Software Engineering: COINS III, Volume 2 contains the proceedings of the Third Symposium on Computer and Information Sciences held in Miami Beach, Florida, in December 1969. The symposium provided a forum for reviewing major advances in software engineering, with emphasis on information retrieval, pattern processing, and computer networks.

Comprised of 16 chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on computer-assisted documentation of working binary computer programs with unknown documentation. The reader is then introduced to quality control in the publishing process and theoretical foundations for information retrieval; logical aspects of question-answering by computer; and intermediate languages for automatic language processing. Subsequent chapters focus on syntactic pattern recognition; grammatical inference techniques in pattern analysis; linguistic analysis of waveforms; and a software engineering approach to the space information system of the future. An efficient program for real-time assignment of jobs in a hybrid computer network is also described.

This monograph is intended for scientists, engineers, and educators in the fields of computer science and information science.