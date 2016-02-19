Soil Acidity and Plant Growth
1st Edition
Soil Acidity and Plant Growth emerged from concerns over increasing acidification of soils under improved pastures over wide areas of southern Australia. While the book has its origin in the problems of acidification of Australian soils under pastures, the authors examine soil acidity within a much broader framework, making their views relevant to all agricultural and natural ecosystems on acid soils.
The book's first two chapters discuss the chemistry of soil acidity and the ecological processes leading to it. This is followed by separate chapters on biological responses to soil acidity, covering mineralization of soil nitrogen, incidence of plant diseases, plant mycorrhizal associations, symbiotic nitrogen fixation in legumes, and genetic variability in plant response to toxicities. The remaining chapters focus on the correction of soil acidity problems by liming. These include studies on the rates of application and effectiveness of liming materials; and the development and use of computer modelling procedures to help researchers identify the effects and interactions of soil pH on component processes and to provide assistance to farmers in the management of long-term subterranean clover pastures.
Contributors
Acknowledgements
Foreword
1. The Chemical Behaviour of Aluminium, Hydrogen and Manganese in Acid Soils
I. Introduction
II. Aluminium
III. Hydrogen
IV. Manganese
References
2. Soil Acidification, its Measurement and the Processes Involved
I. Introduction
II. Mechanisms of acidification — a theoretical basis
III. Measuring rates of acidification
IV. Rates and mechanisms of acidification observed in one ecosystem
V. Variation in importance of acidifying factors in different systems
VI. The distribution of profile acidity
VII. Conclusion
References
3. Symbiotic Nitrogen Fixation and Soil Acidity
I. Introduction
II. Legume symbiosis
III. Practical considerations
References
4. The Effect of Soil Acidity on Microbial Activity in Soils
I. Introduction
II. The effect of soil acidity on microorganisms involved in chemical transformations in soil
III. The effect of soil acidity on the interactions between plants and microorganisms
References
5. Selection of Genotypes Tolerant of Aluminium and Manganese
I. Introduction
II. Toxicity symptoms and tolerance mechanisms
III. Tolerance and liming
IV. Breeding for tolerance
References
6. Amelioration of Soil Acidity by Liming and Other Amendments
I. Use of lime in Australian agriculture
II. Summary of responses to liming in Australia
III. Factors modifying plant response to lime
IV. Liming materials and their application
V. Amelioration of soil acidity without lime
VI. A philosophy for the treatment of acid soil infertility
References
7. The Integration of Data on Lime Use by Modelling
I. Introduction
II. The conceptual basis of a crop growth model for acid soils
III. 'Lime-it' — a simple model of lime use in long-term subterranean clover pastures
IV. Case study
V. Sensitivity of 'Lime-it' Predictions to varying input values
VI. Conclusions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 25th August 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156226