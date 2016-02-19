Software Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408014267, 9781483141459

Software Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: Marc Thorin
eBook ISBN: 9781483141459
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th March 1985
Page Count: 140
Description

Software Engineering describes the conceptual bases as well as the main methods and rules on computer programming. This book presents software engineering as a coherent and logically built synthesis and makes it possible to properly carry out an application of small or medium difficulty that can later be developed and adapted to more complex cases. This text is comprised of six chapters and begins by introducing the reader to the fundamental notions of entities, actions, and programming. The next two chapters elaborate on the concepts of information and consistency domains and show that a processor can take into account only imperative, occasionally adverbial, statements written in an artificial language. The third chapter explains how to define the general characteristics of actions so that they may be expressed using an artificial language conceived by an interlocutor of Indo-European idiom. The fourth chapter looks at general and technical criteria, and the fifth chapter deals with all the fundamental structures of entities. The final chapter considers a rational method of determining the actions. This book is a valuable resource for software designers and students taking computer courses.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Introduction and Definitions

Problem Categories and Specifications

Algorithms, Entities and Actions

The Processor, Sensor and Effector

Memory

Program Design

Artificial Language

The Program

Methods and Rules of Program Design

2 Entities

Introduction

Information and Consistency Domains

Atomic Information

Main Types of Information

Time and Event

Compound Information, Fields and Groups

Data Collection

Records

Files

Data Base

Organization and Access

Organization of a File

Access in a File

Organization of a Data Base in a Network of Plex Structure

Access in a Network or Plex Data Base

Relational Organizations of a Data Base

Access in a Relational Data Base

Other Entities

3 Actions

Executable, Non-Executable, Access and Interrogative Statements

Elementary Statements

Structure of a Statement

Vocabulary

Compound Statements

Procedural and Non-Procedural Languages

Vocabulary

Statements' Collections

Blocks

Procedures, Tasks, Sub-Programs and Functions

Other Statements

4 Criteria of Quality in Software Design

General and Technical Criteria

General Criteria of Quality

Feasibility

Versatility

Functional Modularization and Generality

Reliability and the Testing Strategy Rule

Planning, Comprehensibility and Security

Technical Criteria of Quality

Classification

Cost of the Program Design (Languages)

Cost of the Necessary System

Conclusion

5 Structuralism of Entities

Introduction

Types of Entities' Structure

Table and Network Structures and Typology

Difficulty of Choosing Entities' Structures

Table Structure

Definitions: Tables, Keys, Arrays, Indices and Vectors

Logical Access and Translations

Types of Table

Network Structure

Definitions: Pointer, Tree Structure, Node, Root and Chain

Logical Access and Translations

Network Types

Sorting

Sorting for a Table

Sorting for a Network

Conclusion

6 Structuralism of Actions

Introduction

Types of Actions' Structure

Definitions

Difficulty of Choosing Actions' Structure

Programming Using the Tree Approach

Description

Advantages and Restraints

Observance of the Rules of Program Design

Feasibility Rule

Versatility and Generality Rules

Rules of Functional Modularization and Planning

Reliability and Testing Strategy Rules

Comprehensibility and Security Rules

Parallel Executions

Task and Event

Sequence Loops and Selection Synchronization; Time Queries

Priorities

The Effector and Inconsistent States

Transactions

Critical Phase and Mutual Exclusion

Competition, Locks and Semaphore

Cooperation, Guards and Messages

Deadlocks

