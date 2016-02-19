Software Engineering Education, Volume 40

Preface. List of Participants. Software Engineering Curricula. Approaches to Curricula Design. University curricula in software technology (D. Bjørner). Exploring the interaction between software and knowledge engineering using a computer game-playing lab (J. Nievergelt). Academic Curricula. The role of software engineering in a computer technology program (A. Goh, S.S. Erdogan). Putting software engineering education in its place (L.V. Green). The education of software engineers. Where are we now? (J. Whitworth). An innovative two-phase undergraduate program in software engineering education (S.C.H. Wong, E.C.M. Lam). Modern programming paradigms as the step towards a new technology (R.P. Knott, J. Polák). Software engineering teaching within business computing courses (J.B. Thompson). A conceptual framework for developing a software engineering education programme (C. Yau). Industry Curricula. Software engineering training in industry (H.N. Mahabala, A.S. Murty). Challenge to software hut education: the effectiveness of software engineering project education (S. Ostuki, S. Mitsumori, T. Kado). Professional updating in developing countries (D.J. Leigh). Implementation Aspects. Integrating use of VDM and Z (M.W. Au, C.H. Lee). Teaching software engineering for the development of Paraguay (G. Bellassai, L. Cernuzzi, F. Greselin). Quality control for information systems development (D. Ceddia). Statistical analysis of ITEE examination questions (F. Kamijo, Z. Yuchao, T. Aoki). The discipline of software engineering in information systems research and education (M.K.O. Lee). Issues and Approaches in Software Engineering. Software engineering research and practice - implications for education (G. Tate). Causal modelling in software engineering design (M. Purvis). Formal or informal, practical or impractical: towards integrating formal methods with informal practices in software engineering education (T.H. Tse). Geomatics: the influence of informatics on spatial information processing (P.J. Sallis, G.L. Benwell). Software and engineering: synergism possible? Information - the missing link? Educational implications? (J.R. Isaac). Software Tools and Support. An integrated software environment for the development of distributed systems (T.-y. Cheung). New metrics for automated programming assessment (S.-l. Hung, L.-f. Kwok, A. Chung). Software education should go from synthesis to analysis by a measurement environment (K. Torii, K.-i. Matsumoto). Visual and collaborative tools for software engineering education (R.A. Baeza-Yates, J.A. Pino). CASE tools in the basic training of IT professionals in Israeli high schools (M. Telem, B.-Z. Barta). Software Engineering Project Work. Model-based software engineering in larger scale project courses (B. Bruegge, R.F. Coyne). Integrating research and teaching (F. O'Brien). Group work in software engineering classes (P. McKenzie). Project organization in M.Eng. degree schemes (C. Theaker). Experiences with the organization and assessment of group software development projects (J.M. Verner, E.G. Todd). Discussion Summaries. CASE tools in software engineering education (J.B. Thompson, A. Goh). Project work in software engineering (M. Purvis, C. Yau). Software engineering education for industry (F. O'Brien, D. Leigh). Software engineering curricula (B. Bruegge).