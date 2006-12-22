Soil Microbiology, Ecology and Biochemistry
3rd Edition
Description
Now in its third edition, this classic textbook includes basic concepts and applications in agriculture, forestry, environmental science, and a new section entirely devoted to ecology. This revised and updated edition guides students through biochemical and microbial processes in soils and introduces them to microbial processes in water and sediments. Soil Microbiology, Ecology, and Biochemistry serves as an invaluable resource for students in biogeochemistry, soil microbiology, soil ecology, sustainable agriculture, and environmental amelioration.
Key Features
NEW TO THIS EDITION:
- New section on Ecology integrated with biochemistry and microbiology
- Sections on exciting new methodology such as tracers, molecular analysis and computers that will allow great advances in this field
- Six new chapters: bioremediation, soil molecular biology, biodiversity, global climate change, basic physiology and ecological interpretations
- Expanded with contributions from leading soil microbiologists and agronomists on both fundamental and applied aspects of the science
- Full-color figures
- Includes a website with figures for classroom presentation use
Readership
Undergraduate students in soil science, soil microbiology, agronomy, and related disciplines. Faculty, graduate students and researchers at institutions with strong programs and libraries at institutions with departmens in all these disciplines.
Table of Contents
I BACKGROUND<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">1 Soil Microbiology, Ecology and Biochemistry in Perspective<BR id=""CRLF""> E.A. Paul<BR id=""CRLF""> I. General History and Scope<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Soil Microbiology<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Soil Ecology<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Soil Biochemistry<BR id=""CRLF""> V. In Perspective<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">2 The Soil Habitat<BR id=""CRLF""> R. P. Voroney <BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Soil Genesis and Formation of the Soil Habitat<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Soil Profile<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Physical Aspects of Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Soil Texture<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Soil Structure<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Soil Habitat Scale and Observation<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Scale of Soil Habitat<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Pore Space<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Soil Solution Chemistry<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Soil pH<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Soil Temperature<BR id=""CRLF""> F. Soil Water Content<BR id=""CRLF""> G. Environmental Factors, Temperature and Moisture Interactions<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">II SOIL BIOTA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">3 Physiological and Biochemical Methods for Studying Soil Biota and Their Function <BR id=""CRLF""> E. Kandeler<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Scale of Investigations and Collection of Samples<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Storage and Pre-treatment of Samples<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Microbial Biomass<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Chloroform Fumigation Incubation and Extraction Methods<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Substrate-Induced Respiration<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Isotopic Composition of Microbial Biomass<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Signature Molecules as a Measure of Microbial Biomass and Microbial Community Structure<BR id=""CRLF""> A. ATP as a Measure of Active Microbial Biomass<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Microbial Membrane Components and Fatty Acids<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Respiratory Quinones as a Measure of Structural Diversity<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Ergosterol as a Measure of Fungal Biomass<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Lipopolysaccharides, Glycoproteins and Cell Walls<BR id=""CRLF""> F. Growth Rates from Signature Molecules<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Physiological Analyses<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Culture-based Studies<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Isolation and Characterization of Specific Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Soil Organic Matter Decomposition and Respiration<BR id=""CRLF""> D. N Mineralization <BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Activities and Location of Enzymes <BR id=""CRLF""> A. Spectrophotometric Methods<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Fluorescence Methods<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Techniques for Imaging the Location of Enzymes<BR id=""CRLF""> VIII. Functional Diversity<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">4 Molecular Methods for Studying Soil Ecology<BR id=""CRLF""> J.E. Thies<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Types and Structures of Nucleic Acids<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Use of Nucleic Acid Analyses for Soil Ecology Studies<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Direct Molecular Analysis of Soil Biota<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Nucleic Acid Hybridization<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Confocal Microscopy<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Biosensors and Marker Gene Technologies<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Extraction of Nucleic Acids (DNA/RNA)<BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Choosing Between DNA and RNA for Soil Ecology Studies<BR id=""CRLF""> VIII. Analysis of Nucleic Acid Extracts<BR id=""CRLF""> A. DNA:DNA Re-association Kinetics<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Microarrays<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP) Analysis<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Cloning<BR id=""CRLF""> E. DNA Sequencing<BR id=""CRLF""> F. Stable Isotope Probing<BR id=""CRLF""> IX. Partial Community Analyses – PCR-Based Assays<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Electrophoresis of Nucleic Acids<BR id=""CRLF""> B. PCR Fingerprinting<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Similarity Analyses<BR id=""CRLF""> X. Level of Resolution<BR id=""CRLF""> XI. Other Factors That May Affect Molecular Analyses<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Sample Handling<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Soil Chemical Factors<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Sampling Scale<BR id=""CRLF""> XII. Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">5 The Prokaryotes<BR id=""CRLF""> K. Killham and J.I. Prosser<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Phylogeny<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Cultivated Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Uncultivated Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Phylogeny and Function<BR id=""CRLF""> III. General Features of Prokaryotes<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Cell Structure<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Unicellular Growth Forms<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Filamentous and Mycelial Growth<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Cell Walls<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Internal Structure<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Motility<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Metabolism and Physiology<BR id=""CRLF""> A. C and Energy Sources<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Oxygen Requirements<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Substrate Utilisation<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Autochthony and Zymogeny<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Oligotrophy, Copiotrophy and the r-K Continuum<BR id=""CRLF""> F. Facultativeness<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Biodegradation Capacity<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Cellulose<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Pollutants<BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Differentiation, Secondary Metabolism and Antibiotic Production<BR id=""CRLF""> VIII. Conclusion<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">6 Fungi and Eukaryotic Algae<BR id=""CRLF""> R. G. Thorn and M. D. J. Lynch<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Classification, Characteristics, and Ecological Roles in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Fungus-like Protists<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Fungi (Chytridiomycota, Glomeromycota, Zygomycota, Ascomycota and Basidiomycota)<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Eukaryotic Algae<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">7 Fauna: The Engine for Microbial Activity and Transport<BR id=""CRLF""> D. C. Coleman and D. H. Wall<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. The Microfauna<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Methods for Extracting and Counting Protozoa<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Impacts of Protozoa on Ecosystem Function<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Distribution of Protozoa in Soil Profiles<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Rotifera<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Nematoda<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Nematode Feeding Habits<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Zones of Nematode Activity in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Nematode Extraction Techniques<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Microarthropods<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Enchytraeids<BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Macrofauna<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Macroarthropods<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Importance of the macroarthropods<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Oligochaeta -- Earthworms<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Earthworm distribution and abundance<BR id=""CRLF"">2. Biology and ecology<BR id=""CRLF"">3. Influence on soil processes<BR id=""CRLF"">4. Earthworm effects on ecosystems<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Ants<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Termites<BR id=""CRLF""> VIII. Summary<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF"">III CONCEPTS AND INTERACTIONS<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">8 The Ecology of Soil Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> S. J. Morris and C. Blackwood<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Mechanisms That Drive Community Structure<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Physiological Limits<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Intraspecific Competition<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Dispersal in Space and Time<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Predicting Population Growth<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Interspecific Competition<BR id=""CRLF""> F. Direct Effects of Exploitation<BR id=""CRLF""> G. Indirect Effects of Exploitation<BR id=""CRLF""> H. Mutualisms<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Abiotic Factors <BR id=""CRLF""> J. Changes in Community Structure through Time and Space<BR id=""CRLF""> K. Historical and Geographic Contingency<BR id=""CRLF""> L. Hierarchical Community Assembly Rules<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Ecosystem Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Energy Flow<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Carbon, Nutrient and Water Cycles <BR id=""CRLF""> C. Emergent Properties<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Conclusion <BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Readings<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">9 The Physiology and Biochemistry of Soil Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> W. B. Mcgill<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Metabolic Classifications Of Soil Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Electrons and ATP<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Substrate-Level Phosphorylation<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Electron Transport Phosphorylation<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Overview of mechanisms to generate ATP and reducing equivalents<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Examples of Soil Microbial Transformations<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Nitrogen Fixation<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Aerobic chemo-lithotrophic examples<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Oxidation of H2S with reduction of CO2<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. Oxidation of N with reduction of CO2<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Oxidation of Reduced C<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. How Can the Microbial Contributions Be Viewed in a Simplified and Unified Concept?<BR id=""CRLF""> A. A model of interconnected cycles of electrons<BR id=""CRLF""> B. The Anoxygenic Cycle<BR id=""CRLF""> C. The Oxygenic Cycle<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">10 The Ecology of Plant-Microbial Mutualisms<BR id=""CRLF""> J. Powell and J. Klironomos<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Roots as an Interface for Plant-Microbial Mutualisms<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Mycorrhizal Symbioses<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Symbioses Involving N-Fixing Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Interactions among Mutualists<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Interactions with Pathogens<BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Implications for Plant Populations and Communities <BR id=""CRLF""> VIII. Challenges in the Study of Interactions<BR id=""CRLF""> IX. Conclusions <BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">11 Spatial Distribution of Soil Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> S. D. Frey<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Geographical Differences in Soil Biota<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Association of Soil Organisms with Plants<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Spatial Heterogeneity of Soil Organisms<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Vertical Distribution within the Soil Profile<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Microscale Heterogeneity in Microbial Populations<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">IV BIOCHEMISTRY AND BIOGEOCHEMISTRY<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">12 Carbon Cycling and Formation of Soil Organic Matter<BR id=""CRLF""> W. Horwath<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Long-Term Carbon Cycle<BR id=""CRLF""> III. The Short-Term C Cycle <BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Ecosystem C Cycling<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Composition and Turnover of C Inputs to Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Plant and Microbial Components and Their Decomposition<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Plant and Microbial Lipids<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. Starch<BR id=""CRLF""> 3. Hemicelluloses, Pectins and Cellulose<BR id=""CRLF""> 4. Lignin<BR id=""CRLF""> 5. Other Plant Cell Wall Carbohydrates and Proteins<BR id=""CRLF""> 6. Plant Secondary compounds<BR id=""CRLF""> 7. Roots and Root Exudates<BR id=""CRLF""> 8. Cell Walls of Microorganisms <BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Soil Organic Matter<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Soil Organic Matter Formation<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Classical Fractions of Soil Organic Matter<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Physical Analysis of Soil Organic matter Fractions<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Structure of Soil Organic Matter<BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Quantity and Distribution of Organic Matter in Soils <BR id=""CRLF""> VIII. Role of Methane in the C Cycle<BR id=""CRLF""> IX. Future Considerations<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">13 Nitrogen Transformations<BR id=""CRLF""> G.P. Robertson and P.M. Groffman<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Nitrogen Mineralization and Immobilization<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Environmental control of mineralization / immobilization<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Nitrification<BR id=""CRLF""> A. The Biochemistry of Autotrophic Nitrification<BR id=""CRLF""> B. The Diversity of Autotrophic Nitrifiers<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Heterotrophic Nitrification<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Environmental Controls of Nitrification<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Inhibition of Nitrification<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Denitrification<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Denitrifier Diversity<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Environmental Controls of Denitrification<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Other Nitrogen Transformations in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Nitrogen Movement in the Landscape<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">14 Biological N Inputs<BR id=""CRLF""> P. J. Bottomley and D. D. Myrold <BR id=""CRLF""> I. Global N Inputs <BR id=""CRLF""> II. Biological Nitrogen Fixation <BR id=""CRLF""> A. Measuring BNF<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Free Living N2-Fixing Bacteria <BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Associative N2-Fixing Bacteria<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Phototrophic Bacteria <BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Symbiotic N2 Fixing Associations between Legumes and Rhizobia <BR id=""CRLF""> A. Formation of the Symbiosis <BR id=""CRLF""> B. Rhizobial Nodulation Genes<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Plant Nodulation Genes <BR id=""CRLF""> D. Development of BNF and Nitrogen Assimilatory Processes in Nodules<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Symbiotic associations between actinorhizal plants and Frankia <BR id=""CRLF""> VII. Biotechnology of BNF<BR id=""CRLF""> VIII. Acknowledgements<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">15 Soil Biogeochemical Cycling of Inorganic Nutrients and Metals<BR id=""CRLF""> A. F. Plante<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Phosphorous<BR id=""CRLF""> A. The Soil Phosphorous Cycle<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Nature and Forms of Phosphorous in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Biological Importance of Phosphorous<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Microbial Transformations of Phosphorous<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Mineralization<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. Immobilization<BR id=""CRLF""> 3. Oxidation and reduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 4. Solubilization<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Sulfur<BR id=""CRLF""> A. The Soil Sulfur Cycle<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Nature and Forms of Sulfur in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Biological Importance of Sulfur<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Microbial Transformations of Sulfur<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Mineralization<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. Immobilization<BR id=""CRLF""> 3. Oxidation<BR id=""CRLF""> 4. Reduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 5. Volatilization<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Micronutrients and Trace Metals<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Micronutrient and Trace Metal Cycling in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Nature and Forms in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Biological Importance<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Microbial Transformations<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Oxidation and reduction<BR id=""CRLF""> a. Oxidation of Fe and Mn<BR id=""CRLF""> b. Reduction of Fe and Mn<BR id=""CRLF""> c. Reduction of other metals<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. Biomethylation transformations<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Environmental Significance of P, S and Metal Biogeochemistry<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Eutrophication<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Acid Sulfate Soils<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Acid Mine Drainage<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Heavy Metal Mining Using Microbes<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Microbial Corrosion of Buried Iron and Concrete Pipes<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. Conclusion: Microorganisms as Unifiers of Elemental Cycles in Soil<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">16 The Dynamics of Soil Organic Matter and Nutrient Cycling<BR id=""CRLF""> A.F. Plante and W.J. Parton<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Reaction Kinetics<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Zero-order Reactions<BR id=""CRLF""> B. First-order Reactions<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Enzymatic Kinetics<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Microbial Growth<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Modeling the Dynamics of Decomposition and Nutrient Transformations<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Simple Models<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Multi-compartmental Models<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Rothamsted Model<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. van Veen and Paul Model<BR id=""CRLF""> 3. The Century Model<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Alternative SOM Models<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Models of Non-C Nutrient Elements<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Ecosystem Models: Interactions of Nutrient Cycling and SOM Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. Establishing Pool Sizes and Kinetic Constants<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Model Selection and Evaluation<BR id=""CRLF""> References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">V. THE MANAGEMENT OF SOIL ORGANISMS <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">17 Management of Organisms and Their Processes in Soils<BR id=""CRLF""> J. L. Smith and H. P. Collins<BR id=""CRLF""> I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> II. Changing Soil Organism Populations and Processes<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Tillage and erosion<BR id=""CRLF"">B. Rangeland and Forest Health<BR id=""CRLF""> III. Alternative Agricultural Management<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Organic Agriculture<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Bio-dynamic Agriculture<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Composting<BR id=""CRLF""> D. Crop Rotations and Green Manures<BR id=""CRLF""> IV. The Potential for Managing Microorganisms and Their Processes<BR id=""CRLF""> A. Management of Native and Introduced Microorganisms<BR id=""CRLF""> B. Managing Microbial Populations as Agents of Biological Control<BR id=""CRLF""> C. Control of insects <BR id=""CRLF""> D. Weed control<BR id=""CRLF""> E. Use of Synthetic and Natural Compounds to Modify Soil Communities or Functions <BR id=""CRLF""> F. Manipulating Soil Populations for Bioremediation Xenobiotics<BR id=""CRLF""> V. Concluding Comments on Microbial Ecology<BR id=""CRLF""> VI. References and Suggested Reading<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">18 Soil Microbiology, Ecology, and Biochemistry for the 21st Century<BR id=""CRLF"">J.P. Schimel<BR id=""CRLF"">I. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">II. Soil Community Ecology- Controls over Population and Community Dynamics<BR id=""CRLF"">III. Microbial Life at the Microbial Scale - The Microbial Landscape<BR id=""CRLF"">IV. A Whole Profile Perspective<BR id=""CRLF"">V. Scaling to the Ecosystem<BR id=""CRLF"">VI. Application<BR id=""CRLF"">VII. Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 22nd December 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080475141
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125468077
About the Editor-in-Chief
Eldor Paul
Eldor A. Paul is a Senior Research Scientist at the Natural Resources Ecology Laboratory at Colorado State University, Fort Collins and Professor Emeritus at Michigan State University, East Lansing. During his time at Michigan State, he was professor of Soil Microbiology and Biochemistry, and Crop and Soil Sciences. He earned degrees from the University of Alberta and the University of Minnesota. His research focuses on the dynamics of soil organic matter and the microbial ecology of soil. Dr. Paul is a Fellow of ASA, SSSA, the Canadian Society of Soil Science, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State University, Ft. Collins, USA
About the Author
Reviews
"This is a comprehensive text for the study of soil ecology. It covers the subject in sufficient depth for an advanced undergraduate or post graduate course in soil microbiology and biochemistry...the reader soon begins to relate the discussions to plant health and fruit development. The topics are covered to a depth that addresses a wide range of readers, from those who wish an overview of the subject to those who need to know the fundamental microbiology or biochemistry. The 18 chapters are divded into five broad subject areas, starting with background and continuing through the soil biota, interactions, biochemistry, and concluding with the impact of human processes. There is little current appreciation of the impact of cultivation on soil ecosystems, thus we employ few strategies to manage these systems to our advantage. A book like this is food for though." - Gary Strachan, in FRUIT GROWER