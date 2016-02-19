Software Engineering, COINS III
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Third Symposium on Computer and Information Sciences Held in Miami Beach, Florida, December, 1969
Table of Contents
List of Contributors to Volume 2
Preface
Acknowledgments
The Challenge for the 1970s in Information Retrieval
Contents of Volume 1
List of Contributors to Volume 1
Computer-Assisted Documentation of Working Binary Computer Programs with Unknown Documentation
I. Introduction
II. Cryptanalysis of a Portion of a Computer Program with Unknown Documentation
III. The Simulator Analyzer
IV. Concepts and Principles of the Simulator Analyzer
Reference
Quality Control in the Publishing Process and Theoretical Foundations for Information Retrieval
I. Introduction
II. Conceptualization: Informal Discussion
III. A Refereeing System
Appendix
References
ISL—A New Programming Language for Information Retrieval
I. Introduction
II. The Information Search Language
III. The Basic ISL Language
IV. Description of the REQUEST System
V. Description of the RECALL System
VI. Conclusion
Appendix
References
An Error Analysis for Functions of Qualitative Attributes with Application to Information Retrieval
I. Preliminary Considerations
II. The Measurement of Similarity
III. Constraints on Classification Algorithms
IV. Errors in the Assignment of Attributes to Objects
V. Error Analysis
VI. Conclusion
References
Logical Aspects of Question-Answering by Computer
I. Introductory Remarks
II. Overview of an Information System
III. Analysis of a Natural-Language Question
IV. Answering the Question
V. Symbolic Questions and Value Sets
VI. A Concluding Remark
References
Intermediate Languages for Automatic Language Processing
I. Introduction
II. Intermediate Languages
III. Machine Translation
IV. Information Retrieval
V. Conclusions
References
GIRL—Graph Information Retrieval Language—Design of Syntax
I. Introduction
II. Design Considerations
III. Extensions and Applications
Appendix A
Appendix B
References
On the Role of Exact and Nonexact Associative Memories in Human and Machine Information Processing
I. Introduction
II. On Living Systems
III. An Associative Memory, Parallel Processing Language: AMPPL-II
IV. An Overview
References
On Syntactic Pattern Recognition
I. Introduction
II. Grammars, Syntax, Parsing, and Concatenation
III. Selection of Pattern Primitives
IV. Pattern Grammars and Syntax-Directed Analysis
V. "Learning" Pattern Grammars by Grammatical Inference
VI. The Roles of Probability in Syntactic Pattern Analysis
VII. Summary and Further Remarks
References
Grammatical Inference Techniques in Pattern Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Learning
III. Pattern Description Formalism
IV. Grammatical Inference
V. Some Miscellaneous Remarks
References
Linguistic Analysis of Waveforms
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Considerations
III. Fixed Error Approximations
IV. Optimization of the Segmentation
V. Waveform Editing
VI. Applications and Discussion of the Method
VII. Concluding Discussion
Appendix 1
Appendix 2
References
A Grammar for Maps
I. Introduction
II. Maps
III. Multigraphs
IV. Splitting and Merging
V. Map Multigraphs and their Grammar
References
A Software Engineering Approach to the Space Information System of the Future
I. The Space Information System of Today
II. Problems of the Current System
III. The Space Information System of Tomorrow
IV. Problems of Tomorrow's System
V. An Informal Description of Software Engineering
VI. A Software Engineering Approach to the Space Information System
VII. Prospects for Software Engineering in Space and Elsewhere
An Efficient Program for Real-Time Assignment of Jobs in a Hybrid Computer Network
I. Introduction
II. Graph-Theoretic Model
III. Maximum Flows and Minimum-Cost Flows
IV. Formulation of Computer Problem as a Minimum-Cost Flow Problem
V. Solution
VI. Example
VII. Conclusions
References
An Algorithmic Approach to Sequential Automata Design
I. Introduction
II. Outline of Procedure
III. State Minimization
IV. State Assignment
V. Summary
References
Behavioral Misconceptions Facing the Software Engineer
Index
Software Engineering: COINS III, Volume 2 contains the proceedings of the Third Symposium on Computer and Information Sciences held in Miami Beach, Florida, in December 1969. The symposium provided a forum for reviewing major advances in software engineering, with emphasis on information retrieval, pattern processing, and computer networks.
Comprised of 16 chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on computer-assisted documentation of working binary computer programs with unknown documentation. The reader is then introduced to quality control in the publishing process and theoretical foundations for information retrieval; logical aspects of question-answering by computer; and intermediate languages for automatic language processing. Subsequent chapters focus on syntactic pattern recognition; grammatical inference techniques in pattern analysis; linguistic analysis of waveforms; and a software engineering approach to the space information system of the future. An efficient program for real-time assignment of jobs in a hybrid computer network is also described.
This monograph is intended for scientists, engineers, and educators in the fields of computer science and information science.
Julius T. Tou Editor
Computer Sciences Laboratory The Technological Institute Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois