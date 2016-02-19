Software Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Software Engineering describes the conceptual bases as well as the main methods and rules on computer programming. This book presents software engineering as a coherent and logically built synthesis and makes it possible to properly carry out an application of small or medium difficulty that can later be developed and adapted to more complex cases. This text is comprised of six chapters and begins by introducing the reader to the fundamental notions of entities, actions, and programming. The next two chapters elaborate on the concepts of information and consistency domains and show that a processor can take into account only imperative, occasionally adverbial, statements written in an artificial language. The third chapter explains how to define the general characteristics of actions so that they may be expressed using an artificial language conceived by an interlocutor of Indo-European idiom. The fourth chapter looks at general and technical criteria, and the fifth chapter deals with all the fundamental structures of entities. The final chapter considers a rational method of determining the actions. This book is a valuable resource for software designers and students taking computer courses.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction and Definitions
Problem Categories and Specifications
Algorithms, Entities and Actions
The Processor, Sensor and Effector
Memory
Program Design
Artificial Language
The Program
Methods and Rules of Program Design
2 Entities
Introduction
Information and Consistency Domains
Atomic Information
Main Types of Information
Time and Event
Compound Information, Fields and Groups
Data Collection
Records
Files
Data Base
Organization and Access
Organization of a File
Access in a File
Organization of a Data Base in a Network of Plex Structure
Access in a Network or Plex Data Base
Relational Organizations of a Data Base
Access in a Relational Data Base
Other Entities
3 Actions
Executable, Non-Executable, Access and Interrogative Statements
Elementary Statements
Structure of a Statement
Vocabulary
Compound Statements
Procedural and Non-Procedural Languages
Vocabulary
Statements' Collections
Blocks
Procedures, Tasks, Sub-Programs and Functions
Other Statements
4 Criteria of Quality in Software Design
General and Technical Criteria
General Criteria of Quality
Feasibility
Versatility
Functional Modularization and Generality
Reliability and the Testing Strategy Rule
Planning, Comprehensibility and Security
Technical Criteria of Quality
Classification
Cost of the Program Design (Languages)
Cost of the Necessary System
Conclusion
5 Structuralism of Entities
Introduction
Types of Entities' Structure
Table and Network Structures and Typology
Difficulty of Choosing Entities' Structures
Table Structure
Definitions: Tables, Keys, Arrays, Indices and Vectors
Logical Access and Translations
Types of Table
Network Structure
Definitions: Pointer, Tree Structure, Node, Root and Chain
Logical Access and Translations
Network Types
Sorting
Sorting for a Table
Sorting for a Network
Conclusion
6 Structuralism of Actions
Introduction
Types of Actions' Structure
Definitions
Difficulty of Choosing Actions' Structure
Programming Using the Tree Approach
Description
Advantages and Restraints
Observance of the Rules of Program Design
Feasibility Rule
Versatility and Generality Rules
Rules of Functional Modularization and Planning
Reliability and Testing Strategy Rules
Comprehensibility and Security Rules
Parallel Executions
Task and Event
Sequence Loops and Selection Synchronization; Time Queries
Priorities
The Effector and Inconsistent States
Transactions
Critical Phase and Mutual Exclusion
Competition, Locks and Semaphore
Cooperation, Guards and Messages
Deadlocks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- Published:
- 11th March 1985
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141459