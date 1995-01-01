Software Quality Control, Error, Analysis
1st Edition
eBook ISBN: 9781437744842
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815513636
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 1st January 1995
Page Count: 392
Description
Software Quality Control, Error, Analysis
Table of Contents
Part I A Guide to Total Software Quality Control
Volume 1 Overview of Techniques and the Planning Process
1. Introduction
2. Models for Software Quality Control
3. Software Quality Control Techniques
4. Applying Total Software Quality Control
5. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix A: Quality Goals, Questions, Metrics, Requirements
Appendix B: Risk Assessment Questionnaire
Glossary
Volume 2 Descriptions of Individual Techniques
1. Introduction
2. Cause and Effect Analysis
3. Configuration Management
4. Independent Verification and Validation
5. Inspections
6. Performance Engineering
7. Prototyping
8. Reliability Modeling
9. Requirements Traceability
10. RFP Preparation and Review
11. SEI Software Capability Evaluation
12. Software Audit
13. Software Design Metrics
14. Software Development Capability/Capacity Review
15. Software Development Files
16. Software Engineering Exercise
17. Software Engineering Prototype
18. Software Management Metrics
19. Software Quality Assurance
20. Software Problem Report Analysis
21. Standards
22. Testing
Glossary
Part II Software Error Analysis
Executive Summary
1. Overview
1.1 Definitions
2. Introduction to Software Error Analysis
2.1 Cost Benefits of Early Detection
2.2 Approach to Selecting Error Analysis Techniques
3. Techniques for Detecting Errors
3.1 Classes of Error Detection Techniques
3.2 Techniques Used During the Lifecycle
3.3 Benefits of Classes of Error Detection Techniques
4. Removal of Errors
4.1 Identification
4.2 Investigation
4.3 Resolution
4.4 Use of Individual Error Data
5. Techniques for the Collection and Analysis of Error Data
5.1 Error History Profile / Database
5.2 Data Collection Process
5.3 Metrics
5.4 Statistical Process Control Techniques
5.5 Software Reliability Estimation Models
6. Summary
7. References
Appendix A: Error Detection Techniques
A.1 Algorithm Analysis
A.2 Back-to-Back Testing
A.3 Boundary Value Analysis
A.4 Control Flow Analysis/Diagrams
A.5 Database Analysis
A.6 Data Flow Analysis
A.7 Data Flow Diagrams
A.8 Decision Tables (Truth Tables)
A.9 Desk Checking (Code Reading)
A.10 Error Seeding
A.11 Finite State Machines
A.12 Formal Methods (Formal Verification, Proof of Correctness, Formal Proof of Program)
A.13 Information Flow Analysis
A.14 (Fagan) Inspections
A.15 Interface Analysis
A.16 Interface Testing
A.17 Mutation Analysis
A.18 Performance Testing
A.19 Prototyping / Animation
A.20 Regression Analysis and Testing
A.21 Requirements Parsing
A.22 Reviews
A.23 Sensitivity Analysis
A.24 Simulation
A.25 Sizing and Timing Analysis
A.26 Slicing
A.27 Software Sneak Circuit Analysis
A.28 Stress Testing
A.29 Symbolic Execution
A.30 Test Certification
A.31 Traceability Analysis (Tracing)
A.32 Walkthroughs
Appendix B: Error Analysis Techniques Cited in Software Standards
Part III Increasing Software Confidence: Where We’re Headed in Software Testing Technology
1. Introduction
2. Background
3. Testing Strategies
3.1 Mutation Testing
3.2 Decision to Decision PATH (DD-PATH) Testing—Branch Testing
4. Automated Testing Tools
4.1 MOTHRA
4.2 RXVP80
5. The Test Program
6. Correct Program
6.1 MOTHRA—Statement Analysis Mutants
6.2 MOTHRA—Predicate and Domain Mutants
6.3 RXVP80
7. Domain Error
7.1 MOTHRA—Statement Analysis Mutants
7.2 MOTHRA—Predicate and Domain Mutants
7.3 RXVP80
8. Missing Statement Error
8.1 MOTHRA
8.2 RXVP80
9. Computation Error
9.1 MOTHRA
9.2 RXVP80
10. Conclusion
Details
