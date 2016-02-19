Soil and Root Damage in Forestry
1st Edition
Reducing the Impact of Forest Mechanization
Description
Agroforestry has significantly impacted our forests, but an often-overlooked issue is the effect of harvesting on soils and root systems. Soil and Root Damage in Forestry explains how soil and roots might be damaged through logging activities or silvicultural activities, how resulting root diseases impact the root and soil systems, and the impacts of chemical applications on the soil and root system. This book goes beyond the ‘why’ to also provide methods to reduce the impacts of machines on soils and offers solutions to minimize the impacts of machines on soils. Soil and Root Damage in Forestry serves as a valuable resource not only for those already working in soil science and forest ecology, but also provides insights for advanced students seeking an entrance to the "hidden half" of the planet.
Key Features
- Combines damages to soil and roots in one volume for the first time
- Includes calculations related to soil strength providing soil scientists and ecologists with methods to estimate root damage
- Provides suggestions on how to reduce the impact of harvesting on soil and root systems
Readership
Soil scientists and forest ecologists; Environmental Scientists and engineers
Table of Contents
1. Preface (introduction with a path and root excavation)
2. Forest responses to soil disturbance due to machine traffic (results of some forest studies on soil compaction)
3. Impacts of soil disturbance on forest and forest soils (The other part of forest damages, e.g. soil fauna/flora)
4. Impeded root growth in compacted till soils (Studies of compaction effects on root growth)
5. Roots, the hidden tree (Strength and elongation of tree roots and some shrubs)
6. Rutting on peaty soil (Rut formation after 11 types of forest machines with different equipment and calculations on how to diminish ground damage)
7. Soil mechanics for forestry ground and measurements (Definitions of terramechanics and methods to measure compaction)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128220702
About the Author
Iwan Wasterlund
Iwan Wasterlund, Ph.D. is a retired Professor in Forest Technology (1995-2001), Olasgarden Forest and Roads, Savar, Sweden. He is the former President of ISTVS on the FAO/ECE expert team on soil damage (approximately 300 members) and has been the chairman of an ECE/FAO/ILO team of specialists. Dr. Wasterlund has been a referee on approximately 150 papers, including Silva Fennica, Terramechanics, Forest Ecological Management. He has produced almost 100 Master thesis and 10 doctorate dissertations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Professor, Forest Technology (1995-2001), Olasgarden Forest and Roads, Savar, Sweden