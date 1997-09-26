Software Development for Engineers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340700143, 9780080541372

Software Development for Engineers

1st Edition

C/C++, Pascal, Assembly, Visual Basic, HTML, Java Script, Java DOS, Windows NT, UNIX

Authors: William Buchanan
eBook ISBN: 9780080541372
Paperback ISBN: 9780340700143
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th September 1997
Page Count: 674
Description

Specialisation in software has become a thing of the past. With the move towards graphical user interface programming, engineers must have a sound knowledge of several programming languages and for the first time most of the main technical languages are introduced in a single volume.

All the example programs included relate to real life applications to provide a long needed reference that students will find invaluable throughout their studies, and a definitive guide for professional developers requiring an insight into other languages. Using C++ and Pascal to provide a basic grounding in software development the author then goes on to introduce more advanced concepts such as object-orientated design through the development of C++. Sections on Visual Basic and 80X86 Assembly Language follow before Java, Windows, NT and DOS are introduced, finishing with an overview of the UNIX system.

Readership

Undergraduate engineers of all disciplines, in particular electrical and electronic engineers.

Table of Contents

Preface Part A: CPascal Introduction InputOutput Selection statements Repetitive statements Functions Parameter passing Arrays Strings File IO Structures and records Part B: C++ Introduction to C++ C++ classes Part C: Assembly language Introduction Computer architecture 808886 instructions 8086 interfacing and timing 8086 interrupts Part D: Visual Basic Introduction Visual basic language Forms Menus and dialog boxes Events Graphics Part E: JavaScriptJava HTML (introduction) Further HTML JavaScript Java (introduction) Java (extended functions) Part F: DOS Introduction DOS file systemeditor Part G: Windows 3.x Introduction Windows 3 (file management) Part H: Windows 95NT Extra windows Part I: Introduction to UNIX UNIX commands Editing and text processing CSH (C shell).

About the Author

William Buchanan

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Napier University, Edinburgh, U.K.

