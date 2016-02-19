Soil Microbial Associations, Volume 17
1. Introduction (V. Vančura). 2. Nutrition and energy sources of microbial populations in ecosystems (B. Úlehlová et al.). Soil organic matter and humic substances (F. Kunc). Residues of organisms (B. Úlehlová). Plant metabolites in soil (V. Vančura). Compounds appearing in the biosphere through human activity (F. Kunc). 3. Structure of microbial soil associations and some mechanisms of their autoregulation (D.I. Nikitin, F. Kunc). Structure of microbial soil associations. Trophic groups of microorganisms. Homeostasis in microbial associations and some of its mechanisms. References. 4. Microorganisms, their mutual relations and functions in the rhizosphere (V. Vančura). Rhizosphere effect. Colonization of plant roots by microorganisms. Metabolites of soil microorganisms. Mutual relations of microorganisms in the rhizosphere. Modifications of the rhizosphere microflora. References. 5. Mechanisms of adaptation and selection of microorganisms in the soil (F. Kunc, J. Macura). Adaptation and selection of microorganisms in the soil environment: genetic and physiological aspects. Changes in the gnetic outfit of soil microorganisms. Mechanisms controlling the formation and activity of enzymes in the soil. References. 6. Mutual relations among microbial processes in soil (F. Kunc). Metabolism of microorganisms and the soil environment. Simultaneous transformations of added organic substrates and native soil organic matter. The influence of other factors on mutual influences of microbial processes in soil. Considerations on the possibilities of controlling soil microbial processes. References. 7. Cycling of mineral elements (B.A. Úlehlová, M. Tesařová). Introduction (B. Úlehlová). Microorganisms and the carbon cycle in ecosystems (M. Tesařová). The nitrogen cycle (B. Úlehlová). Cycling of other mineral elements (B. Úlehlová). Energy flow in grasslands (B. Úlehlová).
This volume is the first publication of its kind to provide a fully comprehensive and detailed approach to the survey of microbial associations in soil: their structure and function in relation to soil fertility and environment protection. The problems covered by this title are presented on various levels of the ecological system; from subcellular phenomena occurring in the microbial cell (genetic and enzyme regulation), to processes taking place in the flow of mass and energy in the agroecosystem.
The aim of this monograph is to contribute to the understanding of the laws of formation and function of microbial associations in natural and agricultural soils, and to build a scientific basis for the control of soil biological processes. Using a contemporary approach to some fields of soil microbiology, the book highlights the possibility of utilizing certain microorganisms and microbial processes to increase soil fertility and protect the environment. These critically evaluated and selected results were obtained at the Institute of Microbiology and the Institute of Experimental Phytotechnics of the Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences, in cooperation with the Institute of Microbiology of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR.
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1988
- 1st March 1988
- Elsevier Science
- 9780444600004
@qu:At a time when there is considerable and growing interest in organic farming and agroforestry, this book fulfills a need for greater understanding of the principles underlying the successful pursuit of these enterprises with good management. ... it deserves wide exposure. @source: Soil & Water @qu:... an interesting and critical survey which will provide much valuable material. @source: Journal of Soil Science