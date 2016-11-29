Soil Magnetism
1st Edition
Applications in Pedology, Environmental Science and Agriculture
Description
Soil Magnetism: Applications in Pedology, Environmental Science and Agriculture provides a systematic, comparative, and detailed overview of the magnetic characterization of the major soil units and the observed general relationships, possibilities, and perspectives in application of rock magnetic methods in soil science, agriculture, and beyond.
Part I covers detailed magnetic and geochemical characterization of major soil types according to the FAO classification system, with Part II covering the mapping of topsoil magnetic signatures on the basis of soil magnetic characteristics. The book concludes with practical examples on the application of magnetic methods in environmental science, agriculture, soil pollution, and paleoclimate.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the major findings of uncontaminated soil profiles and proposes a system of magnetic characteristics
- Elucidates the relationship between geochemical and magnetic characteristics of different soil types, providing a basis for wider recognition and application of soil magnetism in classical pedagogical characterization of soils
- Covers the peculiarities of the main taxonomic soil groups in terms of magnetic mineralogy and depth variations in concentration, grain size, and phase composition of iron oxides
Readership
Soil scientists and geophysists specializing in rock and mineral magnetic methods of investigation of natural materials
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Acknowledgments
- Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. Magnetism of materials occurring in the environment—Basic overview
- Introduction
- 1.1. Iron oxides in soils—Formation pathways, properties, and significance for soil functioning
- 1.2. Pedogenic models and soil magnetic enhancement phenomena—Existing theories and findings
- 1.3. Magnetic proxy parameters used in soil magnetism studies
- 1.4. Soil sampling methodology for magnetic studies, laboratory instrumentation, and methods
- 1.5. Sampling strategies in soil science and in environmental magnetism
- Chapter 2. Magnetism of soils with a pronounced accumulation of organic matter in the mineral topsoil: Chernozems and Phaeozems
- 2.1. Chernozems and Phaeozems—main characteristics, formation processes, and distribution
- 2.2. Description of the profiles studied
- 2.3. Texture, soil reaction, and geochemistry
- 2.4. Magnetic properties of Chernozems and Phaeozems
- 2.5. Low-temperature hysteresis measurements
- 2.6. Oxalate and dithionite extractable iron and magnetic characteristics of the profiles of Chernozem (OV) and Phaeozem (GF)
- 2.7. Magnetic signature of pedogenesis in Chernozems and Phaeozems
- Chapter 3. Magnetism of soils with clay-enriched subsoil: Luvisols, Alisols, and Acrisols
- 3.1. Luvisols: Main characteristics, formation processes, and distribution
- 3.2. Alisols and Acrisols
- Chapter 4. The magnetism of soils distinguished by iron/aluminum chemistry: Planosols, Pozdols, Andosols, Ferralsols, and Gleysols
- 4.1. Planosols: Main characteristics, formation processes, and distribution
- 4.2. Description of the profiles studied
- 4.3. Texture, soil reaction, and major geochemistry of Planosols
- 4.4. Magnetic properties of Planosols
- 4.5. Pedogenesis of iron oxides in Planosols, as reflected in soil magnetism
- 4.6. Microscopic and magnetic studies on concretions and nodules from Planosols
- 4.7. Podzols: main characteristics, formation processes, and distribution
- Description of the profiles studied
- 4.8. Soil reaction, organic carbon, and magnetic properties of Podzols
- 4.9. Pedogenesis of iron oxides in Podzols, as reflected in soil magnetism
- 4.10. Andosols: main characteristics, formation processes, and distribution
- 4.11. Soil reaction, organic carbon, and magnetic properties of the Andic soil (profile BP), developed on zeolitized tuffs
- 4.12. Magnetic studies of Andosols developed on basaltic lavas
- 4.13. Ferralsols: main characteristics, formation processes, and distribution. Magnetic studies of Ferralsols
- 4.14. Gleysols: main characteristics, formation processes, and distribution
- 4.15. Texture, geochemical characteristics, and magnetic properties of Gleysols
- Chapter 5. Magnetism of soils with limitations to root growth: Vertisols, Solonetz, Solonchaks, and Leptosols
- 5.1. Vertisols: main characteristics, formation processes, and distribution
- 5.2. Description of the profiles studied
- 5.3. Texture, soil reaction, and major geochemistry of Vertisols
- 5.4. Magnetic properties of Vertisols
- 5.5. Pedogenesis of iron oxides in Vertisols, as reflected in soil magnetism
- 5.6. Saline and Sodic soils (Solonchak, Solonetz, Solod): main characteristics, formation processes, and distribution
- 5.7. Description of the profiles studied
- 5.8. Texture, soil reaction, and major geochemistry of Solonetz-Solonchak
- 5.9. Magnetic properties of salt-affected soil
- 5.10. Studies of concretions and nodules from the salt-affected soil profile S
- 5.11. Pedogenesis of iron oxides in the salt-affected soils, as reflected in soil magnetism
- 5.12. Leptosols - Main characteristics, formation processes, and distribution
- 5.13. Description of the profiles studied
- 5.14. Texture, soil reaction, and major geochemistry of Leptosols
- 5.15. Magnetic properties of Leptosols
- 5.16. Pedogenesis of iron oxides in Leptosols, as reflected in soil magnetism
- Chapter 6. The magnetism of soils with little or no profile differentiation: Soils from mountain areas (Cambisols, Umbrisols) and floodplains (Fluvisols)
- 6.1. Cambisols and Umbrisols: Main characteristics, formation processes, and distribution
- 6.2. Description of the profiles studied
- 6.3. Texture, soil reaction, and major geochemistry of Cambisols and Umbrisols
- 6.4. Magnetic properties of Cambisols, humic Cambisols, and Umbrisols
- 6.5. Pedogenesis of iron oxides in Cambisols and Umbrisols, as reflected in soil magnetism
- 6.6. Fluvisols: main characteristics, formation processes and distribution
- 6.7. Description of the profile studied, texture, soil reaction, and major geochemistry
- 6.8. Magnetic properties of Fluvisols and their relation to pedogenic processes
- Chapter 7. Magnetism of soils from the Antarctic Peninsula
- 7.1. Soils in Antarctica: distribution, formation processes, and specific characteristics
- 7.2. Magnetic studies of soils from the Antarctic Peninsula
- Chapter 8. The discriminating power of soil magnetism for the characterization of different soil types
- 8.1. Major feedback and features of the magnetic signature of soil profile development
- 8.2. Statistical analysis of soil profile data on magnetic parameters, mechanical composition, and iron content
- 8.3. Percent frequency-dependent magnetic susceptibility (χfd%) as a proxy for the content of pedogenic magnetite/maghemite grains in red-colored soils
- Chapter 9. The mapping of topsoil magnetic properties: A magnetic database for Bulgaria—statistical data analysis and the significance for soil studies
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Field and mass-specific magnetic susceptibility of the topsoils from Bulgaria
- 9.3. Magnetic characteristics of the topsoils from major soil orders
- 9.4. Relationships among magnetic parameters for the whole topsoil database
- 9.5. Statistical data analysis
- 9.6. Spatial distribution of topsoil magnetic properties
- 9.7. Topsoil magnetic susceptibility databases: Overview and discussion
- Chapter 10. Applications of soil magnetism
- 10.1. Link between soil magnetic properties and climate parameters
- 10.2. Experimental determination of soil redistribution and erosion pattern in agricultural lands
- 10.3. Magnetic proxies for relative changes in the fate of total carbon and nitrogen in different soil types
- 10.4. Principles of the application of magnetic methods for the detection of soil contamination and paddy management
- 10.5. Effects of wildfires on the magnetism of soils: possible application in soil science and paleoenvironmental studies
- 10.6. Environmental magnetism applied to landmine clearance and forensic studies
- 10.7. Environmental magnetism in archeology
- Future challenges in soil magnetism studies
- Index
Details
- 466
- English
- © Academic Press 2017
- 29th November 2016
- Academic Press
- 9780128094952
- 9780128092392
About the Author
Neli Jordanova
Neli Jordanova graduated with a degree in geophysics and obtained her PhD at Faculty of Physics of Sofia University “St. Kl. Ohridski”. Since 1996 she has worked at the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and presently she is a Professor there. She was awarded the degree “Doctor of Science” in 2015, based on her dissertation on magnetic properties of soils in Bulgaria. N. Jordanova’s research interests cover different aspects of environmental magnetism and archaeomagnetism, such as exploring the link between magnetic properties of different types of soils and pedogenic processes, inherent to each of them; application of this knowledge to reveal the magnetic signature of anthropogenic pollution of soils and sediments; elucidating the influence of fire on magnetic properties of clays and soils and related effects on archeological materials of burnt clay.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences