Soil Acidity and Plant Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125906555, 9780323156226

Soil Acidity and Plant Growth

1st Edition

Editors: A Robson
eBook ISBN: 9780323156226
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th August 1989
Page Count: 318
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Soil Acidity and Plant Growth emerged from concerns over increasing acidification of soils under improved pastures over wide areas of southern Australia. While the book has its origin in the problems of acidification of Australian soils under pastures, the authors examine soil acidity within a much broader framework, making their views relevant to all agricultural and natural ecosystems on acid soils.
The book's first two chapters discuss the chemistry of soil acidity and the ecological processes leading to it. This is followed by separate chapters on biological responses to soil acidity, covering mineralization of soil nitrogen, incidence of plant diseases, plant mycorrhizal associations, symbiotic nitrogen fixation in legumes, and genetic variability in plant response to toxicities. The remaining chapters focus on the correction of soil acidity problems by liming. These include studies on the rates of application and effectiveness of liming materials; and the development and use of computer modelling procedures to help researchers identify the effects and interactions of soil pH on component processes and to provide assistance to farmers in the management of long-term subterranean clover pastures.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Acknowledgements

Foreword

1. The Chemical Behaviour of Aluminium, Hydrogen and Manganese in Acid Soils

I. Introduction

II. Aluminium

III. Hydrogen

IV. Manganese

References

2. Soil Acidification, its Measurement and the Processes Involved

I. Introduction

II. Mechanisms of acidification — a theoretical basis

III. Measuring rates of acidification

IV. Rates and mechanisms of acidification observed in one ecosystem

V. Variation in importance of acidifying factors in different systems

VI. The distribution of profile acidity

VII. Conclusion

References

3. Symbiotic Nitrogen Fixation and Soil Acidity

I. Introduction

II. Legume symbiosis

III. Practical considerations

References

4. The Effect of Soil Acidity on Microbial Activity in Soils

I. Introduction

II. The effect of soil acidity on microorganisms involved in chemical transformations in soil

III. The effect of soil acidity on the interactions between plants and microorganisms

References

5. Selection of Genotypes Tolerant of Aluminium and Manganese

I. Introduction

II. Toxicity symptoms and tolerance mechanisms

III. Tolerance and liming

IV. Breeding for tolerance

References

6. Amelioration of Soil Acidity by Liming and Other Amendments

I. Use of lime in Australian agriculture

II. Summary of responses to liming in Australia

III. Factors modifying plant response to lime

IV. Liming materials and their application

V. Amelioration of soil acidity without lime

VI. A philosophy for the treatment of acid soil infertility

References

7. The Integration of Data on Lime Use by Modelling

I. Introduction

II. The conceptual basis of a crop growth model for acid soils

III. 'Lime-it' — a simple model of lime use in long-term subterranean clover pastures

IV. Case study

V. Sensitivity of 'Lime-it' Predictions to varying input values

VI. Conclusions

References

Index




Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323156226

About the Editor

A Robson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.