Soil and Root Damage in Forestry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128220702

Soil and Root Damage in Forestry

1st Edition

Reducing the Impact of Forest Mechanization

Authors: Iwan Wasterlund
Paperback ISBN: 9780128220702
Imprint: Elsevier
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.00
138.00
180.00
251.77
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Agroforestry has significantly impacted our forests, but an often-overlooked issue is the effect of harvesting on soils and root systems. Soil and Root Damage in Forestry explains how soil and roots might be damaged through logging activities or silvicultural activities, how resulting root diseases impact the root and soil systems, and the impacts of chemical applications on the soil and root system.  This book goes beyond the ‘why’ to also provide methods to reduce the impacts of machines on soils and offers solutions to minimize the impacts of machines on soils. Soil and Root Damage in Forestry serves as a valuable resource not only for those already working in soil science and forest ecology, but also provides insights for advanced students seeking an entrance to the "hidden half" of the planet.

Key Features

  • Combines damages to soil and roots in one volume for the first time
  • Includes calculations related to soil strength providing soil scientists and ecologists with methods to estimate root damage
  • Provides suggestions on how to reduce the impact of harvesting on soil and root systems

Readership

Soil scientists and forest ecologists; Environmental Scientists and engineers

Table of Contents

1. Preface (introduction with a path and root excavation)
2. Forest responses to soil disturbance due to machine traffic (results of some forest studies on soil compaction)
3. Impacts of soil disturbance on forest and forest soils (The other part of forest damages, e.g. soil fauna/flora)
4. Impeded root growth in compacted till soils (Studies of compaction effects on root growth)
5. Roots, the hidden tree (Strength and elongation of tree roots and some shrubs)
6. Rutting on peaty soil (Rut formation after 11 types of forest machines with different equipment and calculations on how to diminish ground damage)
7. Soil mechanics for forestry ground and measurements (Definitions of terramechanics and  methods to measure compaction)

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128220702

About the Author

Iwan Wasterlund

Iwan Wasterlund, Ph.D. is a retired Professor in Forest Technology (1995-2001), Olasgarden Forest and Roads, Savar, Sweden. He is the former President of ISTVS on the FAO/ECE expert team on soil damage (approximately 300 members) and has been the chairman of an ECE/FAO/ILO team of specialists. Dr. Wasterlund has been a referee on approximately 150 papers, including Silva Fennica, Terramechanics, Forest Ecological Management. He has produced almost 100 Master thesis and 10 doctorate dissertations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired Professor, Forest Technology (1995-2001), Olasgarden Forest and Roads, Savar, Sweden

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.