Soil Compaction in Crop Production, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword. Note on Usage of Terms, Symbols and Units. List of Terms, Symbols and Units. List of Contributors. Part A: Introduction. Soil compaction problems in world agriculture (B.D. Soane, C. van Ouwerkerk). Part B: Soil - Vehicle Mechanics. Mechanics of soil compaction (A.J. Koolen). Soil compactability and compressibility (R. Horn, M. Lebert). Prediction of soil compaction under vehicles (S.C. Gupta, R.L. Raper). Part C: Effects of Compaction on Soil Properties. Effects of compaction on soil microstructure (M.J. Kooistra, N.K. Tovey). Determination and use of soil bulk density in relation to soil compaction (D.J. Campbell). Effects of compaction on soil hydraulic properties (R. Horton, M.D. Ankeny, R.R. Allmaras). Effects of compaction on soil aeration properties (W. Stepniewski, J. Gliński, B.C. Ball). Effects of compaction on soil strength parameters (J. Guérif). Effects of compaction on soil biota and soil biological processes (L. Brussaard, H.G. van Faassen).Part D: Mechanisms and Incidence of Crop Responses to Soil Compaction. Mechanisms of crop responses to soil compaction (F.R. Boone, B.W. Veen). Responses of temperate crops in North America to soil compaction (M.J. Lindstrom, W.B. Voorhees). Responses of tropical crops to soil compaction (B. Kayombo, R. Lal). Responses of forest crops to soil compaction (E.B. Wronski, G. Murphy). Responses of perennial forage crops to soil compaction (J.T. Douglas). Role of soil and climate factors in influencing crop responses to soil compaction in Central and Eastern Europe (J. Lipiec, C. Simota). Part E: Vehicle and Traffic Systems in Crop Production. Quantification of vehicle running gear (F.G.J. Tijink). Quantification of traffic systems in crop production (H. Kuipers, J.C. van de Zande). Benefits of low ground pressure tyre equipment (G.D. Vermeulen, U.D. Perdok). Benefits of limited axle load (I. Hôkansson, H. Petelkau). Benefits of tracked vehicles in crop production (D.C. Erbach). Development and benefits of vehicle gantries and controlled-traffic systems (J.H. Taylor). Part F: Economic Aspects of Soil Compaction and Its Control. Economics of modifying conventional vehicles and running gear to minimize soil compaction (K. Eradat Oskouiet al.). Economics of gantry- and tractor-based zero-traffic systems (W.C.T. Chamen, E. Audsley, J.B. Holt). Control and avoidance of soil compaction in practice (W.E. Larson et al.). Part G: Conclusion. Conclusions and recommendations for further research on soil compaction in crop production (C. van Ouwerkerk, B.D. Soane). Index.
Description
This book provides a global review of the mechanisms, incidence and control measures related to the problems of soil compaction in agriculture, forestry and other cropping systems. Among the disciplines which relate to this subject are soil physics, soil mechanics, vehicle mechanics, agricultural engineering, plant physiology, agronomy, pedology, climatology and economics.
The volume will be of great value to soil scientists, agricultural engineers, and all those involved with irrigation, drainage and tillage. It will help to facilitate the exchange of information on current work throughout the world, as well as to promote scientific understanding and stimulate the development, evaluation and adoption of practical solutions to these widespread and urgent problems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 684
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1994
- Published:
- 20th May 1994
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080934006
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444882868
Reviews
@qu:This is an excellent reference book on soil compaction that covers the subject starting from a historical view to the most recent aspects of subsoil compaction by heavy vehicular traffic. @source:Journal of Natural Resources & Life Sciences Education
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
B.D. Soane Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Scottish Centre of Agricultural Engineering, Penicuik, UK
C. van Ouwerkerk Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Soil Fertility Research, Haren, The Netherlands