=""CRLF""> P. J. Bottomley and D. D. Myrold <BR id=""CRLF""> I. Global N Inputs <BR id=""CRLF""> II. Biological Nitrogen Fixation <BR id=""CRLF""> A. Measuring BNF<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Free Living N2-Fixing Bacteria <BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Associative N2-Fixing Bacteria<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Phototrophic Bacteria <BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Symbiotic N2 Fixing Associations between Legumes and Rhizobia <BR id=""CRLF""> A. Formation of the Symbiosis <BR id=""CRLF""> B. Rhizobial Nodulation Genes<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Plant Nodulation Genes <BR id=""CRLF""> D. Development of BNF and Nitrogen Assimilatory Processes in Nodules<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Symbiotic associations between actinorhizal plants and Frankia <BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Biotechnology of BNF<BR id=""CRLF""> VIII. Acknowledgements<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">15 Soil Biogeochemical Cycling of Inorganic Nutrients and Metals<BR id=""CRLF""> A. F. Plante<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Phosphorous<BR id=""CRLF""> A. The Soil Phosphorous Cycle<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Nature and Forms of Phosphorous in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Biological Importance of Phosphorous<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Microbial Transformations of Phosphorous<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Mineralization<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. Immobilization<BR id=""CRLF""> 3. Oxidation and reduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 4. Solubilization<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Sulfur<BR id=""CRLF""> A. The Soil Sulfur Cycle<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Nature and Forms of Sulfur in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Biological Importance of Sulfur<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Microbial Transformations of Sulfur<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Mineralization<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. Immobilization<BR id=""CRLF""> 3. Oxidation<BR id=""CRLF""> 4. Reduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 5. Volatilization<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Micronutrients and Trace Metals<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Micronutrient and Trace Metal Cycling in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Nature and Forms in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Biological Importance<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Microbial Transformations<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Oxidation and reduction<BR id=""CRLF""> a. Oxidation of Fe and Mn<BR id=""CRLF""> b. Reduction of Fe and Mn<BR id=""CRLF""> c. Reduction of other metals<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. Biomethylation transformations<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Environmental Significance of P, S and Metal Biogeochemistry<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Eutrophication<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Acid Sulfate Soils<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Acid Mine Drainage<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Heavy Metal Mining Using Microbes<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Microbial Corrosion of Buried Iron and Concrete Pipes<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Conclusion: Microorganisms as Unifiers of Elemental Cycles in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">16 The Dynamics of Soil Organic Matter and Nutrient Cycling<BR id=""CRLF""> A.F. Plante and W.J. Parton<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Reaction Kinetics<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Zero-order Reactions<BR id=""CRLF""> B. First-order Reactions<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Enzymatic Kinetics<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Microbial Growth<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Modeling the Dynamics of Decomposition and Nutrient Transformations<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Simple Models<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Multi-compartmental Models<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Rothamsted Model<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. van Veen and Paul Model<BR id=""CRLF""> 3. The Century Model<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Alternative SOM Models<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Models of Non-C Nutrient Elements<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Ecosystem Models: Interactions of Nutrient Cycling and SOM Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Establishing Pool Sizes and Kinetic Constants<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Model Selection and Evaluation<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">V. THE MANAGEMENT OF SOIL ORGANISMS <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">17 Management of Organisms and Their Processes in Soils<BR id=""CRLF""> J. L. Smith and H. P. Collins<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Changing Soil Organism Populations and Processes<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Tillage and erosion<BR id=""CRLF"">B. Rangeland and Forest Health<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Alternative Agricultural Management<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Organic Agriculture<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Bio-dynamic Agriculture<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Composting<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Crop Rotations and Green Manures<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. The Potential for Managing Microorganisms and Their Processes<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Management of Native and Introduced Microorganisms<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Managing Microbial Populations as Agents of Biological Control<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Control of insects <BR id=""CRLF""> D. Weed control<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Use of Synthetic and Natural Compounds to Modify Soil Communities or Functions <BR id=""CRLF""> F. Manipulating Soil Populations for Bioremediation Xenobiotics<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Concluding Comments on Microbial Ecology<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">18 Soil Microbiology, Ecology, and Biochemistry for the 21st Century<BR id=""CRLF"">J.P. Schimel<BR id=""CRLF"">I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">II. Soil Community Ecology- Controls over Population and Community Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">III. Microbial Life at the Microbial Scale - The Microbial Landscape<BR id=""CRLF"">IV. A Whole Profile Perspective<BR id=""CRLF"">V. Scaling to the Ecosystem<BR id=""CRLF"">VI. Application<BR id=""CRLF"">VII. Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References