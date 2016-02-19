Soil Conservation and Silviculture, Volume 23

This book deals with the conservation and improvement of the forest soil. Much emphasis is placed on the use of vegetation in soil conservation afforestation. The first part of the book focuses on the issues of soil erosion and methods of erosion control, in particular the protection of agricultural and forest soils. The main types and manifestations of erosion, (mainly water and wind erosion), are specified and described. Different erosion factors are shown in detail, including the possibilities of qualitative and quantitative determination. Special attention is paid to the precipitation-to-runoff relationships and information on these factors is used for erosion analysis. A detailed review of the regularities of water and wind erosion and the possibilities of the modelling thereof is also presented.

In the second part of the book the main emphasis is on the management and control of the destructive action of torrents. Other topics covered include gully control and stabilization, the increase in landslides and management of landslide areas.

Students of agriculture specialising in soil improvement will welcome this book, as will all readers interested in the conservation of the forest environment.