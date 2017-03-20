Soil Mapping and Process Modeling for Sustainable Land Use Management
1st Edition
Description
Soil Mapping and Process Modeling for Sustainable Land Use Management is the first reference to address the use of soil mapping and modeling for sustainability from both a theoretical and practical perspective. The use of more powerful statistical techniques are increasing the accuracy of maps and reducing error estimation, and this text provides the information necessary to utilize the latest techniques, as well as their importance for land use planning. Providing practical examples to help illustrate the application of soil process modeling and maps, this reference is an essential tool for professionals and students in soil science and land management who want to bridge the gap between soil modeling and sustainable land use planning.
Key Features
- Offers both a theoretical and practical approach to soil mapping and its uses in land use management for sustainability
- Synthesizes the most up-to-date research on soil mapping techniques and applications
- Provides an interdisciplinary approach from experts worldwide working in soil mapping and land management
Readership
Students and professionals from both soil science and land management fields, professionals in Geography, Ecology, Environmental Science, Spatial planning, Agriculture, Agronomy, Biology and Engineering
Table of Contents
Part I: Theory
Chapter 1. Historical Perspectives on Soil Mapping and Process Modeling for Sustainable Land Use Management
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Brief Review of Developments Prior to the 20th Century
- Developments in the 20th Century
- Concluding Comments
- Acknowledgements
- References
Chapter 2. Soil Mapping and Processes Modeling for Sustainable Land Management
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Soil and Sustainable Development Interdependence
- Sustainable Land Management and Soil Maps
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgements
- References
Chapter 3. Goal Oriented Soil Mapping: Applying Modern Methods Supported by Local Knowledge
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Recent Methods used for Soil Mapping
- Traditional Perceptions and Know-How About Soil: Ethnopedology
- Integration of Scientific and Local Knowledge for Sustainable Land Management
- Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Further Reading
Part II: Instrumentation and Sensors Used for Gaining Information on Soil Related Parameters
Chapter 4. Optical Remote Sensing for Soil Mapping and Monitoring
- Abstract
- Introduction
- From Laboratory to Image Data
- Soil Properties Mapping by Means of Imaging Spectroscopy
- Soil Erosion Mapping
- Mapping Land Degradation with Ecohydrological Remote Sensing Indicators
- Biocrust Mapping
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Further Reading
Chapter 5. Geographic Information Systems and Spatial Statistics Applied for Soil Mapping: A Contribution to Land Use Management
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Sampling Design
- Spatial Association
- Spatial Autocorrelation
- Hybrid Approaches
- Conclusions
- References
- Further Reading
Chapter 6. Soil Mapping and Processes Models for Sustainable Land Management Applied to Modern Challenges
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Climate Change Impacts and Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies
- Sustainable Agricultural Production
- Land Degradation and Restoration
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- Further Reading
Part III: Case Studies and Guidelines
Chapter 7. Modeling Agricultural Suitability Along Soil Transects Under Current Conditions and Improved Scenario of Soil Factors
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Objectives
- Land and Soil Evaluation
- MicroLEIS
- Mediterranean Region
- Materials and Methods
- Results and Discussions
- Conclusion
- References
Chapter 8. Soil and Land Use in the Alps—Challenges and Examples of Soil-Survey and Soil-Data Use to Support Sustainable Development
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Soils and Land Use in the Alps
- Mapping and Modeling Soils in the Alps
- Conclusions and Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 9. Compilation of Functional Soil Maps for the Support of Spatial Planning and Land Management in Hungary
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Mapping Soil Features Beyond Primary Properties
- Variations for the Application of Digital Soil Map Products in Spatial Planning and Land Management
- Application of Digital Soil Property Maps in Conventional Models
- Application of Digital Soil Property Maps in Process Models
- Elaboration of Target-Specific Digital Soil Maps
- Discussion
- Acknowledgements
- References
Chapter 10. Mapping Ash CaCO3, pH, and Extractable Elements Using Principal Component Analysis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Materials and Methods
- Results and Discussion
- Implications for Sustainable Management of Fire-Affected Areas
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
Chapter 11. Human-Impacted Catenas in North-Central Iowa, United States: Ramifications for Soil Mapping
- Abstract
- Catenas and Soil Mapping
- Iowa Catenas: The Des Moines Lobe
- Agricultural Land Use: Agent of Soil Change
- Case Study: Modern Catenas on the Des Moines Lobe
- Conclusions
- References
Chapter 12. Mapping Soil Vulnerability to Floods Under Varying Land Use and Climate
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Material and Methods
- Results and Discussions
- Conclusions
- References
- Further Reading
Details
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 20th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052013
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128052006
About the Author
Paulo Pereira
Prof. Pereira holds a PhD in Physical Geography from the University of Barcelona focused on fire impacts on ash properties. In this PhD the studied variables were modelled and mapped. He has previous experience working on spatial modelling of environmental variables and applying these results to sustainable landscape planning. Prof. Pereira was awarded the outstanding young scientist award from the Soil System Sciences Division (European Geoscience Union) and he is Editor and Guest Editor of prestigious journals in the field of environment and soil science (Land Degradation and Development, Science of the Total Environment, Geoderma, Catena and Journal of Soils and Sediments).
Affiliations and Expertise
Environment Management Centre, Mykolas Romeris Univeristy, Lithuania
Eric Brevik
Prof. Brevik holds a Ph.D. in Soil Science from Iowa State University focused on pedology. His research has included investigating the use of electromagnetic induction techniques in soil mapping, evaluation of the accuracy of National Cooperative Soil Survey (USA) maps, and combining information from soil and geology maps to improve landform mapping. He has also investigated the history of soil mapping and classification, particularly as it relates to the USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dickinson State University, USA
Miriam Muñoz-Rojas
Dr. Miriam Munoz-Rojas holds a PhD in Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences from the University of Seville focused on modelling soil carbon sequestration at different soil depths. One of the most significant outcomes of this work was the development of a spatial tool for soil carbon assessment of Mediterranean soils. Her research has also involved mapping and spatial analysis of land use changes and soil carbon under climate change scenarios.
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Western Australia, Australia
Bradley Miller
Dr. Miller worked for several years in the fields of pedology and environmental science before completing a PhD in Geography. His experience in these different, but interconnected, areas of research provide a unique perspective on addressing interdisciplinary issues, particularly in regards to spatial modelling.
Affiliations and Expertise
Leibniz Centre for Agricultural Research (ZALF), Germany