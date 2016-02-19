Software Engineering Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444815972, 9781483293257

Software Engineering Education, Volume 40

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFIP WG3.4/SEARCC (SRIG on Education and Training) Working Conference, Hong Kong, 28 September - 2 October, 1993

Editors: B.Z. Barta S.L. Hung K.R. Cox
eBook ISBN: 9781483293257
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st February 1994
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. List of Participants. Software Engineering Curricula. Approaches to Curricula Design. University curricula in software technology (D. Bjørner). Exploring the interaction between software and knowledge engineering using a computer game-playing lab (J. Nievergelt). Academic Curricula. The role of software engineering in a computer technology program (A. Goh, S.S. Erdogan). Putting software engineering education in its place (L.V. Green). The education of software engineers. Where are we now? (J. Whitworth). An innovative two-phase undergraduate program in software engineering education (S.C.H. Wong, E.C.M. Lam). Modern programming paradigms as the step towards a new technology (R.P. Knott, J. Polák). Software engineering teaching within business computing courses (J.B. Thompson). A conceptual framework for developing a software engineering education programme (C. Yau). Industry Curricula. Software engineering training in industry (H.N. Mahabala, A.S. Murty). Challenge to software hut education: the effectiveness of software engineering project education (S. Ostuki, S. Mitsumori, T. Kado). Professional updating in developing countries (D.J. Leigh). Implementation Aspects. Integrating use of VDM and Z (M.W. Au, C.H. Lee). Teaching software engineering for the development of Paraguay (G. Bellassai, L. Cernuzzi, F. Greselin). Quality control for information systems development (D. Ceddia). Statistical analysis of ITEE examination questions (F. Kamijo, Z. Yuchao, T. Aoki). The discipline of software engineering in information systems research and education (M.K.O. Lee). Issues and Approaches in Software Engineering. Software engineering research and practice - implications for education (G. Tate). Causal modelling in software engineering design (M. Purvis). Formal or informal, practical or impractical: towards integrating formal methods with informal practices in software engineering education (T.H. Tse). Geomatics: the influence of informatics on spatial information processing (P.J. Sallis, G.L. Benwell). Software and engineering: synergism possible? Information - the missing link? Educational implications? (J.R. Isaac). Software Tools and Support. An integrated software environment for the development of distributed systems (T.-y. Cheung). New metrics for automated programming assessment (S.-l. Hung, L.-f. Kwok, A. Chung). Software education should go from synthesis to analysis by a measurement environment (K. Torii, K.-i. Matsumoto). Visual and collaborative tools for software engineering education (R.A. Baeza-Yates, J.A. Pino). CASE tools in the basic training of IT professionals in Israeli high schools (M. Telem, B.-Z. Barta). Software Engineering Project Work. Model-based software engineering in larger scale project courses (B. Bruegge, R.F. Coyne). Integrating research and teaching (F. O'Brien). Group work in software engineering classes (P. McKenzie). Project organization in M.Eng. degree schemes (C. Theaker). Experiences with the organization and assessment of group software development projects (J.M. Verner, E.G. Todd). Discussion Summaries. CASE tools in software engineering education (J.B. Thompson, A. Goh). Project work in software engineering (M. Purvis, C. Yau). Software engineering education for industry (F. O'Brien, D. Leigh). Software engineering curricula (B. Bruegge).

Description

Software engineering education is an important, often controversial, issue in the education of Information Technology professionals. It is of concern at all levels of education, whether undergraduate, post-graduate or during the working life of professionals in the field. This publication gives perspectives from academic institutions, industry and education bodies from many different countries. Several papers provide actual curricula based on innovative ideas and modern programming paradigms. Various aspects of project work, as an important component of the educational process, are also covered and the uses of software tools in the software industry and education are discussed. The book provides a valuable source of information for all those interested and involved in software engineering education.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1993
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483293257

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

B.Z. Barta Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ministry of Education & Culture, Haifa, Israel

S.L. Hung Editor

K.R. Cox Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

City Polytechnic of Hong Kong, Department of Computer Science, Hong Kong

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.