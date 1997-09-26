Software Development for Engineers

Specialisation in software has become a thing of the past. With the move towards graphical user interface programming, engineers must have a sound knowledge of several programming languages and for the first time most of the main technical languages are introduced in a single volume.

All the example programs included relate to real life applications to provide a long needed reference that students will find invaluable throughout their studies, and a definitive guide for professional developers requiring an insight into other languages. Using C++ and Pascal to provide a basic grounding in software development the author then goes on to introduce more advanced concepts such as object-orientated design through the development of C++. Sections on Visual Basic and 80X86 Assembly Language follow before Java, Windows, NT and DOS are introduced, finishing with an overview of the UNIX system.