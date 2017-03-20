Part I: Theory

Chapter 1. Historical Perspectives on Soil Mapping and Process Modeling for Sustainable Land Use Management

Abstract

Introduction

Brief Review of Developments Prior to the 20th Century

Developments in the 20th Century

Concluding Comments

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 2. Soil Mapping and Processes Modeling for Sustainable Land Management

Abstract

Introduction

Soil and Sustainable Development Interdependence

Sustainable Land Management and Soil Maps

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 3. Goal Oriented Soil Mapping: Applying Modern Methods Supported by Local Knowledge

Abstract

Introduction

Recent Methods used for Soil Mapping

Traditional Perceptions and Know-How About Soil: Ethnopedology

Integration of Scientific and Local Knowledge for Sustainable Land Management

Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Further Reading

Part II: Instrumentation and Sensors Used for Gaining Information on Soil Related Parameters

Chapter 4. Optical Remote Sensing for Soil Mapping and Monitoring

Abstract

Introduction

From Laboratory to Image Data

Soil Properties Mapping by Means of Imaging Spectroscopy

Soil Erosion Mapping

Mapping Land Degradation with Ecohydrological Remote Sensing Indicators

Biocrust Mapping

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Further Reading

Chapter 5. Geographic Information Systems and Spatial Statistics Applied for Soil Mapping: A Contribution to Land Use Management

Abstract

Introduction

Sampling Design

Spatial Association

Spatial Autocorrelation

Hybrid Approaches

Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Chapter 6. Soil Mapping and Processes Models for Sustainable Land Management Applied to Modern Challenges

Abstract

Introduction

Climate Change Impacts and Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies

Sustainable Agricultural Production

Land Degradation and Restoration

Concluding Remarks

References

Further Reading

Part III: Case Studies and Guidelines

Chapter 7. Modeling Agricultural Suitability Along Soil Transects Under Current Conditions and Improved Scenario of Soil Factors

Abstract

Introduction

Objectives

Land and Soil Evaluation

MicroLEIS

Mediterranean Region

Materials and Methods

Results and Discussions

Conclusion

References

Chapter 8. Soil and Land Use in the Alps—Challenges and Examples of Soil-Survey and Soil-Data Use to Support Sustainable Development

Abstract

Introduction

Soils and Land Use in the Alps

Mapping and Modeling Soils in the Alps

Conclusions and Outlook

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 9. Compilation of Functional Soil Maps for the Support of Spatial Planning and Land Management in Hungary

Abstract

Introduction

Mapping Soil Features Beyond Primary Properties

Variations for the Application of Digital Soil Map Products in Spatial Planning and Land Management

Application of Digital Soil Property Maps in Conventional Models

Application of Digital Soil Property Maps in Process Models

Elaboration of Target-Specific Digital Soil Maps

Discussion

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 10. Mapping Ash CaCO3, pH, and Extractable Elements Using Principal Component Analysis

Abstract

Introduction

Materials and Methods

Results and Discussion

Implications for Sustainable Management of Fire-Affected Areas

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 11. Human-Impacted Catenas in North-Central Iowa, United States: Ramifications for Soil Mapping

Abstract

Catenas and Soil Mapping

Iowa Catenas: The Des Moines Lobe

Agricultural Land Use: Agent of Soil Change

Case Study: Modern Catenas on the Des Moines Lobe

Conclusions

References

Chapter 12. Mapping Soil Vulnerability to Floods Under Varying Land Use and Climate