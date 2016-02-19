Software Engineering, COINS III - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126962024, 9781483257631

Software Engineering, COINS III

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Third Symposium on Computer and Information Sciences Held in Miami Beach, Florida, December, 1969

Editors: Julius T. Tou
eBook ISBN: 9781483257631
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 222
Table of Contents


List of Contributors to Volume 2

Preface

Acknowledgments

The Challenge for the 1970s in Information Retrieval

Contents of Volume 1

List of Contributors to Volume 1

Computer-Assisted Documentation of Working Binary Computer Programs with Unknown Documentation

I. Introduction

II. Cryptanalysis of a Portion of a Computer Program with Unknown Documentation

III. The Simulator Analyzer

IV. Concepts and Principles of the Simulator Analyzer

Reference

Quality Control in the Publishing Process and Theoretical Foundations for Information Retrieval

I. Introduction

II. Conceptualization: Informal Discussion

III. A Refereeing System

Appendix

References

ISL—A New Programming Language for Information Retrieval

I. Introduction

II. The Information Search Language

III. The Basic ISL Language

IV. Description of the REQUEST System

V. Description of the RECALL System

VI. Conclusion

Appendix

References

An Error Analysis for Functions of Qualitative Attributes with Application to Information Retrieval

I. Preliminary Considerations

II. The Measurement of Similarity

III. Constraints on Classification Algorithms

IV. Errors in the Assignment of Attributes to Objects

V. Error Analysis

VI. Conclusion

References

Logical Aspects of Question-Answering by Computer

I. Introductory Remarks

II. Overview of an Information System

III. Analysis of a Natural-Language Question

IV. Answering the Question

V. Symbolic Questions and Value Sets

VI. A Concluding Remark

References

Intermediate Languages for Automatic Language Processing

I. Introduction

II. Intermediate Languages

III. Machine Translation

IV. Information Retrieval

V. Conclusions

References

GIRL—Graph Information Retrieval Language—Design of Syntax

I. Introduction

II. Design Considerations

III. Extensions and Applications

Appendix A

Appendix B

References

On the Role of Exact and Nonexact Associative Memories in Human and Machine Information Processing

I. Introduction

II. On Living Systems

III. An Associative Memory, Parallel Processing Language: AMPPL-II

IV. An Overview

References

On Syntactic Pattern Recognition

I. Introduction

II. Grammars, Syntax, Parsing, and Concatenation

III. Selection of Pattern Primitives

IV. Pattern Grammars and Syntax-Directed Analysis

V. "Learning" Pattern Grammars by Grammatical Inference

VI. The Roles of Probability in Syntactic Pattern Analysis

VII. Summary and Further Remarks

References

Grammatical Inference Techniques in Pattern Analysis

I. Introduction

II. Learning

III. Pattern Description Formalism

IV. Grammatical Inference

V. Some Miscellaneous Remarks

References

Linguistic Analysis of Waveforms

I. Introduction

II. Fundamental Considerations

III. Fixed Error Approximations

IV. Optimization of the Segmentation

V. Waveform Editing

VI. Applications and Discussion of the Method

VII. Concluding Discussion

Appendix 1

Appendix 2

References

A Grammar for Maps

I. Introduction

II. Maps

III. Multigraphs

IV. Splitting and Merging

V. Map Multigraphs and their Grammar

References

A Software Engineering Approach to the Space Information System of the Future

I. The Space Information System of Today

II. Problems of the Current System

III. The Space Information System of Tomorrow

IV. Problems of Tomorrow's System

V. An Informal Description of Software Engineering

VI. A Software Engineering Approach to the Space Information System

VII. Prospects for Software Engineering in Space and Elsewhere

An Efficient Program for Real-Time Assignment of Jobs in a Hybrid Computer Network

I. Introduction

II. Graph-Theoretic Model

III. Maximum Flows and Minimum-Cost Flows

IV. Formulation of Computer Problem as a Minimum-Cost Flow Problem

V. Solution

VI. Example

VII. Conclusions

References

An Algorithmic Approach to Sequential Automata Design

I. Introduction

II. Outline of Procedure

III. State Minimization

IV. State Assignment

V. Summary

References

Behavioral Misconceptions Facing the Software Engineer

Index

Description

Software Engineering: COINS III, Volume 2 contains the proceedings of the Third Symposium on Computer and Information Sciences held in Miami Beach, Florida, in December 1969. The symposium provided a forum for reviewing major advances in software engineering, with emphasis on information retrieval, pattern processing, and computer networks.

Comprised of 16 chapters, this volume begins with a discussion on computer-assisted documentation of working binary computer programs with unknown documentation. The reader is then introduced to quality control in the publishing process and theoretical foundations for information retrieval; logical aspects of question-answering by computer; and intermediate languages for automatic language processing. Subsequent chapters focus on syntactic pattern recognition; grammatical inference techniques in pattern analysis; linguistic analysis of waveforms; and a software engineering approach to the space information system of the future. An efficient program for real-time assignment of jobs in a hybrid computer network is also described.

This monograph is intended for scientists, engineers, and educators in the fields of computer science and information science.

Details

No. of pages:
222
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483257631

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Julius T. Tou Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Computer Sciences Laboratory The Technological Institute Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois

