Soil Conservation and Silviculture, Volume 23
1st Edition
Preface. 1. Soil Conservation (J. Filip). Soil conservation and the danger of erosion. Conservation of farm and forest land. 2. Erosion of the Soil (J. Dvořák). The types of erosion. Manifestations of erosion. Erosion intensity. 3. Erosion Factors (J. Antal). Definition of erosion factors. Evaluation of erosion factors. 4. Analysis of Erosion (J. Dvořák). Regularities of water erosion. Regularities of wind erosion (M Pasák). Modelling erosion processes (F. Křovák). 5. Erosion Control to Protect the Soil. Anti-erosion site organisation (J. Antal). Cultural operations for erosion control (J. Antal). Biological measures for erosion control (J. Antal). Technical measures for erosion control (J. Filip). 6. Torrent Control (L. Novák). Torrent characteristics. Sediments. Principles of torrent control. 7. Gully Control (L. Novák). Gully erosion. Causes of gully erosion. Gully forms. Gully stabilisation. Stabilisation of aged gully formations. 8. Management of Land Endangered by Slippage (D. Húska). Causes of slope failure. Methods of control and management of areas exposed to the danger of landslide. 9. Vegetation in the Landscape. Forests in landscape (J. Stred'anský). Fundamentals of the formation of vegetation (J. Stred'anský). Tending of stands (J. Stred'anský). Soil-conservation forest stands (J. Stred'anský). Riparian stands (L. Novák). Forest shelter belts (L. Novák). References. Subject Index.
This book deals with the conservation and improvement of the forest soil. Much emphasis is placed on the use of vegetation in soil conservation afforestation. The first part of the book focuses on the issues of soil erosion and methods of erosion control, in particular the protection of agricultural and forest soils. The main types and manifestations of erosion, (mainly water and wind erosion), are specified and described. Different erosion factors are shown in detail, including the possibilities of qualitative and quantitative determination. Special attention is paid to the precipitation-to-runoff relationships and information on these factors is used for erosion analysis. A detailed review of the regularities of water and wind erosion and the possibilities of the modelling thereof is also presented.
In the second part of the book the main emphasis is on the management and control of the destructive action of torrents. Other topics covered include gully control and stabilization, the increase in landslides and management of landslide areas.
Students of agriculture specialising in soil improvement will welcome this book, as will all readers interested in the conservation of the forest environment.
