Software Reliability

1st Edition

State of the Art Report 14:2

Editors: A. Bendell P Mellor
Software Reliability reviews some fundamental issues of software reliability as well as the techniques, models, and metrics used to predict the reliability of software. Topics covered include fault avoidance, fault removal, and fault tolerance, along with statistical methods for the objective assessment of predictive accuracy. Development cost models and life-cycle cost models are also discussed. This book is divided into eight sections and begins with a chapter on adaptive modeling used to predict software reliability, followed by a discussion on failure rate in software reliability growth models. The next chapter deals with methods for predicting and estimating software reliability, with emphasis on their strengths and weaknesses. The reader is methodically introduced to formal inspection in software development; the effects of product design, program structure, development methods, and the environments of product testing and use on product reliability; and types of software metrics in relation to reliability. The remaining chapters explore the ways in which software engineers have sought to achieve software reliability through testing; problems and standards in software reliability data collection; and applications of time series models to software reliability analysis. This monograph will be of interest to software engineers and designers.

Table of Contents


Editor's Foreword

Publisher's Note

Invited Papers

1 Adaptive Models

2 Stochastic Treatment of the Failure Rate in Software Reliability Growth Models

3 Software Reliability Models

4 Inspection Data

5 Program and Process Property Models

6 Relaxation of the Common Failure Rate Assumption in Modeling Software Reliability

7 A framework for Modeling Software Reliability

8 Types of Metric

9 Software Reliability Modeling - Prospects and Perspective

10 Testing for the Achievement of Software Reliability

11 Metrics in Practice

12 Software Development Cost Models

13 Software Reliability Data Collection: Problems and Standards

14 A Non-parametric Approach to Software Reliability, Using Complete Monotonicity

15 Applications of Time Series Models to Software Reliability

16 An Exploratory Approach to Software Reliability Measurement

17 Proportional Hazards Modeling of Software Failure Data

Invited Paper References

Analysis

1 Introduction

Software Reliability: Basic Concepts, the Why and Wherefore

History of Software Reliability Modeling

2 Achievement of Software Reliability

Overview and Management

Formal Methods

Fault Tolerance, Testing and Other Means of Achieving Reliability

Hardware/Software Systems

3 Software Reliability Models

Introduction to Models

Description of Individual Models

A Unified Approach, Comparison of Models and Criticisms

4 Relationship to Software Metrics

5 Costs

Development Cost Models

Software Life-cycle Cost Models

6 Recent Developments in Modeling

7 Data and Data Problems

8 Current Research Initiatives

Analysis References

Bibliography

An Annotated Bibliography of Software Reliability

Index

Subject and Contributor Index

